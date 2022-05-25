hamzaturkkol/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is a large midstream service provider of natural gas liquids. Approximately 10% of US natural gas production is reliant on the utilization of ONEOK’s infrastructure.

Natural gas liquids have widespread uses, including packaging, healthcare products, building materials, and industrial infrastructure, to name just a few uses.

ONEOK May presentation

The above graphic succinctly summarises ONEOK's investment thesis. You have a large-cap company, with a solid balance sheet that is adamant to pay a large and sustainable dividend to shareholders.

Want the thesis even shorter? Buy & Grab 6% yield.

ONEOK's Near-Term Prospects Discussed

Since I wrote about ONEOK last month a lot has happened. The company reported its Q1 2022 results and the stock has fallen 8%. Obviously, that's frustrating. What happened?

ONEOK Q1 2022

EBITDA was ever-so-slightly down y/y. Investors had expected to be blown away, but when it came to it, ONEOK put up lackluster results.

And that's the thing I want to highlight. If you are investing in other pockets of the market, and you are putting out anything other than sizzling hot results, the stocks are getting killed. And I'm being deadly serious. I follow enough companies to know what I'm talking about.

Meanwhile in energy or commodities? Investors are understandably looking so favorably towards this space, that anything apart from seriously awful results, and investors are holding tight.

The one qualifier to this is when companies pull a Peabody (BTU). A company that managed to do everything wrong, from diluting its shareholders on the back of margin call as well as putting out low production volumes. And even then, the stock is already ticking back up.

That being said, ONEOK's Q1 2022 results require some interpretation. Last year's Q1, benefitted approximately $90 million from Winter Storm Uri which resulted in high commodity prices at certain market hubs, particularly in the Mid-Continent region and in Texas.

Adjusted for that benefit from last year, ONEOK's adjusted EBITDA was up 11% y/y.

However, given all the excitement around natural gas, investors still wanted more.

ONEOK May presentation

For their part, ONEOK declares that ONEOK is going to grow its EBITDA profile by approximately 9% y/y from 2021.

ONEOK May presentation

Accordingly, at the free cash flow level, ONEOK is expected to reach approximately $2.5 billion.

Next, we'll turn our focus to ONEOK's capital allocation strategy.

Capital Allocation Strategy

The one aspect that stops me from being a die-hard bull of this stock is that ONEOK carries a substantial amount of debt. And at this stage in the game, to be levered around 4x net debt to EBITDA is too punchy.

For their part, ONEOK contends that its optimal net debt to EBITDA leverage is approximately 3.5x. However, even at that level, I would question its leverage.

This is the one aspect of the thesis that I would be seriously watching if I owned this stock. There are no two ways around it, if they don't bring down their debt stack in times of plenty, they are going to be problems in leaner times ahead.

That being said, my concerns are not echoed by Moody's, that has assigned ONEOK with an investment-grade profile last month.

OKE Stock Valuation - 6% Dividend Yield

ONEOK pays out a 6% dividend yield. And has consistently paid out a yield for 25 years.

As a sanity check, ONEOK guides for approximately $3.76 in EPS for 2022, putting the stock priced at 17x its EPS figures.

Compared with countless other peers, this is not the cheapest stock. There are plenty of other companies in the energy sector that are priced substantially cheaper and with less leverage.

That being said, there's no other energy company that has sustained its dividend policy over so many countless energy cycles.

Investment Risks: Dividend Payout Ratio

In 2022, ONEOK is going to make approximately $3.76 of EPS. Meanwhile, the dividend payout this year is approximately $3.74.

This implies that the dividend payout is close to 100%, at a time when natural gas prices are very strong.

There's a very significant risk that if natural gas prices revert lower and stay lower, ONEOK will have to cut its dividend.

This is not a problem today, but it could be a problem in the future.

The Bottom Line

As I noted throughout, the thesis here is very simple. You get a 6% yield that you ''know'' is growing and sustainable.

However, the one consideration that puts me off from this investment is that it carries a material amount of debt. However, as I noted above, Moody's sees no problems with ONEOK's debt profile, and last month assigned ONEOK an investment grade rating.

Ultimately, I don't believe it's necessary to overcomplicate what is relatively simple. If you believe that gas prices are going to remain high, as I do, then getting paid 6% and sleeping well at night makes sense.