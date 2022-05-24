cmart7327/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It has been almost five months since I last discussed TrustCo Bank (NASDAQ:TRST) and while I was already charmed by the bank’s decent dividend yield and relatively low premium to its tangible book value, the stock has gotten more than 10% cheaper since that previous article was published in January. Of course, a lot has happened in the world since, but I think TrustCo deserves a higher share price.

Data by YCharts

The First Quarter Of The Year Was Rather Satisfying, Thanks To Avoiding Loan Loss Provisions

TrustCo Bank still is an ‘ordinary’ bank. It barely generates any revenue from non-interest related activities which means the financial performance is very much dependent on the interest spread and the net interest income.

In the first quarter of 2022, TrustCo Bank reported a total interest income of $41.3M, a slight decrease by about $1.2M compared to the first quarter of last year but as the interest expenses also decreased by a similar amount, the net interest income decreased by just $11,000 on a YoY basis. Considering the total net interest income still exceeds $40M, this difference is definitely negligible.

TrustCo Investor Relations

While I was never expecting TrustCo Bank to perform well when it comes to its non-interest activities, I was pleasantly surprised seeing the Q1 performance. Not only did the non-interest income increase, the non-interest expenses decreased by about 10%. This means the net non-interest expenses decreased from almost $21M to $17.6M. This boosted the pre-tax income from $18.9M to $22.7M and even after isolating the loan loss provisions (there was a $0.35M provision in Q1 2021 and a $0.2M benefit in Q1 2022), the adjusted result was still substantially better: $22.5M versus $19.2M in Q1 last year.

The bottom line shows a net income of just under $17.1M resulting in an EPS of $0.89.

Of course, one of the main questions is how long TrustCo will be able to keep the loan loss provisions at zero. To further understand how the bank works, we need to have a look at its balance sheet. The total balance sheet size has grown to just under $6.3B of which almost $1.7B is held in either cash or what are supposed to be very liquid securities. TrustCo is running a very liquid balance sheet.

Investors are obviously interested in the $4.4B+ loan book. We see the original value of the loan book was just over $4.46B and a total allowance of $46.2M has been booked for potential loan losses.

In my previous article I already mentioned TrustCo has been focusing on residential mortgages and that hasn’t changed. Of the $4.46Bin loans, almost $4B are first mortgages while almost $4.3B of the $4.46B loan book is related to real estate mortgage. The remainder of the loan book consists of commercial real estate and less than 1% of the entire loan book are loans unrelated to residential mortgages and commercial real estate.

TrustCo Investor Relations

This makes the premise of an investment in TrustCo rather simple, really. Investors in TrustCo are basically buying a basket of New York and Florida focused mortgages. If you expect the housing market to go sour in those states, you should avoid TRST. If you expect the situation to be ‘business as usual’, TrustCo Bank is an interesting way to gain exposure to those markets.

We see the total amount of loan loss provisions is just over $46M, which is just over 1% of the loan book size. That feels relatively low but when you look at the relatively low amount of loans past due (and knowing that even those loans aren’t ‘lost’ as the assets are obviously backed by real estate assets which could be monetized so the lender could recoup at least a [large] portion of the loan), the situation isn’t too bad.

TrustCo Investor Relations

As the image above shows, the total amount of loans past due is less than $18M. So even if all those loans would suddenly default and TrustCo would have to seize the assets, the current loan loss allowance is still sufficient to cover all of the loans, even if TrustCo is unable to get a single dollar from the sale of the underlying assets.

While the amount of loan loss provisions recorded in the income statement will undoubtedly increase in the future, TrustCo’s balance sheet looks robust and safe enough to deal with that. Additionally, the higher net interest income due to higher interest rates could actually compensate for potential higher loan loss provisions further down the road. So, I don’t expect the EPS to decrease materially from the current levels.

The Dividend Yield Is Getting Better And The Premium To TBV Is Shrinking

TrustCo currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.35/share which means the payout ratio is just around 40% while the dividend yield has jumped to a very nice 4.5% yield. That usually is an important consideration in the minds of investors as most bank stocks are held for their dividend yield and not as much for the expectation to generate substantial capital gains.

Of course, generating a capital gain would be very nice and it’s starting to look like TrustCo is getting relatively cheap from a fundamental perspective as well.

In the previous article I expected the tangible book value per share to exceed $30/share by the end of this year, but it looks like I may have been a bit too conservative as TrustCo’s tangible equity was just over $592M as of the end of Q1 and divided over the 19.2M shares outstanding, the tangible book value came in at almost $31M.

Investment Thesis

TrustCo Bank appears to be trading at just under 9 times its earnings while the 4.5% dividend yield makes the stock attractive for income investors as well. On top of that, the tangible book value per share now exceeds $30/share and as I expect the bank to retain about $1.5/share in additional earnings by the end of this year, the tangible book value per share will now likely exceed $32/share by the end of this year.

When an investor buys stock in TrustCo, he or she is essentially buying a basket of residential mortgages in New York and Florida. And that makes the business case quite simple and straightforward. I currently don’t have a position in TrustCo but I think the bank is getting very attractive at the current levels.