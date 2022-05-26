APA Keeps Drilling
Summary
The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil exploration company APA Corporation (APA). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation.
APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. APA Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 135.50+ Weighted Alpha
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- Relative Strength Index 59.91%
- Technical support level at 42.33
- Recently traded at 45.55 with a 50 day moving average of 41.38
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $14.93 billion
- P.E 8.52
- Dividend yield 1.13%
- Revenue expected to grow 4.10% this year and another 6.90% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 43.20% next year
Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 3 buy, 20 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock
- The consensus price target is 54.38 with a high target of 90.00
- The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 1,976 to 66 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 226 to 12 for the same result
- 55,030 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|3.60
|Wall Street
|Buy
|3.85
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.99
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|D-
|D
|Growth
|B-
|C+
|A
|Profitability
|A
|A
|A-
|Momentum
|A
|A
|A-
|Revisions
|A+
|A-
|B+
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Quant ratings beat the market »
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|A-
|B
|C-
|Growth
|B-
|C
|D-
|Yield
|D+
|C-
|D+
|Consistency
|A-
|A-
|B+
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in APA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.