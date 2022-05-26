RobsonPL/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AIG reported Q1 results on May 3rd, beating expectations for earnings and revenue. There were a number of positive items discussed in management commentary, beyond the strong quarterly performance. First, AIG is progressing in the spinoff of the Life and Retirement business into a new entity, named Corebridge, in order to allow AIG to focus on property and casualty business lines. Second, AIG has entered an agreement with BlackRock to manage assets for AIG and Corebridge. Third, the board increased the authorized share repurchase to $6.5 Billion.

AIG has a total return of 11.4% over the past 12 months, as compared to -4.8% for the S&P 500 (SPY) and 5.9% for the diversified insurance industry group (as defined by Morningstar). Over the longer-term, however, AIG has substantially underperformed both the U.S. equity market and the industry. The share price has fallen over the past five years, and the total return is 0.1% per year over this period.

5-Year price history and basic statistics for AIG (Source: Seeking Alpha)

AIG has been gradually building earnings as it emerged from the pandemic and has beaten expectations over each of the past 8 quarters. Rising interest rates tend to be positives for insurance companies, raising the discount rate applied to future liabilities. Rising interest rates also make annuities look more attractive to prospective customers.

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for AIG. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (Source: ETrade)

While insurers are often popular among income investors, AIG is probably largely ignored by this group because (1) the dividend yield, 2.2%, is not very high, (2) AIG has not raised the dividend in the past 5 years, and (3) investors remember the disastrous collapse of AIG in 2008 (the 15-year annualized total return is -16.4% per year).

With the company prioritizing the buyback vs. increasing the dividend, income investors may tend to avoid this stock. In the current environment, however, selling covered call options against AIG can provide substantial income. As I write this, I have purchased shares in AIG for $57.42 and sold call options with a strike price of $60, expiring on January 20, 2023, for $5.37. The net position has a 9.4% income yield ($5.37 / $57.42) over 7.84 months (14.4% annualized) in addition to the dividend. This position retains potential price appreciation of 4.5% before the option strike price is reached. If AIG rallies and the share price goes above $60 over the next 7.84 months, the total return from this position will be 4.5% in price appreciation plus 9.4% in option premium income plus dividend payment.

The fundamentals look solid for AIG, with a reasonable valuation. In addition to the fundamentals, I rely on two forms of consensus outlooks in evaluating a stock. The first is the Wall Street analyst consensus rating and price target. The second is the market-implied outlook, which reflects the consensus view from the options market.

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation is needed. The price of an option on a stock reflects the market’s consensus estimate of the probability that the stock price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate a probabilistic price forecast that reconciles all of the options prices. This is the market-implied outlook. For a deeper discussion than is provided here and in the previous link, see this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for AIG to early 2023. I compare this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in assigning a rating for AIG, also considering the fundamentals.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for AIG

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by aggregating the views of 6 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish, as it has been for all of the past year. The consensus 12-month price target is 22.1% above the current share price.

ETrade

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for AIG (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus using a larger population of 15 analysts who have published ratings and price targets in the past 90 days. The results are very similar to ETrade’s, with a bullish rating and a consensus 12-month price target that is 21.6% above the current share price.

Seeking Alpha

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for AIG (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The consistency of these two calculations for the consensus price target, along with the modest spread in the price targets, adds confidence in the meaningfulness of the consensus as a predictor. Combining the 22% in appreciation implied by the consensus price target with the 2.3% dividend yield, results in expected total return of about 24%.

Market-Implied Outlook for AIG

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for AIG for the 7.8-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of call and put options that expire on this date. I selected this specific expiration date to provide a view into early 2023 and because the January options tend to be among the most liquid, adding confidence in the representativeness of the market-implied outlook.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for AIG for the 7.8-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The outlook to early 2023 is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities for positive and negative returns of the same size. The peak in probability is slightly tilted to favor negative returns, with the maximum probability corresponding to a price return of -4.9%. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 37% (annualized).

To make it easier to compare the probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for AIG for the 7.8-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author’s calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive and negative returns match quite closely, aside from the small peak in probability at a return of -5% (the dashed red line and the solid blue line are almost on top of one another over the right 80% of the chart above.

Theory suggests that the market-implied outlook is expected to have a negative bias because investors, in aggregate, are risk averse and thus tend to be willing to pay more than fair value for downside protection (e.g. put options). There is no way to measure whether this effect is present in an outlook, however. With the expectation of a negative bias and the closely matching probabilities of positive and negative returns, along with the small negative peak, I interpret this outlook as neutral with a bullish tilt.

Summary

While AIG has struggled over the past five years, with close to zero total return as the broader U.S. equity market has soared, things are looking up. The prevailing view is that AIG’s spinoff of Corebridge, along with having BlackRock manage assets for AIG and Corebridge, is a positive step in streamlining AIG’s business model. Quarterly earnings are growing at a fairly steady pace and have been exceeding expectations for 8 consecutive quarters and the valuation is reasonable. The Wall Street consensus outlook is bullish, with a consensus 12-month price target that is 20% above the current share price, for 22% in expected total return over the next year. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected return that is at least ½ the expected annualized volatility (37% from the market-implied outlook). Taking the consensus price target at face value, AIG just meets this criterion. The market-implied outlook is neutral with a bullish tilt. I am assigning a bullish / buy rating.