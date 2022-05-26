Joey Ingelhart/E+ via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil exploration company APA Corporation (APA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.

APA price vs daily moving averages

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

135.50+ Weighted Alpha

128.44% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

7 new highs and up 16.56% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 59.91%

Technical support level at 42.33

Recently traded at 45.55 with a 50 day moving average of 41.38

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $14.93 billion

P.E 8.52

Dividend yield 1.13%

Revenue expected to grow 4.10% this year and another 6.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 43.20% next year

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 3 buy, 20 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock

The consensus price target is 54.38 with a high target of 90.00

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 1,976 to 66 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 226 to 12 for the same result

55,030 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked Overall

7 out of 4396

Ranked in Sector

7 out of 244

Ranked in Industry

2 out of 73

Dividend Grades