Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Buy investment rating to Lowe's Companies' (NYSE:LOW) shares. LOW is forecasted to achieve margin improvement while maintaining decent revenue expansion in the next five years, and I think the growth of the Pro business and the tool rental service should be the key drivers of the company's medium-term financial performance. In addition, LOW's low-teens forward P/E multiple is appealing.

LOW Stock Key Metrics

LOW reported its Q1 2022 financial results on May 18, 2022 before the market opened. Lowe's saw its stock price fall by -5% from $194.03 as of May 17, 2022, to $183.82 as of May 18, 2022, before recovering some lost ground (+2%) to close at $187.86 for the May 19, 2022 trading day. In aggregate, LOW's shares still corrected by -3% in the two trading days following the earnings announcement.

The market was clearly disappointed by the Q1 2022 revenue miss for Lowe's, although the company did post in-line earnings for the recent quarter. LOW's diluted earnings per share or EPS rose by +9% YoY from $3.21 in the first quarter of 2021 to $3.51 in Q1 2022, and this also exceeded Wall Street's consensus bottom line forecast of $3.22 per share by +9%. But this was overshadowed by below-expectations revenue for Lowe's, as LOW's 1Q 2022 top line of $23.66 billion came in marginally below the market's expectations of $23.72 billion in sales for the most recent quarter. Furthermore, LOW's first quarter revenue represented a -3% YoY contraction.

In my view, this was more of a mixed quarter (in contrast with post-earnings share price decline) for Lowe's, following my assessment of other key metrics (apart from top line and bottom line) for the company.

On the positive side of things, LOW's efforts to drive profitability improvement via measures referred to as "Perpetual Productivity Improvement or PPI initiatives" are paying off. The gross profit margin for Lowe's expanded by +0.7 percentage points from 33.3% in Q1 2021 to 34.0% in the most recent quarter. According to financial data sourced from S&P Capital IQ, LOW's Q1 2022 gross margin was approximately +0.6 percentage points better than what the sell-side analysts had anticipated. The above-expectations profitability for Lowe's was the key factor that helped the company deliver an earnings beat in the first quarter.

On the negative side of things, LOW's comparable sales declined by -4.0% in 1Q 2022. Investors had expected a milder -2.5% contraction (market consensus) in comparable sales for Lowe's in the recent quarter, according to S&P Capital IQ. It also didn't help that its closest peer, Home Depot (NYSE:HD), achieved a +2.2% comparable sales growth over the same period. At its Q1 2022 earnings briefing, Lowe's highlighted that "75% of our sales are to the DIY consumer in many seasonal categories" which was negatively affected by "a very delayed spring." This led to LOW's headline revenue and comparable sales for the recent quarter failing to meet investors' expectations.

In the next section, I touch on the outlook for LOW in the short term.

What Is The Short-Term Prediction For Lowe's Stock?

The short-term prediction for Lowe's stock is that the company's business should do well in the second quarter of 2022 while its share price is expected to remain resilient, and there are two factors supporting my assertion.

Firstly, the company's management commentary at the recent quarterly earnings call suggests that the outlook for LOW in Q2 2022 is positive. Lowe's mentioned at the first-quarter investor briefing that it is "seeing the anticipated improvement in our seasonal sales in the month of May." The company also added that it observed "seasonal categories comping positive and above the company average", and noted that "categories that underperformed in April are now overperforming the company in the month of May." In other words, Lowe's is already witnessing a turnaround in May, and this bodes well for LOW's revenue outlook in the second quarter of the current fiscal year.

Secondly, sell-side analysts are less likely to turn negative (e.g. rating downgrades or substantial cuts in price targets) on LOW post-results, as the company has maintained its full-year FY 2022 guidance. As an example, Evercore ISI continues to like Lowe's based on factors like "pricing power, a rational industry, and improved returns", and sees "the late spring shifts $350M of sales from Q1 into Q2" for LOW, as per a May 19, 2022 Seeking Alpha News article.

In summary, there shouldn't be any major negative surprises when Lowe's announces its second-quarter results in three months' time. Separately, Wall Street is also expected to largely retain its current views on LOW post-earnings release.

What Are LOW Stock Catalysts To Watch For?

The catalysts to watch out for on LOW's stock are the growth in Pro customers and the revenue contribution from tool rental.

As revealed at the company's Q1 2022 results briefing, Lowe's has seen "Pro sales penetration in the U.S." grow "from approximately 19% in Q1 of 2019 to approximately 25% in (Q1) 2022", which it attributed to its "Lowe's MVP's Pro Rewards and Partnership Program that was launched in the first quarter." The growing base of Pro clients driven by its new customer loyalty program is very rewarding for Lowe's, as LOW's internal data shows that new Pro clients who sign up for the Pro Rewards and Partnership Program spend three times as much as those that don't. Comparable sales for Pro expanded by +64% in the last two years, and a further increase in Pro customers and Pro revenue will be a meaningful catalyst for LOW.

Separately, besides continuing to work hard at enhancing productivity (PPI initiatives referred to earlier), Lowe's also has other levers to improve the company's profit margins going forward. One key lever is tool rental, a service which LOW recently launched. As with most rental businesses, it is expected that tool rental will provide LOW with a higher-margin revenue stream, which will be accretive to Lowe's overall profit margins over time as the service grows.

In the subsequent section, I look at Lowe's 5-year outlook from a quantitative perspective, taking into account the growth drivers and catalysts discussed in this section.

Where Will Lowe's Stock Be In 5 Years?

According to S&P Capital IQ data, Lowe's will grow its top line by an annualized growth rate of +3.0% in the next five years, while its EBIT margin will expand by approximately +130 basis points over this same period. I view these financial projections as realistic.

The +3.0% 5-year revenue CAGR for Lowe's should be achievable, with the expansion of the Pro client base mentioned earlier being the key driver. According to a July 6, 2021 CNBC article which cited comments from "D. A. Davidson retail analyst", the "entire difference in sales per store at the two home improvement retailers (Home Depot is larger than Lowe's) comes from the gap in the size of the pro businesses." LOW is gradually growing its Pro business and playing catch-up with its closest rival, which should contribute to the company's top line expansion in the next few years.

With regard to margin expansion, LOW's above-expectations gross profit margin expansion in Q1 2022 (referred to in an earlier section of this article) suggests that the company has managed to convert the improvement in productivity into an actual increase in profit margins. Looking ahead, productivity initiatives should continue to support LOW's expected +1.3 percentage points increase in EBIT margin in the coming five years. In addition, positive operating leverage (driven by a larger revenue base) and a growing, high-margin tool rental business should have a positive impact on the company's overall profitability in the intermediate term as well.

Is LOW Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LOW stock is a Buy in my opinion, and its attractive valuations are a key reason for my bullish view of the name. The market currently values Lowe's at 13.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ. Except for the early-March 2020 COVID-19 sell-down (10 times forward P/E was the trough), Lowe's has not traded below 15 times forward P/E in the last decade. With expectations of improved profitability and steady top line growth in the mid-term, LOW deserves to trade a higher P/E multiple, which provides justification for my Buy rating.