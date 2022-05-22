sorn340/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a review of sector ETFs like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) and the Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Aerospace+Defense -38.50 -15.71 0.0405 0.5086 0.0202 11.91 24.50 0.0566 0.8127 0.0401 20.47 22.19 -10.91% -1.53% Building+Equipment -20.27 100* 0.0414 0.4384 0.0208 25.37 36.92 0.0426 0.8503 0.0230 9.55 25.54 -10.52% -13.86% Machinery+Conglomerates -14.86 3.26 0.0499 0.4272 0.0245 20.69 37.05 0.0498 0.5571 0.0312 19.17 37.59 -6.56% -13.85% Services+Distribution -32.07 21.91 0.0322 0.2215 0.0242 28.32 56.98 0.0409 0.4872 0.0304 22.20 49.01 -9.36% -5.04% Transportation 36.55 -1.65 0.0517 0.8780 0.0378 29.71 17.87 0.0540 0.6976 0.0201 22.85 26.81 -12.23% -15.29%

* caped for convenience

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

The most notable changes are an improvement of value and quality scores in building and equipment, and to a lesser extent in transportation.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Transportation is undervalued by about 36% relative to 11-year averages, and it is close to the baseline in quality. Building/construction/equipment has an excellent quality score that may justify a 20% overvaluation. Machinery/conglomerates is moderately overvalued (by about 15%) and close to its quality baseline. Services/distribution is overvalued by about 32%, which may be partly justified by a good quality score. Aerospace/defense is the most overvalued industry, and its quality score doesn’t look attractive.

Focus on VIS

The Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) has been tracking the MSCI US IMI Consumer Industrials 25/50 Index since 09/23/2004. It has a total expense ratio of 0.10%, which is a bit more expensive than its closest competitor FIDU (0.08%), and a bit cheaper than XLI (0.12%).

As of writing, the fund has 354 holdings. The next table shows the top 10 names with some fundamental ratios. Their aggregate weight is 31%.

Ticker Name Weight EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% UNP Union Pacific Corp. 4.10% 36.24 20.28 18.18 2.43 RTX Raytheon Technologies Corp. 3.87% 255.44 32.31 18.88 2.44 HON Honeywell International Inc. 3.63% 15.19 25.21 21.72 2.07 UPS United Parcel Service Inc. 3.58% 104.00 13.97 13.34 3.55 CAT Caterpillar Inc. 3.10% 90.57 16.59 15.91 2.24 DE Deere & Co. 3.03% 64.95 17.37 13.71 1.34 LMT Lockheed Martin Corp. 2.92% -8.63 18.73 15.78 2.64 BA Boeing Co. 2.27% 59.77 N/A 2851.07 0 MMM 3M Co. 2.26% -1.97 14.98 13.39 4.14 GE General Electric Co. 2.23% -85.06 N/A 26.19 0.43

The heaviest industries in the fund are machinery (19.8%) and aerospace/defense (17.3%). VIS has much more holdings than XLI (354 large to small caps vs. 75 large and mid-caps). However, total return and risk metrics since inception are very similar:

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility VIS 341.50% 8.78% -63.52% 0.5 19.35% XLI 352.14% 8.93% -62.05% 0.51 18.89%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

In summary, VIS is a good product with cheap management fees for investors seeking capital-weighted exposure in industrials. No holding weighs more than 4.1%, so the risk related to individual companies is low. However, investors looking for minimal risks related to individual stocks may prefer the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RGI), whose largest holding weighs about 2%. VIS or XLI are equivalents for buy-and-hold investors. However, XLI has a much higher liquidity, making it a better choice for swing trading and tactical allocation strategies.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0517 (or price/earnings below 19.34 is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

RHI Robert Half International Inc. HSII Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. WIRE Encore Wire Corp. MATX Matson Inc. BLDR Builders FirstSource Inc. ARCB ArcBest Corp. RGR Sturm, Ruger & Co. Inc. VNT Vontier Corp. BCC Boise Cascade Co. CMI Cummins Inc.

It is a rotating list with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.