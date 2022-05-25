InfinitumProdux/iStock via Getty Images

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK), like many of the dry bulk ocean shipping companies, has been on a roll for almost two years now. Back in May of 2020, when the pandemic was just getting underway, you could buy Star Bulk stock in the $5 to $6 range. The 52-week high is now $33.88, set on May 23, unless a new high has been hit since I wrote this article. The dividend now varies by quarter depending on the profits generated in the quarter. For Q2 it is $1.65, for shareholders of record on June 3 (ex-dividend June 2), payable on June 16. This article explains why, despite all this, Star Bulk is still undervalued. In particular I will look at the likeliest scenario for the years 2023 and 2024. The main caveat is that we live in a complex world where projections oft go awry.

Data by YCharts

Star Bulk Carriers Q1 2022 Earnings Results

Star Bulk Carriers reported first quarter 2021 results on May 25, 2022. [Source materials: SBLK Press Release, SBLK slide show, SBLK analyst call recording] Results were a record for a Q1, though seasonally down a bit from Q4 2021. Results exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue was $361 million, up 80% from $201 million year-earlier. Net income was $175 million or $1.67 per share. Adjusted net income was $1.72 per share. While Star Bulk is an efficient operator, claiming the lowest average daily operating expense per vessel among its peers [See Slide 8], the great increase in revenue and profits from one year earlier, indeed from the prior decade, is due to increased shipping rates. A measure used by the industry, TCE (Time Charter Equivalent) rate, was $27,405, up from $15,462 year-earlier.

Cash is used by Star Bulk to determine dividends. Cash at the beginning of Q1 was $473 million. Cash flow from operations in the quarter was $229 million. $52 million was used to pay debt. $205 million was used for the dividend payment for Q4, which was paid in March, and came to $2.00 per share. That allowed cash at the end of the period to remain at $444 million. Many factors go into cash flow from operations besides ship rates and normal costs. Dry dock (repair) costs are variable. In 2020 and 2021 the company spent a lot of capital to add scrubbers to vessels to meet environmental regulations; that process is essentially complete.

SBLK's Dividend Policy

Dividends will fluctuate, which could scare off investors who like regular dividends. In 2020-2021, the company used funds to increase its cash balance and pay off some debt, until it reached its minimum cash balance per vessel target in Q4 2021. The company now owns 128 bulk vessels and seeks to maintain a minimum cash balance of $2.1 million per vessel. That led to the minimum cash threshold of $269 million. The surplus between that and the beginning cash balance of $440 million (yes, $4 million less than the ending Q1 balance) was $171 million, all available for distribution. Dividing by 103 million shares and rounding, the dividend came to $1.65 per share. If you can guess the ending cash balance for a future quarter, you can guess the dividend to be declared.

Q2 2022 Guestimate

I guessed low for Q1 2022 net income and dividends in my March article, Buy Star Bulk for Future Dividends. I may be conservative again. Looking at the Baltic Dry Index, you can see rates for Q2 should be higher than Q1. However, it tracks spot rates, and Star Bulk has long-term relationships with clients as well as a mix of ships and routes that may not match the BDI. So it is a rough indicator. As I write the index is at 3253 and it was at 2809 on this day in May 2021, up 15.8%. In addition, in the conference call, it was stated that 74 days of the quarter were already covered at a TCE of $29,759 per vessel per day. That is over $2,000 a day above the Q1 TCE. On the other hand, it was stated that cash flow in Q2 2022 will be negatively impacted by timing and working capital to an estimated $0.40 per share. And of course we do not know what will happen in the next six weeks of the quarter. Still, I am willing to guess net income will be up 10% or so, giving us say an additional $0.15. With the negative $0.40 we will be down $0.25 from the Q1 dividend, or about $1.40 per share. It is too early to see how other analysts will update their estimates.

Additional factors

Many factors affect the revenue and profits of any bulk shipping company. Rates vary by size of vessel and route. Closure of ports and incidents at mines may suddenly decrease demand. Port congestion can affect supply. The macro global economy is important, but the economy of China can be of particular importance. Fleets age: older ships eventually must be scrapped and replaced. Companies try to schedule dry docking repairs for slack periods in Q1 or Q2, but that is not always possible. All kinds of costs, including fuel, fluctuate. Longer term, the single most important factor is how many new ships are built by the industry as a whole, which I will discuss in the next section. I like to remind myself, when times look bleak, that end demand seldom truly goes away, so the coal and iron ore and minor bulks will need to be shipped eventually. That worked well for me in the spring of 2020 when I added to my Star Bulk position at bargain prices.

2023-2024 Outlook

The global economy continues to expand, and with it the need for bulk shipping. It might expand more slowly in 2022 than had been projected a year ago, but it is still expanding. Against that background the building of new bulk ships is quite modest. This came about largely because of banking losses related to bulk shipping in the middle of the last decade. Banks are now much more careful about financing building. Potential changes in environmental regulations also discourages ordering ships before those changes are finalized. Known regulations coming into effect in 2023 will force older vessels to travel at a reduced speed, effectively taking supply off the market. Even if companies (and lenders) do decide to increase the pace of orders for new ships, it typically takes about two years from when a ship is ordered until when it is delivered. Shipping companies also understand that if they all try to expand rapidly, after two to five years (depending on how far current demand is ahead of current supply) shipping rates will decrease towards break-even again. In addition, bulk ships are typically scrapped after 20 to 25 years, but right now very little scrapping is going on, so the fleet as a whole is aging. If shipping rates come down, older ships will be scrapped. Star Bulk’s fleet is in good shape, with an average age of 10.1 years. Currently the industry’s net fleet growth (new builds minus scrapped shipping) is at a two-decade low.

All in all, the supply/demand equation looks good through at least 2024. I would venture that as we move into 2023, we will be able to move that outlook into 2025. While rates will fluctuate, I expect the pattern of seeing just a bit of slack in the first half of each year, followed by insufficient capacity in the second half, could last well past 2025.

Value and Conclusion

My estimate for Star Bulk dividends declared from 2022 (Q1-Q4, paid in Q2-Q1) is now $7 per share. Note that most net income and cash flow is paid out as dividends when comparing to other bulk carriers. Given my outlook, I see no reason that Star Bulk stock should not be priced at about 10 times earnings, or at a 10% yield. That implies as stock price of $70 per share. So why is the current stock price not even half of that?

Investor mind sets can be slow to change. Currently many investors are in an overall cautious mode, unwilling to take up new long positions. The years from 2010 to about 2018 were particularly lean for the bulk shipping industry. It does not make sense to treat a bolus as equivalent to a truly improved longer-term future. In 2020 demand dropped when the pandemic got underway. That masked that the industry had been improving as demand and supply came more into balance. Now the factors I mentioned above would indicate we will be in a relatively (compared to 2010-2018) high-rate environment through 2025, and possibly for the entire decade. Pricing should not assume we were just in a bolus in 2021.

At a 10% yield or PE ratio of 10, I believe the stock would still be attractive to rational investors. I expect over time Star Bulk will emerge from obscurity. It is the largest of the listed ocean bulk carriers. It is efficiently managed. The actual dividend yield at today’s price of about $32 per share, using my estimate of $7 annual dividends, is 21.9%. It is hard to beat that. In addition to the downside risks I have mentioned, there is the upside risk that the global economy will recover more quickly from the pandemic, Ukraine war, and supply chain disruptions, than global organizations are currently predicting.