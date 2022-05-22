Air Products and Chemicals: Strike While The Iron Is Hot
Summary
- Air Products and Chemicals is a diversified industrial gas company and is economically essential to a number of industries.
- The company has strong execution, a favorable outlook, and is trading at a discount to analyst estimates.
- APD may be an ideal choice for those seeking a combination of income and growth.
A number of growth names have become enticing with the recent market turmoil. However, it's hard to predict a bottom with so much market uncertainty. That's why it may be best to layer into growth stocks that provide a meaningful yield, so that investors are literally being paid to wait out the market storm and not have to worry about the market price in the near to medium term.
This brings me to Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), whose share price has gotten rather attractive. This article highlights what makes it a great holding for income and growth, so let's get started.
Why APD?
Air Products and Chemicals is a leading global industrial gases company that's been around for over 80 years, and has grown its dividend annually for 39 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. Its essential industrial gases have applications in dozens of industries, including chemicals, electronics, refining, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage. It operates in over 50 countries, and in 2021, generated $10 billion in revenue.
APD has a solid history of shareholder returns, producing an 11% adjusted EPS CAGR since 2014. This includes the 14% adjusted EPS growth that management is guiding for the current fiscal year 2022.
The company appears to be on track to achieving this guidance, as it produced 14% adjusted EPS growth during the second fiscal quarter. Sales also grew by an impressive 18% YoY, driven by higher volumes, pricing, and higher energy cost past-through, partially offset by 2% unfavorably currency effects. Moreover, pricing improved in all three of APD's largest geographies, Americas, Asia, and Europe.
These results underscore APD's pricing power amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Morningstar assigns APD a narrow economic moat given its favorable positioning, as noted in its recent analyst report:
Air Products benefits from operating in an industry with a very favorable structure. Despite selling industrial gases, which are essentially commodities, public industrial gas companies have consistently delivered lucrative returns because of their economic moats. Industrial gases typically account for a relatively small fraction of customers’ costs but are a vital input to ensure uninterrupted production. As such, customers are often willing to pay a premium and sign long-term contracts to ensure their businesses run smoothly. Long-term contracts and high switching costs contribute to industrial gas producers’ moats, helping them generate a predictable cash flow stream and lucrative returns.
Looking forward, APD stands to benefit from favorable trends in the semiconductor industry, as recent chip shortages have highlighted the need for players to ramp up their manufacturing processes. This is reflected by a recent major long-term supply agreement with a world-leading semiconductor manufacturer in Asia.
Also encouraging, APD is playing a central role in Sustainable Aviation Fuel with the recent announcement of a $2 billion hydrogen, pipeline, and SAF project in Paramount, California, and a newly announced facility to produce green liquid hydrogen in Casa Grande, Arizona. Notably, APD was listed among Barron's 100 most sustainable companies for the fourth consecutive year.
Meanwhile, APD maintains a respectable A rated balance sheet, which lends support to its 2.7% dividend yield that's protected by a safe 63% payout ratio. While the dividend isn't considered to be a high yield, it's worth mentioning that it comes with an impressive 12% 5-year CAGR, which should reward long-term investors should this trend continue.
Near-term risks to APD include higher input costs through higher natural gas prices, which played a role in APD's adjusted EBITDA margin falling by 270 basis points to 34.6% during the second quarter. In addition, increasing competition in emerging markets in Asia could result in lower returns in those markets.
I see these concerns as having been more than baked into the current share price of $237, which sits well below APD's 52-week high of $316 from November. APD is by no means cheap at its current forward PE of 23. However, I believe the valuation is justified by the moat-worthy quality of the enterprise, strong execution, and promising outlook.
Analysts estimate 10-16% EPS growth over the next 4 quarters and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $293 while Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $317. This implies a potential 26-36% one-year total return, including dividends.
Investor Takeaway
Air Products & Chemicals is a diversified industrial gas company with an economic moat. The company has strong execution, a favorable outlook, and is trading at a discount to analyst estimates. For these reasons, I believe APD is a compelling investment for long-term investors seeking growth and income from an economically essential enterprise.
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with a BSc in Economics and an MBA in Finance. I have over 12 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.