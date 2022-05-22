A Bear Market Sanity Tool

Gearstd/iStock via Getty Images

Bear markets can be depressing. It's exhausting to watch your portfolio drop day after volatile day, week after grinding week. Most experts agree that the best approach for a long-term investor during a bear market is to simply ignore your portfolio and go do something else with your time besides watching the stock market.

I disagree completely. A bear market is the absolute best opportunity for you to finally coerce your brain into reframing its natural fear of downward-pointing red arrows into something far more productive. How? With my handy, dandy, two-part prescription for bear market sanity, that's how.

Part one: forget about your net worth. It's an absolutely useless concept. You can't plan your personal affairs around it because it changes constantly and unpredictably. At times, it is 100% guaranteed to drop. Any claims to the contrary should be dismissed as disingenuous sales pitches, egomania, naïveté, delusion, or a combination of all of the above.

Part two: focus instead on something that is far more predictable and about which you absolutely CAN do something impactful. Concentrate on your future portfolio dividends. How?

(1) Start with a do-it-yourself index fund comprised of stocks of companies that have paid dividends for 20, 40 or maybe even 100 years. Chances are that these will be exceptionally well-managed companies that sell timeless products and services with predictable and durable earnings. The companies will probably be familiar household names.

(2) Next, rely on a key assumption: if a company like Stanley Black and Decker (SWK) has paid dividends for the past 100 years by selling hammers and outdoor equipment, it will probably keep paying dividends for the foreseen future. Moreover, if a company like SWK has raised dividends by 5.88% per year on average over the last 33 years, it will probably continue to raise dividends for the foreseen future by some amount in the range of 5.88%, give or take. As with any assumption, this guess could turn out to be wrong, but you have a better chance of getting it right than you could ever hope to have when it comes to guessing a company's future stock price.

You can find much of the information that you might want about dividend histories for companies like SWK right here on Seeking Alpha. I pick the longest history available, and then I enter the number of years, the starting dividend and the current dividend into a spreadsheet which calculates the average dividend growth rate over that period.

SWK dividend History (SeekingAlpha.com)

What are some companies besides SWK with lengthy histories of reliable dividends and long-term dividend growth? For illustration's sake only, here's a representative list.

Since 1886, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) has built brand loyalty with its personal care products, pharmaceuticals and other products that are almost always in demand. According to the data from Seeking Alpha, the dividend grew 11.01% per year on average over the past 32 years.

JNJ Dividend History (SeekingAlpha.com)

ExxonMobil (XOM) was formed in 1999, but its roots extend back to 1863, when John D. Rockefeller and Henry Flagler founded Standard Oil. John D. Rockefeller once said, "Do you know the only thing that gives me pleasure? It's to see my dividends coming in." True to the vision of its co-founder, XOM has a lengthy and impressive history of consistent dividends. According to data from Seeking Alpha, the dividends have grown by 6.5% on average over the past 22 years.

XOM Dividend History (SeekingAlpha.com)

Goldman Sachs (GS) was founded in 1869 and went public in 1999. According to Seeking Alpha, GS has raised the dividend by an annual average of 13.64% over the past 22 years.

GS Dividend History (SeekingAlpha.com)

Altria (MO) was first incorporated as The Philip Morris Company in 1902. According to data from Seeking Alpha, MO has raised the dividend by 10.86% per year on average since 1989.

MO Dividend History (SeekingAlpha.com)

(3) Last of all, manually enter this data into a spreadsheet that you may refer to as often as you like during the bear market. You will note that stock prices do not form any part of this spreadsheet. Portfolio net worth is not calculated because it is not considered to be either useful or important. The point of this spreadsheet is simple: ignore market mayhem and keep your eye on long-term portfolio income growth. I'm providing a template here that you are free to copy and adapt for your own purposes.

Let's see it work in action.

Suppose that I start out owning one share apiece of each of the dividend stalwart companies mentioned above. Assuming the dividends grow at the same historical rate as they have over the past 20 or 30 years, I could reasonably expect my portfolio income in ten years to be $61.89.

Spreadsheet Investment Tool (Data from SeekingAlpha.com)

Suddenly! Oh golly, the market is crashing wildly!!! "Experts" whom you have never heard of before are now rife on CNBC.com, explaining with 100% conviction why the stock market is doomed. Most advisors who offer paid services exclaim that they saw the bear market coming months ago, chiding investors like you who were not wise enough to have listened to them before it was too late. Everyone has stopped discussing F.I.R.E. (which once upon a time stood for "financial independence, retire early"). Stock prices for formerly unstoppable, new and disruptive companies are rapidly approaching zero. And best of all (from your perspective) the ebbing tide of market liquidity is dragging down ALL company shares, indiscriminately and unrelentingly, into the yawning abyss.

So it's only natural that your friends all ask you, "Hey, what's with the goofy grin on your face?" The answer is that you are grinning because you have decided to buy a second share of GS. It is a gleeful moment because not only is GS stock down this year (to your delight), but it is down again today.

GS stock Price (SeekingAlpha.com)

It is a gleeful moment because you know that when you buy that extra share for $306.80, your future portfolio income should surge by an estimated 45.39%!!

Spreadsheet Investment Tool (Data from SeekingAlpha.com)

Of course, if you are really lucky, shares of GS will fall even more after your purchases. Why? Because then it would cost you even LESS to boost your future portfolio income by 91.19% the next time you find some spare change lying around and decide to buy yet another share of GS. Not bad for a few moments of your time, and certainly reason enough to want to keep a greedy and watchful eye on falling stock prices.

Spreadsheet Investment Tool (Data from SeekingAlpha.com)

Every so often, you will update your spreadsheet whenever a portfolio company announces a new dividend increase or whenever you buy more shares. In time, you will see your future portfolio income rise and rise in an exponential arch irrespective of whether the stock market is up, down, sideways or off in a new dimension entirely.

You can even use a small modification to the spreadsheet (I include it on Sheet 2) to calculate the percentage of today's stock price that would be recouped entirely by ten years' worth of dividends growing at their historical rate. The higher the percentage, the better. On these assumptions, it looks like MO would be the best place for me to focus my attention if growing my future portfolio income is the main objective (and again, assuming the dividend keeps growing at its historic rate). If so, then in ten years, I'd have paid for my investment in MO at today's price by 117%.

Spreadsheet Investment Tool (Data from Google Finance and SeekingAlpha.com)

Of course, I would be even better off if the stock price dropped by $10. If it did, I could buy the stock and recoup 145.5% of my investment in ten years. You can be sure that I'll be watching MO and praying for the market to savage the share price.

Conclusion

Try it for yourself. I think you will find something strange will start to happen. The idea of selling shares and watching your future portfolio income collapse will be far more displeasing than the notion of holding onto your shares (and adding more shares) throughout the market turmoil. And the next time you read an ominous-sounding article about the coming multi-year bear market, you will say, "Oh good." And you'll actually mean it.