Overview of the Fund

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund (MF) launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund was formerly known as Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust and is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It benchmarks itself with BBgBarc US Aggregate Bond TR USD.

GBAB is a very small fund with an asset under management (AUM) of $375 million but has a relatively high expense ratio of 1.27 percent. It invests the majority of its fund in taxable fixed income municipal securities known as Build America Bonds (BAB). While 67.3 percent of funds are invested in municipal bonds, 28.7 percent is invested in corporate bonds. The primary objective of this closed ended fund is to provide dividend income, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

Dividends

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust was formed on October 26, 2010, and is domiciled in the United States. This closed-end fund has paid steady monthly dividends since 2011 and has consistently paid a dividend of $0.1257 for almost the past 70 months. Throughout its existence, GBAB has successfully generated a higher average yield in the range of 6.24 percent to 7.79 percent. It has recorded an average annual yield of a little over 7 percent, and has a current yield of 7.55 percent.

Going forward, this closed ended fund should be able to continue paying such a steady dividend purely because of its investments in rated bonds, especially in highly rated bonds. 37.2 percent of the fund is invested in AA rated bonds while 18 percent is invested in A rated bonds. Only 12 percent of the entire fund is invested in unrated bonds. Moreover, most of the municipal bonds are highly rated, and most of the corporate bonds are relatively low-rated. As a result of this, we can be more certain about the ability of GBAB to continue to pay a steady dividend in the future.

Historical Performance

This Municipal Bond fund has lost more than 25 percent of its value in the last 4.5 months. From a price of over $24 recorded on 31st December 2021, it came down below $18 on 11th May 2022. GBAB has recorded a price loss of 7 percent, 20 percent, and 22 percent over the past 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months, respectively. However, in the past one month, there has been a positive price growth of 0.5 percent, and since 11th May, the price has gone up by 4 percent.

The price performance over the medium and long term has been equally poor. Over the past 3 years, 5 years, and 10 years, GBAB's price dropped by 20 percent, 18 percent, and 17 percent, respectively. Since its inception in 2010, the fund has lost 6.7 percent of its value. Now, if we minutely analyze the price movement, it seems that the fund is on a path of recovery. From a price loss in the range of 17 percent to 22 percent over the past six months to 10 years, the price growth has become positive over the past few weeks. However, this trend needs to be continued over a much longer period of time for us to arrive at a conclusion.

Valuation

I found it very interesting that only 35 percent of the fund's investments are in the coupon range of 6 percent to 8 percent, the same range (of yield) at which GBAB has paid its dividends. At the same time, more than 40 percent of the entire fund is generating a return in the range of 2 percent to 4 percent. Average coupon earned on investments of GBAB is 5.46 percent. Thus, it seems, a higher part of the dividend is not paid out of its current income. This, obviously, creates skepticism about the sustainability of the high yield the fund is generating.

However, investors can be assured of a dividend of over five percent, if we just go by the coupons of the securities in which it has invested. Also, almost 76 percent of the investments in fixed income securities have a maturity over 7 years. So, we can be pretty assured of a steady average dividend over the long term. Thus, this fund might suit the investment needs of income-seeking investors. However, I am of the opinion that such a dividend, although quite steady over the long term, is not good enough if you look at the price performance of GBAB.

The historical price performance of GBAB has been extremely poor, both in the short term, as well as long term. Only in the past few weeks, it has generated some positive growth. Unfortunately, this upward price movement may not continue in the coming weeks if simple moving averages (SMAs) are anything to go by. All the long-term SMAs are placed significantly higher than the short-term SMAs. The 200-day SMA (22.12) is almost 10 percent higher than the 100-day SMA (20.15). The 100-day SMA is again 7 percent higher than the 50 days SMA (18.89).

Investment Thesis

In my opinion, it is better to stay away from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust, unless someone is looking for an assured dividend income of five percent. Its price has come down to the level of its all-time low price as well as the bottom it reached during the covid-19 related market crash during March 2020. Still, there is no visible trend of upward price movement in the short to mid-term.

Long-term bonds have been hit hard by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In addition, soaring energy prices, rising consumer prices, prospect of less-accommodative monetary policy, and a hike in short-term interest rates had played a significant role in price loss of long-term fixed income securities-based funds. There is a possibility of economic and market uncertainty leading to another slowdown in the coming months.

In view of these uncertainties, I might have considered investing in GBAB due to its high dividend yield, only if I could have protected my investments by hedging through call and put options. But, unfortunately, GBAB doesn't have any options listed at present. Thus, I'd prefer to stay away from investing in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust.