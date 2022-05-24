IGphotography/E+ via Getty Images

Setting The Stage

In 2021, I covered The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) over two articles, with an in-depth analysis on why Macerich’s strong class-A mall portfolio makes it a solid company that will withstand the COVID pandemic well and one that would be able to benefit from the secular long-term shift towards omni-channel retailing. Additionally, given that MAC was trading at a huge discount to its asset value, investors were poised to see huge upside for the stock.

Over the past year, MAC did indeed rally upwards to over $20 in November 2021. However, recent macroeconomic headwinds have sent MAC’s stock price tumbling back down to a level similar to that of my previous article. I believe that now would be a good time to evaluate the promises and actions of MAC over the past year, and assess how well they would perform in an increasingly uncertain economy moving forward.

Data by YCharts

As a quick overview, I believe that MAC has been executing its operational and de-leveraging well, and that the company today is in a much better shape than it was one year ago. There is also much less uncertainty about the survival and bankruptcy risks surrounding MAC. At the same time, MAC should also be quite protected regarding rising inflation and interest rate. However, a potential recession would adversely impact MAC’s recovery which has only just started.

Since this article serves as an update, I will not be touching on MAC’s fundamentals, but you can read more from my previous articles here:

Retail Environment & Operating Metrics Are Improving

Following the end of lockdowns and restriction measures, U.S. consumer spending and retail sales bounced back very strongly, surpassing pre-COVID levels.

US Consumer Spending (Trading Economics) US Retail Sales Change % (Trading Economics)

Similarly, MAC has recorded strong improvements in key operational metrics, many surpassing pre-COVID levels, suggesting that recovery is well on track:

Traffic 95% of pre-COVID levels but 1Q22 tenant sales have exceeded 1Q19 sales by 11.5%;

Tenant psf sales for TTM ending 31 March 22 was a record high $843, up from $801 in 2019!;

Base rent psf continued to rise to $61.98, up from $61.87 and $61.06 in 2020 and 2019, respectively;

TTM leasing spread has turned positive at 1.3% as of 31 March 2022, vs minus 2.1% a year prior;

Occupancy at 1Q22 was 91.3%, up from 89.7% in 2020.

All of these show that MAC has been executing its business plans well and, with a recovering retail environment, they are starting to see positive improvements to operating metrics. These are important, as rent and occupancy are two key drivers of FFO, and revenue and the ability to pay rent is affected by consumer football and sales, all of which have recovered extremely well in MAC’s properties.

Back in early 2021, I also forecasted MAC’s occupancy rate to hit 92 – 93% by the end of this year given its signed leases & leases under negotiation as stated by management. With Google’s campus on One Westside expected to open this year, I expect this figure to be easily hit. This also shows that management is able to fulfil and execute promised plans, which is a positive. Additionally, management has recently revealed that MAC now has an additional 2.7 million square feet of retail space signed or in negotiation for 2022-2023, and this should bring occupancy rates above pre-COVID levels by the end of 2023.

The following figure depicts the wide range of brands which have engaged in a future lease with MAC.

Macerich Tenants (Macerich Investors Presentation)

Industry Trends Support MAC’s Recovery And Growth

Long-term industry trends are also set to support the growth of MAC. First, following the recovery in 2022, retail sales are expected to continue growing at a stable, albeit low, 3-4% through 2024, according to Insider Intelligence. Additionally, 60-70% of consumers are already conducting omni-channel shopping, with this trend expected to further take off. These will all benefit MAC, which has been pivoting towards experiential shopping and omni-channel tenants since the start of the pandemic.

Second, MAC’s properties are primarily located in densely populated city centers with the highest disposable income levels. As household wealth increases, all of these areas are forecasted to experience strong population growth through 2026. This would benefits MAC’s malls through increased footfall and spending of “wealthier” customers. With reference to the figure below, over 89% of MAC’s malls are located in these regions of population growth.

Locations Of Macerich's Malls (Macerich Investor Presentation)

Successful Deleveraging Improves MAC Balance Sheet

Another promise MAC’s management made at the height of the pandemic was to deleverage its balance sheet, given that MAC has one of the highest debt levels among class A mall REITs. Through a combination of share issuance and disposal of non-core assets, MAC has been able to pay down over $1.7 billion, or 20%, of its overall debt.

While MAC still has slightly less than $2 billion debt due in 2022 and 2023, this amount should still be manageable given that most of their debt is tied to individual properties and an extension is usually amicably arranged. Additionally, MAC still has a $700 million LOC, $120 million of cash, and $700 million of projected cash flow in the upcoming two FYs.

Macerich's Improving Balance Sheet (Macerich Investor Presentation)

While deleveraging came at the expense of share dilution, I am heartened that management has seen through on their promise to effectively deleverage MAC (instead of, lets say, raising capital and leaving it on the balance sheet or making acquisitions). From the fine print in the investor relations deck, MAC only expects to raise $150 million more through equity sales this year. Hence, we should expect minimal dilution going forward.

However, despite deleveraging, MAC still remains much more indebted than its peers. This should still be a key consideration in a long-term investment in the company, as it could hinder MAC’s growth through conducting acquisitions or even lead to greater dilution when times are tough again.

Data by YCharts

Rising Inflation & Interest Rates Should Not Have A Huge Impact On MAC

Part of the falling share prices of REITs is due to the worries of inflation and interest rates. While MAC’s fundamentals would inevitably be affected, I believe that the damage would be minimal. For inflation, CEO O’Hern revealed in the 1Q22 call that most of their tenants have moved to a fixed-rent increase of around 5% per year. While this does not beat inflation, given that it is in the 7-8% range, it places MAC in a much better position than the majority of REITs, which only have rent escalators in the 1-2% range. This also means that as long as MAC can keep expense inflation within 5%, they will still be able to grow their bottom line.

From the 1Q22 10-Q, we can see that shopping center operating expenses actually fell while management operating expense grew in line with revenue. Hence, ballooning of costs does not seem to be taking place.

Macerich 1Q22 Revenue (Macerich 10-Q)

Next, I will talk about interest rates, which is arguably a worry given that MAC is debt-heavy. However, per O’Hern, only $682 million (or 11%) of their debt is floating, meaning that a majority already has fixed rates. Assuming $100 million is due in the upcoming year (based on the 10-15% annual maturity figure provided by O’Hern), a 100bp raise will only result in $1 million in additional interest payments.

A greater problem would come when renewing their current notes & mortgages due, which is about $1,200 million. In this instance, a 100bp raise would result in $12 million in additional interest payments. Using FY21’s revenue of $847 million, these figure combined still remain rather small at 1.5% and can be easily offset by tenant recovery in the short term. Additionally, I believe that MAC’s interest rates should not see a huge raise, as the company is in a much better financial position today than in the past few years. Hence, the risk premium required by debtors would also reduce.

Recessionary Pressures Could Hinder Recovery

One headwind which realistically poses a huge threat to MAC would be an upcoming recession, as MAC has still yet to fully recover from the pandemic impacts. Lower consumer spending leads to lower sales, and in turn this could lead to higher tenant bankruptcies and rent defaults. In a weak economy, there would also be lower demand for floor space.

Fortunately, there are a few reasons to be more optimistic today, compared to a few years prior. First, the pandemic has effectively “wiped out” many poor performing tenants, and many retailers have stronger balance sheets today than pre-pandemic. MAC has also stated that now it has the shortest tenant watchlist in many years, highlighting this assertion. Second, upcoming recessionary fears are already widely known today and yet MAC still has a lease pipeline of over 2.7 million square feet. Hence, given that tenants are already aware of this upcoming risk, the fact that they are still looking to expand shows that they are confident of weathering the storm. Finally, MAC’s mall profile today is much stronger than in 2007, prior to the GFC. Virtually all malls today are class A malls in town centers, as the company has gradually discarded lower-quality malls with low sales psf over the years.

Hence, for all these reasons, I believe that MAC will be able to withstand a recession today much better than it did in the GFC. However, I will still classify this as a very real risk for MAC, as, until a recession occurs, we will not know the magnitude of it. Given that MAC has also not had enough time to recover and generate significant cash flows, any future repayment problems will likely be solved by share dilution again, and this would be disastrous for investors.

MAC Remains Grossly Undervalued

From a valuation standpoint, MAC still remains grossly undervalued today. The market still seems to have extremely negative sentiments around the company, as its recovery lagged that of its class A mall peers, yet it has been equally punished in the past months.

Net Asset Valuation

First, I have updated my NAV using FY21 revenue figures and 1Q22 balance sheet numbers. Three forward NOI growth rates of 0, 4 and 6% are used for the three scenarios. This is aligned with management’s 4 – 5.5% growth target.

Macerich NAV Valuation (Author's calculations)

An average NAV per share of $28.9 is obtained, representing a stunning 140% upside! We can see that even if we assume zero percent growth with a 8% cap rate, MAC is still trading at a >30% discount. This shows that the market is overly pessimistic about the company!

P/FFO

In 1Q22, MAC revised its FFO estimates to $1.90-$2.04, raising the bottom range up from $1.85. At a midpoint FFO of $1.97, this represents a P/FFO of 6.09 using a $12 share price.

Given that MAC’s ten-year historical P/FFO average is 14.50, a reversion to the mean would imply a 138% upside! This upside is very close to the NAV valuation, reinforcing that MAC is severely undervalued.

Strong Catalysts For MAC

Finally, I believe that among all the class A mall REITs in the market, MAC has the strongest possibility to realize its potential value in the near term, given that it has two very strong and realistic catalyst drivers.

1. Dividend Hike

MAC currently pays out $0.60 per share in annual dividend, which was cut due to the pandemic. As the REIT sector has recovered, most REITs have already hiked their dividends - with the exception of MAC, which they have attributed the reason to deleveraging. Given that deleveraging efforts are more or less completed, I expect a dividend hike to be announced soon. With a forward FFO of $1.97 on average and a historical payout ratio in the 60-70% range, a reasonable long term dividend hike would fall into the $1.20 range. Should there be a dividend raise, MAC’s share price should definitely increase.

2. Acquisition From A Larger REIT

A second catalyst would be MAC being acquired by a larger REIT. Given that the U.S. has one of the highest concentrations of malls globally, it makes little economic sense for REITs to expand by building a large number of new malls. Additionally, prime areas are likely to be already owned by existing real estate companies – one of them being MAC. Given MAC’s depressed share price yet strong portfolio of malls, I would not be surprised if a larger REIT takes this opportunity to acquire MAC – a move that would drive up prices.

I Will Still Not Own MAC For The Long Term

Finally, while the article has been a general endorsement for MAC, I personally still will not hold the company for the long term due to similar reasons mentioned in my previous article. As a quick recap, MAC management still remains destructive to shareholder value, as seen by their dilution actions and poor capital management prior to the pandemic. These left the company in a dire financial situation. Even if MAC avoids being hit by a 2023 recession, I do not have confidence that management will make the best and most prudent financial decisions to protect MAC from a future downturn. Additionally, MAC’s management remuneration is way too high compared to its peers.

Next, MAC debt levels remain undesirably high to hold for the long run. High debt will always subject MAC to fluctuations in interest rates, and by then there will no longer by rapidly increasing occupancies to offset any increase in interest expense. Borrowing rates will also be much higher than other class A REITs, and this will reduce growth rates and bottom line growth.

Conclusion

In summary, I believe that MAC today remains a grossly undervalued company given their strong portfolio of class A malls in high income city centers. Following the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic, MAC has also executed well from both an operational and deleveraging aspect, and it is in a much stronger position today than it was one year ago - yet it is trading at a similar value! Furthermore, I believe that current inflationary worries have been overblown, and while a recession could be a real threat to MAC’s recovery, they are better positioned today than in 2007. That being said, MAC is still fundamentally weaker than its class A peers in the long run owing to poor management and high debt levels.

Hence, while I remain bullish on MAC as I believe that company has huge unrealized value in its assets, I believe that investors should only invest in MAC if they are looking for a higher risk and higher reward opportunity. Existing owners of MAC should also hold the company, as a catalyst to increase the stock’s value seems to be on the horizon.

However, for investors looking to safeguard their wealth in a period of uncertainty or those looking for more steady growth, I believe that other class A mall REITs like Simon Property Group (SPG) would be a better choice. Or, you could also consider looking into triple-net lease REITs, where I have recently written an article regarding them: NETL: Triple Net Lease REITs, A Safe Asset Class In Current Inflationary Environment.