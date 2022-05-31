Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis: AIG Buy, Hold Or Sell?

Since my Feb. 7, 2022 article, "AIG: Possibly Time To Take Profits", the share price of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined by 7.87%, from $61.79 to the present $56.93, with some offset from a quarterly dividend payment of $0.32. At that time, the share price had risen to 95.6% of adjusted book value per common share, compared to a far more conservative 66.4% at end of FY 2020. The share price decrease since Feb. 7 has resulted in the ratio of share price to adjusted book value per common share decreasing to 80.5% per Table A below.

AIG has also posted two strong non-GAAP earnings beats for Q4 2021 and Q1 2022, since my previous article. AIG also reported some large unrealized investment losses in the intervening period. These losses primarily relate to debt securities which have decreased in value as interest rates increased. These unrealized losses are not included in non-GAAP earnings, similar to exclusion of unrealized investment gains in previous periods.

Table A

AIG: Summary and conclusions

The share price has decreased considerably since my previous article. My usual detailed, structured financial analysis indicates double-digit returns are possible for holding through the end of 2024, based on latest SA Premium analysts' EPS estimates. I presently rate AIG a hold, with present share market volatility likely to bring buying opportunities on any further decline in the share price. My usual detailed structured financial analysis follows.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And, if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected.

I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2023 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. The AIG stock analysis, summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2024 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts contributing estimates for the year in question).

Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the May 23, 2022, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from eight analysts, because it allows for the impact of longer-term EPS growth rates to be fully taken account of in the assessment of value of AIG shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from May 23, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024, is 5.2% (line 50). Dividends account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2024.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for AIG, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on May 23, 2022, and holding through end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $8.13 from the present $56.93 to $65.06 at end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For AIG, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by 23.7% through end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a large decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price on Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected share price at end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For AIG, the share price needs to increase by $13.73 from $51.33 on Dec. 31, 2019, to $65.06 at end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $65.06, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For AIG, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $51.33*(1+11.8%)^5 = $89.71 (that would be the result if the share price grew in line with EPS growth, and the P/E multiple remained constant)

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $89.71*(1-27.5%) = $65.06 (price required at end of 2025 to provide 7.5% total return, buying at current share price)

The increase of $38.38 ($89.71 minus $51.33) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $24.65 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($89.71 minus $65.06) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

AIG's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections AIG

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on May 23, 2022, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2024. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. AIG's P/E ratio is presently 10.60. Present P/E ratio is well below the historical average P/E ratio for 2016 to 2021 of 18.05. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying AIG shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as AIG. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for TTM Q2 2022. A modified average P/E ratio based on 22 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q1 2017 to Q1 2022 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2022. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Note the current P/E ratio of 10.60 is similar to the P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering AIG through end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 2.0 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is moderate, and suggests a degree of certainty, and thus increased reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, AIG is conservatively indicated to return between 16.1% and 19.8% average per year through the end of 2024. The 16.1% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 19.8% on their high EPS estimates, with an 18.1% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for AIG, the indicative returns range from 40% to 45%, with consensus 43%. The difference between best and worst cases is primarily related to the use of a 10.57 P/E ratio for the lowest returns, and an 18.05 P/E ratio for the highest returns. The 10.57 P/E ratio is based on P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, and the 18.05 P/E ratio is based on historical average P/E ratio. Any P/E ratio between these two levels will likely result in favorable total returns.

Review Of Historical Performance For AIG

AIG Stock History Of Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for AIG shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for AIG were double digit returns, ranging from 14.1% and 39.2%, for three of nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. A further two investors had returns of 4.6% and 6.7%. The remaining four investors had poor returns, ranging from negative (0.4)% to 2.4%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 23, 2022. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking AIG's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 AIG Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 5.255 years end of 2016 to end of Q1-2022, AIG's Net Assets Used In Operations decreased by $22,181 million, debt net of cash improved by $1,825 million, and preferred equity increased by $485 million, resulting in a decrease of $20,841 million in common shareholders' equity. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity increased from 26.7% at end of 2016 to 31.9% at end of Q1-2022. Outstanding shares reduced by 195.1 million from 995.3 million to 800.2 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $20,841 million decrease in shareholders' equity over the last 5.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 AIG Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I look for evidence of this in my analysis of changes in shareholders' equity.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1 2022.