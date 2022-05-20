Wpadington/iStock via Getty Images

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run it is a weighing machine….” Benjamin Graham (1894-1976)

There are axioms about stocks and the market that linger like barnacles on a ship over countless decades. In the process, too many tend to go way past their sell dates. Time and technology have transformed the stock market since these words of wisdom first fell on the ears of investors. But a handful still meet the test of time. Among them, in my view, is the potent guidance from pioneer investing genius, Mr. Benjamin Graham His proof of the pudding disciple was Mr. Warren Buffett—a man pretty good at spreading his own gospel.

The Graham quote above, in my view, has actually gained credence since it was uttered lo those many decades ago. And proof of that is to be found in the skyrocket ride of meme stocks over the past five years. I cite the shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), which may not meet the purist definition of a meme stock, but which, in my view has many of its characteristics.

As the first credible pure play in sports betting after the 2018 SCOTUS decision, DraftKings zoomed to over $70 almost entirely on the effusive dreamscapes of retail investors and institutional followings. It was a landslide election as it were, especially when aggressive ETF operators like Cathie Wood (ARKK) dived headlong into the stock as well. (She’s still buying). Price range of latest sessions at writing: $13/$14.

DKNG had all the appeal of a red-hot political candidate: it was young, it was a new face, it was gathering votes faster than anything else in the sector, it looked good, made great promises and got tons of votes. But now, as reality has long bit, and the scales have come out in force, we see a tarnished meme, not making the EBITDA weight as it were.

Time To Put DKNG On The Scales: Take A Few Thumbs Off First

Many efforts to bring a sharper perspective on DKNG have, in my opinion, been hampered by periodic thumbs on the scale levered by both still-bullish analysts and institutions in the voting booth pulling the lever for the stock. Most recently, several analysts have guided BUY on the stock, citing a belief that the “risk reward is highly favorable…”

Now along comes Ms. Wood, who continues to double down on DKNG, increasing her position clearly in a price averaging move. Far be it for us to gainsay her earlier success, but the election is over. It’s time to drag out the scales and see what, in the real world, we have. It’s a sector leader in volume and will continue to be one—as long as its cash holds out.

What we have here are a handful of credible investors and analysts who continue to put a thumb on the scale as we attempt to weigh the prospects of DKNG going forward. My view: their thumbs off the scale brings the true weight, or lack of it, to the prospects for the stock now.

The Flaw In The Risk-Reward Thesis

Above: While we're not particularly fans of tech analysis, it is serviceable in this case because it reflects a meme stock characteristic.

On the surface, the logic seems to fit: DKNG has fallen so far, trades so low, while its revenue guidance rises like a rocket, that the downside risk at $13/$14 is virtually non-existent. With more states lining up to go legal, the theory goes, DKNG’s prime marketing position puts them in the lead of scarfing up new players in new states to contribute to the endgame of the thesis: overwhelming revenue spurts to near the $2b the company now guides for 2022. That, the voters tell us, will ultimately enable them to shrink marketing costs and cross home plate with a grand slam for shareholders. That’s the thumb on the scale weight.

Let’s Look At The Immediate Road Ahead For New States That DKNG Sees As The Source Of New Revenue Sunshine

Above: Such maps are valuable in a way, but misleading. The 4 states right now anywhere near full-dress mobile and retail launch contain only one biggie: Ohio, rich in addressable population and sports product. But 45 possible platforms are expected to participate in the sector.

As of now, four new states are either at the starting gate, in early stages, or getting closer. The mantra to DKNG as well as many of its peers is the growth of the “addressable market” linked to new legalizations. But do a reality check, and let’s just say the weather is ok, but partly cloudy at best.

Maine: Best case for launch is early 2023, hopefully in time to take mobile action on the Super Bowl. The state has no professional sports teams, no big-time college conference participants. Like many such states, its fandom and potential sports betters usually focus on closest regional teams. Ex: here the NFL NE Patriots and Boston Red Sox. Casinos are legal, Churchill Downs has a nice property here, plus four tribal properties—nothing special.

State Population: 924,000. Given male/female/age prime demo breakdown aligned to potential sports bettors gets you to roughly 400,000 males, 21 years or older. Last February, there were five retail sports books operative here that post-Super Bowl generated 21% lower handle—understandable.

Officials are still working on rules set to go into effect August 2. But realistically, our sources now believe—this could change—that Super Bowl betting could make it, others say forget it. You are looking at 2024 at best. Pick your poison, either way nothing is imminent.

Let’s assume that 20% of that demo can be converted to regular mobile sports bettors, yielding a real addressable market here of 80,000. Based on our talks with industry colleagues there, that could be up to 10 skins operative at launch. Maine will be, in the immortal words of Hyman Roth in The Godfather 11 “small potatoes”—pardon the pun here.

Maryland: State Population 3.7m. Realistic addressable market per demo indicated above ~1.5m. 20% of these produce a real addressable market of 300,000. But clearly sports product solid:

NFL Ravens and Commanders, MLB Orioles, NBA and NHL teams, plus college biggies like U Maryland, Georgetown, etc. Add spill over from the already weak D.C. metro and you have perhaps ~400,000, probably 85,000 regular customers to be fought over by at least 8 platforms.

Nebraska: State Population: 1.15m. Small population base, realistic launch according to Legal Sport Report’s latest assessment, 2024 launch. Sports product reaches to regional pro sports but strong college football. Too small to contribute meaningful revenue to multiple platforms.

Ohio: State Population: 79m. Addressable realistic population, based on our archived assumptions, is 25% of 40m or 10m sports bettors. Without doubt this is the prize of all states most likely to succeed soonest. It is rich in sports product:

Two NFL teams, two MLB teams, NBA team, NHL team. And, without question, the giant-sized potential of college sports at Ohio State and other top conference entrants like Cincinnati.

State of play: Pro teams, racinos, casinos are the preferred licensees of the law. Applications submitted by next month for public comments. Expect at least 25 applicants. Fan Duel and BallyBet already have deals for skins with teams. Many more to come. DKNG will be in the mix for certain.

The entry “fee” as usual is the bugaboo, i.e., launch marketing costs. With up to 25 platforms authorized, or even 15, it’s going to be the kind of media battle zone ad salesmen can drool over. One colleague in the gaming market there told me he expects as many as 45 sports betting platforms to be active when the music begins. A whole lot of thin slices of the pizza with lots of mouths to feed.

Unfortunately, for DKNG and its key competitors, its customer acquisition cost will be immense. Expect DKNG, BetMGM (MGM), Hard Rock, Jack Enterprises, and Barstool to be mixing it up for first tier market shares in Ohio over at least two years. It’s going to be a great market, but it does not appear to promise profitability for at least 18m to two years.

In 1Q22, DKNG reported a loss of ($467m), with a negative cash flow of ($356M). Management keeps upping guidance on revenue for the full year between $1.9b - $2b, sustaining its surging top line between its expectations for customer retention. And also its best-case outcome for new markets named above. That is certainly fair enough.

But its annual cash burn run rate sits at ~$1.459m against its ~$1.7B in cash. If its promotional and marketing cost construct does not take a dramatic turn for reality central soon, it could burn through most, if not all of its cash by the end of next year. To us, that shouts loudly: This is an unsustainable marketing policy. What would lie beyond would probably be high-coupon borrowing, as the Fed can be expected to continue wrenching up rates to get inflation down through 2024 at least.

So it’s a devil’s deal ahead for DKNG investors. Either the company continues its supercharged marketing spend that drains its cash, or sharply curtails it too late, and in turn is forced to borrow massive sums at high interest rates to keep competitive in a brutally crowded field.

On an intrinsic value DCF analysis by various sites, DKNG is valued at $17.39 to $20 a share. Normally, it would appear to be a fair estimate. But it is a thumb on the scale number in our view, because it projects over the next 5 years a cash flow build that simply can’t estimate when it will turn profitable. No projection can be certain how and when DKNG management will decide to begin biting the bullet on costs. Nobody can tell what barriers to entry will fall for new players in the space. Nobody can tell how many platforms will survive the inevitable consolidation.

We do believe that DKNG will be among the survivors in the top tier of 5 market share sector leaders. So, thumb off the scale, rose-colored glasses swept away from the eyes, what is the ultimate weight of DKNG for investors?

The company is a great candidate for a merger or takeover. At its current price, an attractive premium can be found that makes sense for all investors and insiders. CEO Jason Robins has told the market that if it were permissible, he would be a buyer of his own stock now. Let’s even assume that a potential acquirer uses the DCF model, or anywhere from $17 to $24 as an offer, showing a fat premium, yet still making sense for the right acquirer. You would get a $2b business, with 2m monthly users that, shorn of its excessive marketing spend, could be a solid money maker. In the process, it could mean tossing a given chunk of non-profitable revenue. That would be immensely preferable to investors, who would like to see returns that include big stock buyback programs, perhaps even dividends way downstream.

Investors who see that scenario have a good reason to stay in the stock even though, in my view, there is still some downside risk ahead, as new state legalizations could disappoint.

Otherwise, as the market, in general, appears to be at the cusp of what could be a major dip or worse, and no real prospect of dramatically slashed promotional costs appear, it’s a sell.