This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 25th, 2022.

Investors now have another reason to pick up the Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) before its termination date; insiders have been buying. A director of the fund and an officer in the month of April made two separate purchases in the latest filings.

This is on top of the fact the fund is trading at an attractive discount while heading into its termination date near the end of 2024. Of course, that's still plenty of time away from where anything can happen. This is particularly true for HIE as it tilts towards a heavier exposure of energy which is more cyclical.

However, the other kicker to make HIE worth investing in is the activist Saba and City of London Investment Management, along with the activist accomplices SIT Investment and RiverNorth. They are all still owners of the fund.

They account for over 26% of the fund's ownership at the end of March 31st, 2022. Now the insiders adding even more to their positions makes it an even more interesting investment.

One more thing about Saba here. At the beginning of January 2022, Saba went from a 13G filer to a 13D. This means they now have the ability to do what they are known for, and that is the be the activist they are.

The Reporting Persons acquired the Common Shares to which this Schedule 13D relates in the ordinary course of business for investment purposes because they believe that the Common Shares are undervalued and represent an attractive investment opportunity. The Reporting Persons may engage in discussions with management, the Board of Trustees (the "Board"), other shareholders of the Issuer and other relevant parties, including representatives of any of the foregoing, concerning the Reporting Persons' investment in the Common Shares and the Issuer, including, without limitation, matters concerning the Issuer's business, operations, board appointments, governance, performance, management, capitalization, trading of the Common Shares at a discount to the Issuer's net asset value and strategic plans and matters relating to the open or closed end nature of the Issuer and timing of any potential liquidation of the Issuer. The Reporting Persons may exchange information with any persons pursuant to appropriate confidentiality or similar agreements or otherwise, work together with any persons pursuant to joint agreements or otherwise, propose changes in the Issuer's business, operations, board appointments, governance, management, capitalization, strategic plans or matters relating to the open or closed end nature of the Issuer or timing of any potential liquidation of the Issuer, or propose or engage in one or more other actions set forth herein.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.38

Discount: 9.66%

Distribution Yield: 5.75%

Expense Ratio: 2.19%

Leverage: 19.6%

Managed Assets: $257.6 million

Structure: Term (expected November 24th, 2024)

HIE is classified as a "diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital appreciation as a secondary objective."

They intend to invest "at least 80% of its total assets in dividend or distribution paying equity securities of US companies and non-US companies traded on US exchanges. The Fund will seek to invest in securities that the Investment Advisor considers to be financially strong with reliable earnings, high dividend or distribution yields, and rising dividend growth. The Fund may invest up to 25% in Master Limited Partnerships ("MLPs"), generally in the energy sector. The Fund intends to engage in an options writing strategy consisting of writing put options on securities already held in its portfolio or securities that are candidates for inclusion in its portfolio. It may also engage in covered call writing strategies, and it may buy put and call options. The Fund may write covered put and call options up to a notional amount of 20% of the Fund's total assets."

Since it is a regulated investment company or RIC, it can't own more than 25% of MLPs. However, they can include all the regular C-corp energy names they want, which tend to participate more in the downside but as well as the upside in energy prices.

The fund is leveraged but carries a rather modest amount. That is a good thing due to the higher risk holdings of energy in its underlying portfolio. However, it also carries another concern in a rising interest rate environment as the interest expense will increase going forward. That isn't enough to make me not want to invest in the fund with the other catalysts presented with owning this fund being involved. The expense ratio comes to 2.4% when including the leverage expenses.

Performance - Holding Up Well

With the rest of the market collapsing, HIE is remaining rather resilient. Of course, that is thanks to the heavier energy exposure of the fund. Energy is the best performing sector for this year, which has meant that HIE has been performing better than the broader markets. The total NAV return on a YTD basis has the fund slightly positive, and even the total share price returns are hanging on to a sliver of green.

That energy exposure is exactly why it had an underwhelming performance for years before, which is also worth noting. I've discussed this ad nauseam at this point in all my previous updates on the fund. I won't be going through all the details again.

At this time, the fund is selling at a discount that has widened a bit further since our last update. It's always interesting to see that at one time, this fund traded at a premium quite regularly for several years.

The reason this discount is even more of a focus, even relative to other CEFs, is due precisely to the termination coming up on November 24th, 2024. Investors will get the opportunity to be given the NAV per share back. Being around 2.5 years away means there is an added 3.864% kicker in there of potential alpha. Even if the name doesn't do a thing between now and then, that's what investors' returns would be.

Unlikely as that might be, the fund is bound to move, being such a cyclical name - especially if we are expecting a recession next year. I think that if we get a recession next year, HIE is still in a position to have plenty of time in 2024 to recover from losses.

Distribution - From Excess To Stingy

Over the time until termination, I would anticipate the fund will continue to pay a monthly distribution. This is partly why the fund was so richly rewarded with a premium previously. The high distribution yield of the fund drew investors in. After the energy collapse in 2020 and the absolute gutting of the distribution during that time, investors are shunning the CEF.

Since that reduction in the distribution, they have only bumped it up once at the beginning of 2021.

Keep in mind that a 5.75% distribution yield at this time is still attractive relative to what other dividend payers can produce. It is quite stingy for a CEF, especially an energy-focused one with regularly higher-paying yields, though. On a NAV basis, it comes out to 5.20%. On the other hand, investors will still get the opportunity to capitalize on whatever isn't being paid out now when the NAV is returned to investors.

For coverage of the distribution, a large portion is covered by net investment income. They will still rely on capital gains to fund the rest of the distribution though. This is common for equity funds.

Additionally, they utilize options writing that has also generated gains for the fund. That is put into the net realized gain category of the above Annual Report. Of the ~$45.3 million in realized gains generated, around $4.23 million was from options premium.

That's important to note. During times of higher volatility that we are having now, option premium becomes elevated. Meaning they could be producing even more gains through their options strategy. We get their next Semi-Annual report at the end of June or early July for the period ending April 2022. We will get a better idea then of what the manager has been able to produce.

For tax purposes, they have had return of capital show up in their distributions. However, since they hold MLPs and REITs, this is expected.

HIE's Portfolio

This is one busy manager. The latest turnover rate was reported at 155% in fiscal 2021. In the last five years, it only ever went down to 96% turnover in 2017. it has also been as high as 277% in 2020.

This has meant that weightings in the portfolio have shifted. This also includes the top 5 holdings that they share as changing somewhat frequently too.

Regarding the sector allocations, energy comes in as the largest weighting at the end of March 31st, 2022. This was the financial sector in our previous update. Financials had actually slid down to the third-largest weighting when it was 24.8% of the fund.

When including energy and MLPs, that exposure comes to nearly 32% of the portfolio. That was right around where it was previously, but MLP exposure has come down a tad, and the "energy" sector increased.

The top 5 holdings now contain 4 energy-related names; this had previously been 3 of the 5.

That being said, the only position that is the same in this top five as before is Altria (MO). That's also the sole position outside of the energy sector as a top holding.

Energy Transfer (ET), TC Energy (TRP) and TotalEnergies (TTE) were previously positioned in the fund; at least, they showed up in their last Annual Report. Shell (SHEL) looks like it was a brand new name to the portfolio more recently.

These names have been performing exceptionally on a YTD basis, not even counting their distributions or dividends. TTE is the laggard but has had more geopolitical issues to deal with as a French company.

Ycharts

Conclusion

HIE might not be a grand slam investment without any risks, but a lot is going in favor of this fund. The current environment is conducive to their positioning, the activists continue to remain invested, and insiders are even buying. The term structure means that investors get a kicker or a cushion in alpha as the termination date nears. There is still quite some time for this, but the discount should naturally disappear as we wind down closer to that termination date.