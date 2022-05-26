da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) crossed my radar while I was researching Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL). All three companies are developing, or have developed, drugs targeting narcolepsy or a similar sleeping disorder. Harmony’s is called Wakix (pitolisant), and it was approved in 2019. Axsome’s is AXS-12, which is running a phase 3 trial, which will declare results in H1 2023. Avadel’s is FT-218, which is currently going through a tough, seemingly never-ending, ambiguous NDA review process with the FDA.

Excessive daytime sleepiness can be caused by narcolepsy, obstructive sleep apnea, and a host of other factors. Wakix is approved to treat EDS or cataplexy (brief attacks of weakness on emotional arousal) in adult narcolepsy patients. It is currently the only FDA-approved non-scheduled narcolepsy drug with a convenient, once-daily dosing. The narcolepsy market is large, at $2bn, and Wakix with its convenient dosing and novel mechanism of action is well-positioned to capture a good chunk of that market.

It is a measure of Harmony’s efficiency that it was able to launch Wakix within two years of forming the company. In the first year of launch, Wakix made $160mn in net sales, and also managed to expand its label to cataplexy. In the last couple years, the company was able to get three INDs approved, and initiated multiple late stage and proof of concept trials. The pipeline now looks like this:

Harmony pipeline (Harmony Bio website)

The problem with this pipeline is easily visible: Harmony doesn’t have anything else besides Wakix in the clinic, so it is almost a one-pony show right now. They have a strategy of acquiring new assets, and there is, indeed, a new one here, but it is still in the pre-IND stage.

In terms of expanding the outreach of Wakix, the company lists four clinical trials that are currently running:

• Phase 2 POC trial in Prader-Willi Syndrome (TL data anticipated 2H 2022) , no approved treatments, 15,000-20,000 US patients;

• Phase 2 POC trial in Myotonic Dystrophy (TL data anticipated 2023), ~160,000 people in the US with genetic defect for DM1; of those, ~50% symptomatic and of those, ~50% diagnosed (~40,000; patients);

• Phase 3 registrational trial in Idiopathic Hypersomnia, 30,000-40,000 US patients, only one approved treatment;

• Phase 3 registrational trial in pediatric narcolepsy (completed by Bioprojet, the French company that discovered pitolisant).

The narcolepsy market

There are 165,000 Americans living with narcolepsy. Translated to market opportunity, this becomes a $2.31bn market. About 72,000 of these patients are diagnosed with narcolepsy, while another 93,000 remain undiagnosed. Of the 72,000 diagnosed patients, only 44,000 actively seek treatment. This is the current market for Wakix. However, the market can first be extended to the 28,000 diagnosed but untreated patients, and then to the 93,000 undiagnosed patients. This represents a significant growth opportunity for Wakix.

Currently, there are seven drugs FDA-approved for narcolepsy. These are Xyrem (and Xywav), modafinil, amodafinil, amphetamine, methylphenidatea, sunosi (solriamfetol, recently acquired by Axsome) and Wakix. Here’s from the company’s Annual Report:

WAKIX competes with currently FDA-approved products for the treatment of EDS or cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy, all of which are controlled substances. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Xyrem (sodium oxybate) is an FDA-approved product for the treatment of cataplexy or EDS in patients 7 years of age and older with narcolepsy Xyrem is a Schedule III controlled substance available only through a restricted access REMS program. Xywav, a lower sodium formulation of Xyrem, was approved in July 2020, (became commercially available in November 2020), and is also a Schedule III controlled substance subject to the same restricted access REMS program as Xyrem. Provigil and Nuvigil, which are Schedule IV WPAs, and stimulants such as methylphenidate and amphetamine (both Schedule II controlled substances), are approved for the treatment of EDS in narcolepsy. Anti-depressants and certain other agents are sometimes used offlabel for the treatment of cataplexy in narcolepsy. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Sunosi (solriamfetol) was approved by the FDA in March 2019 and launched in July 2019. Sunosi (solriamfetol) is a Schedule IV controlled substance and is indicated to improve wakefulness in adult patients with EDS associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. It is not indicated for cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy. Additionally, Avadel Pharmaceuticals is working on a once nightly formulation version of sodium oxybate, with approval expected in 2023 or beyond, and Xyrem is expected to go generic in 2023 or earlier depending upon the achievement of certain milestones in their agreement with generic filer Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Beyond 2023, there are other potential future competitive products in development, including Axsome Therapeutics’ AXS-12 (reboxetine) product candidate and Takeda’s TAK-925/994/861 (orexin 2 receptor agonist) product candidates.

The principal advantage for Wakix is that it is the only non-scheduled drug among all the approved drugs. It is also priced lower than both Xyrem and Xywav.

Financials

HRMY has a market cap of $2.4bn with a cash balance of $224mn. The company had revenue of $85mn in the first quarter, down 6% from the previous quarter but up 43% from the first quarter of 2021. Research and Development expenses were $7.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, sales and Marketing expenses were $17.6 million, general and Administrative expenses were $17.9 million, and cost of goods sold was $14.7mn. The company had a net income of $21mn.

Given these numbers, I would say the company has a cash runway for many quarters. However, if they want to acquire new assets, they will need cash. The company, last year, got into a $300mn debt facility with New York-based Blackstone, assisted, no doubt, by Jeff Aronin’s expertise in finding funds. The year before, Harmony was able to get Orbimed to make a similar deal for $200mn.

Bottom Line

There is nothing not to like about Harmony as a company. They have steadily improved shareholder value, brought a great drug to the market, sold it well. What they need to do now is to expand its market; more importantly, they need to acquire new, late stage assets. I will continue watching this company for when these things happen.