Investment Conclusion

Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) reported encouraging F1Q2022 financial results. Although, Omicron related headwinds due to staffing challenges in January impacted operations, on a year-over-year basis, revenues across all three of the firm’s brands, increased dramatically, and as a flow-through drove significant improvements in margins, earnings, and free cash flows. The upside in revenues was supported by the continued acceleration in the company’s digital sales, which expanded substantially as a fraction of total revenues. Importantly, during the first quarter, DNUT signed on third party aggregators as delivery partners, increasing the digital channels available to customers. In addition, the firm launched a new limited time offer in form of a Twix bar topped and stuffed donut, and reintroduced its cinnamon roll with Cinnamon Roll Sundays. Further, DNUT added 600 access points on a global basis, primarily in form of its delivered fresh direct (DFD) doors (grocery chains and convenience stores which sell Krispy Kreme donuts), expanding the number of locations by 2,000 on a year-over-year basis.

Over upcoming quarters, we expect the momentum in sales evidenced during the prior few periods to accelerate, particularly towards the back-half of the year. The revenue expansion will be driven by increasing mobility across the globe (more than half of DNUT’s sales are derived overseas) as Omicron restrictions end, seasonality that favors the second and third quarters in the Western Hemisphere, and the significant footprint growth over the prior twelve months. In addition, considering that commodity cost inflation is unlikely to impact DNUT’s margins, as rates associated with key supplies required to prepare its products have been locked in for the entire year, through futures contracts, and wage inflation is anticipated to be relatively less onerous, we anticipate considerable margin expansion fueled by revenue leverage from substantially higher sales, additional operating efficiencies, and greater labor productivity. Consequently, as a flow-through effect, we expect boosts in earnings and cash flows on a year-over-year basis, over the next few quarters. During FY2022, the company expects to add 1,000 access points, a majority of which will be DFD doors, 16 production hubs (Krispy Kreme donut factories), and 30 Insomnia locations.

Longer-term, DNUT’s revenue growth will be derived by significant escalation in the number of locations where customers can purchase the company’s products. In that context, DNUT plans to increase the footprint of its Krispy Kreme global access points from the current ~11,000 to ~50,000, comprised of 10,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada, ~20,000 access points in international territories, and ~20,000 at franchisee locations, derived from a universe of ~1.3 million grocery chains and convenience stores within the 45 countries, the firm views as the brand’s ultimate addressable market. Additional growth in sales will be fueled by the expansion of the Insomnia store base to ~450 in five years from the current 217 locations and substantial increase in the distribution network of DNUT’s packaged sweet treat line, from the present 18,000 stores. In addition, we anticipate solid acceleration in sales associated with the digital platforms of the company’s three businesses, to further extend sales over the long term.

With respect to margin growth, we expect economies of scale related to the dramatic uptrend in sales, the substantial increase in number of access points per hub, advertising, marketing, the digital platform, and corporate spending, to reflect in considerable margin expansion, as fixed costs/dollar of earnings falls sharply due to the considerable increase in sales. Moreover, additional leverage will be derived from operating efficiencies and lower commodity costs due to the greater scale of the organization. Based on solid growth in revenues and margins, DNUT’s profits and cash flows will surge, over an elongated time horizon, in our assessment.

In regard to the firm’s secular growth, it is noteworthy that although DNUT hopes that through greater proximity, the company will have the ability to increase the frequency of customer visits from the current 2.5x/year, the firm’s long-term focus is on growing sales through geographic scope, by providing as much of the globe as possible, with access to Krispy Kreme donuts, Insomnia cookies, and the packaged sweet treat line. Net-net, DNUT expects to generate long-term growth from footprint expansion rather than same-store sales growth.

Considering that F1Q2022 results have only reinforced our long-term outlook on DNUT, we remain constructive on the company. DNUT appears well positioned to meet the estimates for growth in revenues and operating cash flows factored into our 10-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $23/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “Krispy Kreme: Significant Business Expansion Plans Ensure Favorable Long-Term Growth Outlook” for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

F1Q2022 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$1.31 billion (+4% compared to F1Q2021), revenues of ~$373 million (+15.8% on a year-over-year basis) beat consensus estimates of ~$369 million, and earnings per share of $0.02 (vs. a loss of $0.03 during F1Q2021), was above analyst projections. On a year-over-year basis, U.S. and Canada total sales expanded by 13.8%, international advanced by 36%, and market development escalated by 10%. Net income for the period was ~$6.5 million, vs. a net loss of ~$0.4 million over the previous year's same quarter. At the end of F1Q2022, operating cash flows and free cash flows came in at ~$28.4 million and negative ~$1.1 million.

Delivered On Footprint Growth Targets. During FY2021, the number of global access points, comprised primarily by DFD doors increased by 1,000 locations, consistent with the long-term yearly target of 10%. In the first quarter, the firm added 600 global access points, comprised of 207 DFD doors in the U.S. and ~300 in foreign locations.

DNUT is focused on further developing the U.S. market with plans to expand the DFD footprint to 10,000 from the current ~5,411. Initially, the strategy is to significantly penetrate the 10 top U.S. cities, and follow with locations in suburban areas. Internationally, the target is 40,000 access points, comprised predominantly of DFD doors. To support the expansion in the number of the DFD doors, DNUT expects to add between 10 to 15 production hubs every year, with each hub over time developing the capacity to supply donuts to an additional 50 to 80 access points.

Given the capital light profile of DFD doors with the donut merchandizing units fitted in retail locations costing merely $2,000 to $10,000, and the leverage opportunity associated with production hubs, as the access points footprint multiplies, the economics associated with DFD doors are highly favorable.

Therefore, we believe that DNUT’s business development strategy is prudent and sufficient to meet and exceed long-term earnings targets.

Menu Innovation Supported Sales Upside. With a view to encourage customer demand in domestic markets, DNUT launched several limited time only donuts, including a donut stuffed and topped with Twix, and a Cinnamon Toast Crunch donut. Given that individual specialty donuts are typically ~50% higher in price than the company’s hallmark original glazed donuts, rapid turnaround in the donut menu, is a key growth strategy. In addition, premium priced donuts help offset commodity cost inflation, as they generate higher margins than standard donuts.

Given the 13% growth in sales associated with specialty donuts during the first quarter, it appears that customers are willing to pay higher prices for premium product. As per management commentary, consumers typically purchase specialty donuts in large quantities for gifting and celebrating, because they are still relatively cheap sweet treats, and represent good value for money, compared to similar products in the market.

International Expansion Remained On Track. Considering that ~50% of DNUT’s sales and adjusted EBITDA are typically derived from foreign markets, the company is highly focused on the overseas opportunity. During F1Q2022, DNUT signed agreements to launch Krispy Kreme in Switzerland and Chile. In addition, quarter-to-date, the firm has penned deals to bring its donut brand to Costa Rica and Jordan. Overall, DNUT has shared plans to debut Krispy Kreme in three countries every year, at a minimum. Each new market is expected to have between 400 to 500 Krispy Kreme access points. The company participates in international markets through master franchisees as well as equity stakes.

During F1Q2022, revenues associated with DNUT’s foreign business expanded 31% on a year-over-year basis to $87 million. The related sales growth was supported by the launch of Krispy Kreme’s first vegan donut in the U.K., and two brand partnered donuts, a Nestle Rolo donut in the U.K., and a Hershey’s donut in Australia. The firm added 300 international points of access during the first quarter, and 500 during the past twelve months. Sales per hub located in overseas markets increased to $9.7 million from $6.5 million experienced in F1Q2021, and $9.1 million at YE2021.

DNUT Reaffirmed Solid FY2022 Guidance. The company expects year-over-year revenue growth of between 11% and 13% versus 23.4% in FY2021, adjusted EBITDA in a range of between $210 million and $218 million, representing a growth of 12% to 16% compared to 29.2% over the prior year, adjusted diluted net income of $65 million to $69 million, reflecting a growth of 18% to 24% versus 57.6% last year, diluted adjusted EPS in a range of $0.38 and $0.41 compared to $0.37 over the previous year, and capital expenditure of $115 million to $120 million, representing 8% of revenues.

For the long-term, the firm guided to organic revenue growth of 9% to 11%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 12% to 14%, adjusted net income growth of 18% to 22%, and an EBITDA/net debt ratio of ~2.0x. In addition, DNUT anticipates a rolling three year return on invested capital of +20% by YE2025.

Considering our thesis for strong global sales and significant margin expansion, we expect DNUT to handily achieve management estimates.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong. At the end of F1Q2022, the company had an unrestricted cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$31.6 million and long-term debt of ~$689 million on its balance sheet. Given these factors, we believe that DNUT is appropriately funded to operate effectively and execute on its significant footprint expansion targets.

Bottom Line

We buy DNUT’s story that if customers have access to Krispy Kreme donuts, they are likely to partake of the items 2.5x/year at a minimum, and that Krispy Kreme is a global brand. These two elements are at the core of its strategy to massively expand Krispy Kreme’s customer access, in the U.S. and in international territories. Therefore, we are convinced that on the basis of a significant potential uptrend in sales and profits associated with Krispy Kreme, the firm will succeed in turning around the business.. Additional financial prosperity will be derived from the expected growth of: Insomnia and the packaged sweet treat line. DNUT has straightened the messy legacy Krispy Kreme business and converted it into a simple growth story. Investors should pay attention.