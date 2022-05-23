Juanmonino/E+ via Getty Images

In my previous article on Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG), I argued that investors should stay on the sidelines due to weakening consumer sentiment, falling margins, that the company would miss Q4 earnings, and that a low buyback relative to market cap were all glaring issues. All of these problems materialized:

Consumer sentiment dropped from an already low level of 67 in January to a fresh low of 59 today.

EBIT margins fell from 7.62% to 3.91%

Q4 EPS came in beneath management's guidance range of $1.80-$1.95 (my prediction was under $1.80 and it came in at $1.75).

The company repurchased 2.1 million shares at an average price of $43.90, which is ~60% above the current price of $27.54.

Putting it all together, shares have fallen 35% since the article was released, which has also substantially underperformed the S&P 500's 14% loss over the same timeframe.

Big Lots is due to report earnings on Friday, May 27, and here are some key items to be aware of before the release.

Challenged Macro

Unfortunately, earnings headwinds aren't going away overnight. The company provided a 1Q 2022 EPS guidance range of $1.10 to $1.20, which is well beneath the Street's original forecast of $1.58 for the quarter. Why? Most of it has to do with cost pressures in gross margins due to freight and inventory shrink (theft) while operating costs are heightened due to supply chain inflation and labor inflation (increasing wages to store employees).

To note, the reason Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) got whacked on May 17 and May 18 was because of somewhat stretched valuations combined with the "surprise" on costs resulting in significant margin pressure.

Fortunately for us here, we've known that both gross margins and operating margins would be deteriorating:

Gross margins have been under pressure from supply chain pressures, specifically increased costs on freight. Of course, every retailer has been dealing with higher transportation costs, so this shouldn't come as a surprise with gross margins falling to 39.6%...SG&A to revenue also slightly deleveraged by 100bps in the last two quarters."

Inflation is probably going to remain a problem until demand destruction takes effect and/or oil prices begin falling, which would serve as a release valve to supply chains and bring back some normalization.

Also note that Big Lots procures a lot of merchandise from China, which is currently in lockdowns from COVID. Fitch Ratings provided an excellent note on the matter describing how COVID lockdowns have caused a plunge in Shanghai freight traffic volume, and that China accounts for 15% of global merchandise. That at least has negative short-term implications for retailers.

I could go on further about how retail sales are facing a gloomy outlook, but I think everyone watching the market can see that retailers are significantly underperforming in 2022. Just take a look at the S&P Retail ETF (XRT) in the last six months.

Data by YCharts

Simply put, the concerns pertaining to broader retail sales are due to weak consumer sentiment, a temporary shift in consumer wallet share towards services, and the lingering prospect of a recession. Beyond that, however, we all know consumer defensive names will be just fine in the long run, and I think that also includes the likes of Big Lots.

Long-Term Targets

Big Lots Q4 2021 investor presentation contains a lot of great material that shareholders should read up on, but turning your attention to pg. 13 is the most intriguing, at least if you're seeking to own the company for a while. The company has outlined three channels to achieve its long-term revenue target of $8-10 billion annually. Currently, BIG is running at a rate of $6.15 billion and maybe there will be a little reversion in there, but we can assume there's about $2-4 billion of incremental market share. Most of that will likely come through store unit growth and slightly aided by organic growth, including via online sales. I think this target is realistic. Many will argue that retail is overbuilt and saturated but it's a constantly evolving beast. Discount stores in particular have a decent outlook as consumers are constantly focused on stretching their dollars in any way possible. Big Lots aims to be just as price-competitive as the big box retailers and other discount stores. From personal experience, I have visited stores and they definitely offer deals compared to the competition. Comparing Dollar General (DG), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Big Lots specifically, BIG generates the highest sales per store at approximately $4.4 million annually. Dollar General does $2.2 million and Dollar Tree $3.4 million. So, management knows how to identify locations and produce healthy unit economics.

The company has also guided for long-term operating margins of 6-8%. I believe "operating margins" are in fact the true definition of operating margins since the company has guided for 10% EBITDA margins long-term. Perhaps store rationalization and some efficiencies can help the company achieve this long-term target, but that's pretty difficult in a hypercompetitive market. Looking at comps, I think it's possible but it will definitely require a sustained sales uplift and efficiency gains that the larger players enjoy.

Data by YCharts

So, regarding BIG's margin target, I will believe it when I see it. But for now, competitors operating margins are getting crushed. Target's operating margins actually got cut in half, which effectively erased all progress that occurred over the course of 2020 and 2021. More specifically, Q1 2021 operating margins fell from 11.2% to 5.35% in Q1 2022. So, I think that's an important lesson that investors should be cognizant of. Do note though that this is not a permanent issue. As retailers raise prices over a period of time to offset cost inflation, Big Lots can do the same thing.

Again, Big Lots is due to report earnings on Friday, May 27. Shares have already sold off by more than 10% in sympathy with disappointments from Walmart and Target. I think predicting earnings is a difficult game but it's hard to see how Big Lots will be able to surprise on the upside. Costs have been a problem for a while now and aren't going to get better soon. Sales are also a worry, at least in the short to medium-term due to economic concerns.

Analysts currently don't see any issue with revenue (yet), but they have cut EPS estimates down from over $7.50 to $4.68. And they could have more room to fall, at least depending on how the company manages costs. In truth, it's just a really difficult environment out there for retailers.

Data by YCharts

To run my own bear thesis, if we assume that revenue collapses back to $5.2 billion (multi-year pre-pandemic revenue average) and that operating margins collapse to 3.3%, the lowest recorded figure in the last decade, then the company earns about $172 million in operating profit. Interest expenses are just under $10 million with an effective tax rate of about 25% gives us an after-tax profit of $122 million, or $4 EPS. The reason EPS doesn't touch the $3 level from 2020 using this math is that the company implemented its massive buyback.

However, one investment broker cut its FY23 and FY24 EBIT margins to 2.3% and 2.6%, respectively. The low-end net income estimate was also cut to $100.9 million and $104 million, which is a pretty bearish take that assumes margins will fall to fresh lows. It's possible, but I don't see their margins staying at such a low level for a prolonged period. Here are BIG's EBIT margins between 2012 and 2019 (just before the pandemic).

Data by YCharts

I think even if management doesn't hit their operating margin target of 6-8%, the company can easily do 4-5% over a sustained period.

With the company's sale-leaseback transaction, eliminating all debt, and having immaterial finance leases, the balance sheet is pretty clean. Today, Big Lots has an enterprise value of about $736 million.

Data by YCharts

To add a valuation comparison between BIG and its competitors through another highly useful valuation metric, EV/EBIT. About five years ago, BIG was valued in line with other big-box and discount retailers, yet now it's only valued at 3x EV/EBIT. If one thinks that the company's EBIT margins can recover from 2-3% to 4% or even 5%, the company's valuation doubles.

Data by YCharts

The market is essentially discounting the stock as if it were basically in liquidation mode. Except if that were actually the case, BIG management would be regularly closing stores, not rolling out net opens. The company is actually adding 50+ stores per year, or about 3-4% location growth. To summarize, I think this opportunity exists because the sell-side is projecting EBIT margins will fall below 3% and stay there. The only way that can happen is if sales per square foot show material deterioration, or with persistently high inflation remains elevated for years and years and management cannot catch up with price increases. Again, maybe that scenario will last for a couple of years, but it's unlikely to last forever.

If we assume my previous net income estimate of $121 million serves as a decent proxy for free cash flow, the company has an EV/FCF multiple of 6x. That's pretty cheap especially given this assumes operating performance collapses to its weakest print and stays there indefinitely.

Also keep in mind that free cash flow adjusted for working capital has averaged $251 million and $205 million in the last five and ten years, respectively. If free cash flow returns to $205 million, that yields an EV/FCF of 3.6x.

I think BIG management deserves some credit too. They are good operators and pulled some cash out of the real estate portfolio. The main issue I have is that they blew most of their cash on overpriced buybacks, but that's usually the case with most companies today. The silver lining is that there was still about $159 million left on the program at the end of Q4 2021, and hopefully, the remainder will be executed better. To run some simple math here, the remainder of $159 million relative to the current valuation is 20% of the market cap. In other words, management has the opportunity to eliminate a significant portion of the share count at a free cash flow yield of 15+% in our bear scenario.

In a final scenario, if we assume management can achieve at least some of their long-term growth target plus an average EBIT margin of 3.5%, the company would easily push $6 EPS and send the stock above $50/share. The dividend yield is also approaching attractive levels:

Data by YCharts

Bottom Line

Retailers are being crushed by the macro environment, including best-of-breed operators like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart, and Target. That sends shivers down investors' spines when even the most well-run companies are having issues. Although, these large retailers have commanded premium valuations and most were caught off guard by margin weakness. Big Lots shares are already down substantially and could have more room to fall as investors capitulate. However, shares are historically cheap, which should limit the risk of permanent capital impairment especially if you believe in management's strategy and long-term targets. How do you think BIG will perform? Let me know in the comments section below. As always, thank you for reading.