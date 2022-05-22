fmajor/iStock via Getty Images

A number of growth names have become enticing with the recent market turmoil. However, it's hard to predict a bottom with so much market uncertainty. That's why it may be best to layer into growth stocks that provide a meaningful yield, so that investors are literally being paid to wait out the market storm and not have to worry about the market price in the near to medium term.

This brings me to Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD), whose share price has gotten rather attractive. This article highlights what makes it a great holding for income and growth, so let's get started.

Why APD?

Air Products and Chemicals is a leading global industrial gases company that's been around for over 80 years, and has grown its dividend annually for 39 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat. Its essential industrial gases have applications in dozens of industries, including chemicals, electronics, refining, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage. It operates in over 50 countries, and in 2021, generated $10 billion in revenue.

APD has a solid history of shareholder returns, producing an 11% adjusted EPS CAGR since 2014. This includes the 14% adjusted EPS growth that management is guiding for the current fiscal year 2022.

The company appears to be on track to achieving this guidance, as it produced 14% adjusted EPS growth during the second fiscal quarter. Sales also grew by an impressive 18% YoY, driven by higher volumes, pricing, and higher energy cost past-through, partially offset by 2% unfavorably currency effects. Moreover, pricing improved in all three of APD's largest geographies, Americas, Asia, and Europe.

These results underscore APD's pricing power amidst a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. Morningstar assigns APD a narrow economic moat given its favorable positioning, as noted in its recent analyst report:

Air Products benefits from operating in an industry with a very favorable structure. Despite selling industrial gases, which are essentially commodities, public industrial gas companies have consistently delivered lucrative returns because of their economic moats. Industrial gases typically account for a relatively small fraction of customers’ costs but are a vital input to ensure uninterrupted production. As such, customers are often willing to pay a premium and sign long-term contracts to ensure their businesses run smoothly. Long-term contracts and high switching costs contribute to industrial gas producers’ moats, helping them generate a predictable cash flow stream and lucrative returns.

Looking forward, APD stands to benefit from favorable trends in the semiconductor industry, as recent chip shortages have highlighted the need for players to ramp up their manufacturing processes. This is reflected by a recent major long-term supply agreement with a world-leading semiconductor manufacturer in Asia.

Also encouraging, APD is playing a central role in Sustainable Aviation Fuel with the recent announcement of a $2 billion hydrogen, pipeline, and SAF project in Paramount, California, and a newly announced facility to produce green liquid hydrogen in Casa Grande, Arizona. Notably, APD was listed among Barron's 100 most sustainable companies for the fourth consecutive year.

Meanwhile, APD maintains a respectable A rated balance sheet, which lends support to its 2.7% dividend yield that's protected by a safe 63% payout ratio. While the dividend isn't considered to be a high yield, it's worth mentioning that it comes with an impressive 12% 5-year CAGR, which should reward long-term investors should this trend continue.

Near-term risks to APD include higher input costs through higher natural gas prices, which played a role in APD's adjusted EBITDA margin falling by 270 basis points to 34.6% during the second quarter. In addition, increasing competition in emerging markets in Asia could result in lower returns in those markets.

I see these concerns as having been more than baked into the current share price of $237, which sits well below APD's 52-week high of $316 from November. APD is by no means cheap at its current forward PE of 23. However, I believe the valuation is justified by the moat-worthy quality of the enterprise, strong execution, and promising outlook.

Analysts estimate 10-16% EPS growth over the next 4 quarters and have a consensus Buy rating, with an average price target of $293 while Morningstar has a fair value estimate of $317. This implies a potential 26-36% one-year total return, including dividends.

Investor Takeaway

Air Products & Chemicals is a diversified industrial gas company with an economic moat. The company has strong execution, a favorable outlook, and is trading at a discount to analyst estimates. For these reasons, I believe APD is a compelling investment for long-term investors seeking growth and income from an economically essential enterprise.