DraftKings: The Marauding Is Over - At Near-Term Bottom
Summary
- DraftKings stock's growth premium has been destroyed by the bears, as it revisited its all-time lows recently. The bears were in complete control.
- Management reiterated its guidance to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability by Q4'23. Therefore, investors must carefully monitor management's commentary and insights on its path to profitability.
- However, we believe that it must also communicate its path toward GAAP and free cash flow profitability eventually. That should lift investors' sentiments remarkably and help the stock re-rate.
- We discuss why DKNG stock remains a Buy. It seems to be at a near-term technical bottom, and the stock could consolidate here.
- Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, Ultimate Growth Investing. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) investors have been "strangled" into submission as the stock re-tested its all-time lows before reversing. Therefore, investors who bought into its "story" thesis have been marauded by the short-sellers and bearish investors. It was a deliberate and carefully calibrated move to force DKNG stock to its recent bottom.
As a result, only the "long-term" investors are left holding DKNG stock. We are also one of the bagholders left. But, we have appropriately sized our exposure to the unprofitable online sports betting (OSB) leader, and DKNG stock accounted for just 1% of our average portfolio cost. Therefore, we did not find the impact meaningful and would continue to hold it for the long term.
As DraftKings reported its Q1 release recently, we discuss why investors need to look past FY22 for momentum to return to DKNG stock. Notably, as topline growth is expected to slow in its earlier vintage states, the company will need to demonstrate a clear path to GAAP EPS and eventually free cash flow (FCF) profitability.
Its Lack Of Profitability Destroyed Its Growth Premium
DraftKings reported revenue of $417M, up 33.7% in FQ1. It also posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of -69.4%, and both metrics outperformed the consensus estimates.
However, investors must note that adjusted EBITDA metrics are different from GAAP profitability metrics and shouldn't confuse between the two. DraftKings also reiterated its guidance on achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability exiting FQ4'23. However, investors have given little notice to its guidance since its FQ4 update, as the market continued to pummel its growth premium.
Notably, DraftKings' revenue growth is expected to moderate through FY23, even as its adjusted profitability is estimated to improve. Therefore, it's critical that DraftKings deliver improved cost efficiencies to drive operating leverage. Consequently, we are pleased that CFO Jason Park discussed a series of critical management decisions at a May 18 conference helping lift its profitability outlook. Park articulated (edited):
We have a plan where we would meaningfully slow down our fixed costs growth in 2023. We are doing a couple of those things now. And that's something we should do in response to the external environment. And I had mentioned some of those areas, including localized to national spending, and some vendor renegotiation. It's something we are focused on and we'll update investors as they bear more fruit. (MoffettNathanson Annual Media & Communications Summit)
Consequently, investors must focus on its path towards profitability very closely. As its topline growth slows, its ability to drive operating leverage becomes critical, especially when deeply unprofitable on GAAP EPS and FCF terms. Management also articulated that it might share deeper insights on its profitability metrics in its earlier states, where it expects FCF profitability in at least 10 states in FY23. Therefore, we look forward to these insights, as we believe it helps anchor investors' confidence in management's ability to execute.
We believe more insights are significant because of the burn rate and investors' pessimistic sentiments over the long-term viability of DraftKings' OSB and iGaming model without profitable legacy assets.
Price Action Is At A Near-Term Bottom, But Some Caveats
The market makers have astutely digested DKNG stock's massive gains from 2020, as the stock hit rock bottom recently. As seen above, a series of enormous bull traps lured in dip buyers and breakout traders/investors.
And once it broke down its critical support of $40, the bears were in complete control as the market continued its distribution phase.
However, we observed a near-term technical bottom predicated on a reversal from its all-time lows. However, we do not observe a bear trap or capitulation signal that could help lift its momentum adequately above its short-term resistance levels. The $15 and $25 levels will continue to be critical near-term resistance zone that the bulls must prove their worth against.
Is DKNG Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Notwithstanding, speculative investors keen to ride the near-term bottom can consider adding exposure here. Otherwise, bagholders inclined to layer in can also think about dollar-cost averaging here as we think it could consolidate in the near term.
Accordingly, we reiterate our Buy rating on DKNG stock, with a target price of $20 (implied upside of 41%).
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Wang, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DKNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.