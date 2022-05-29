Aiman Dairabaeva/iStock via Getty Images

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP) is a small copycat REIT, modeled closely on Innovative Industrial Products (IIPR). It buys marijuana grow houses (and a few retail properties), and leases them back to the growers on a triple-net basis.

NLCP's price performance since inception has been pretty much all downhill. After its IPO in late 2020, which initiated the share price at around $30, there was a brief run-up to $31.85 on October 2 of that year. That was the all-time high. NLCP shares have worked their way downward ever since. Over the past 12 months, while the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) has lost (-9.18%) in total returns, and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has lost (-11.97%), NewLake Capital Partners has lost a whopping (-34.68%), as shown in the chart below.

Some of this result is just emblematic of the downturn in Cannabis REITs across the board. Over the same period of time, fellow tiny copycat Power REIT (PW) has done considerably worse, at (-49.82)%, while powerhouse IIPR, which has been the best-performing REIT investment of the past 5 years, has also underperformed, at (-41.70)%.

What do those two REITs have, that NLCP doesn't? A past history of sustained price increases. NLCP shares have yet to find a bottom.

Still, just as past gains are no guarantee of future gains, so also past losses are no guarantee of future losses. Could this be the magic moment when NLCP finds a bottom, and starts its meteoric rise to fame and fortune?

Meet the company

New Lake Capital Partners

Founded in late 2021 and headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut, NLCP owns 29 properties across 11 U.S. states, totaling some 1.6 msf (million square feet). The facilities are all 100% leased, and management says there have been no defaults or deferrals of rent. Approximately 1.45 msf are devoted to legal cultivation of marijuana in limited-license jurisdictions, and the other 9% to cannabis retail. Limited-license jurisdictions are those 27 states that put a cap on the number of licenses granted to growers. NLCP management believes these barriers to entry benefit their tenants and boost the value of the real estate.

Geographic distribution of NLCP assets (Company investor presentation for May 2022)

So far, NLCP has only 11 tenants, as shown below. Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) accounts for nearly 20% of their business, and the top 4 account for more than 50%.

Tenant viability is a salient concern for all Cannabis REITs. The majority of revenues (59%) come from publicly-traded companies, with 94.4% from companies whose adjusted EBITDA is positive. The other 5.6% comes from companies expected to achieve that status in 2022.

NLCP Tenant Roster (Company investor presentation for May 2022)

The demand for the tenants' products is strong. According to management, some 82% of the U.S. population lives in markets where cannabis is legal for medical purposes, and nearly half (44%) in markets where it is fully legal for adult use. Some 68% of Americans favor legalization for adult use. As a result, Cowen estimates that the total addressable U.S. market will grow to $41 billion by 2025, for a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of about 20%. Fortune expects the global market to grow even faster, at about 32% through 2028.

The CEO of NewLake Capital Partners is David Weinstein. According to the Wall Street Journal,

In the past he held the position of Partner at Belvedere Capital Management LLC, President, Chief Executive Officer & Director at MPG Office Trust, Inc., Vice President of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Managing Director at Westmont Hospitality Group, Inc.

Quarterly results are in

Quarterly results look good, compared to the same period a year ago, but quarter-over-quarter results are obscure. NLCP's 10-Q for quarterly results released May 12 shows the following highlights:

Total revenues of $10.2 million, up 130% YoY (year over year);

Net income from operations of $5113, up 234% YoY;

Net income per diluted share $0.23, up 53% YoY;

Net cash from operations of $6.24 million, up 224% YoY;

Contractual minimum rent of $28.4 million, which will jump to $38.2 in 2023 (34.5% increase);

FFO per diluted share of $0.35, up 40% YoY;

G&A (General and administrative) expense of $1.787 million, up 101%.

On the Q1 2022 earnings call, Weinstein was far more interested in talking about NLCP's tenants than its financial results, and noted,

markets are maturing, which is then in turn normalizing pricing, and it's slowing the previously high growth trends of the industry, resulting in margin compression from many operators.

This helps explain why the entire Cannabis REIT sector is underperforming the VNQ.

The company says in its 10-Q that the increase in G&A expense was "primarily due to increased payroll," but does not mention any significant increase in employee headcount. According to Dun & Bradstreet, the company has only 7 employees. These three data points are open to the interpretation that perhaps management gave itself a huge raise.

On the earnings call, however, CFO Fred Starker said the increase in G&A was due to:

increased payroll D&O insurance, investor relations, recruiting, potential restructuring, and other expenses related to becoming a public company.

The company's 10-K for 2021 shows that stock-based compensation for the entire year was $1.96 million, of which $816 million was paid out in the first three quarters, according to the 10-Q for Q3 2021.

Starker guided for $42 to $44 million in full-year revenues for 2022, and G&A expense of $7.0 to $7.2 million.

Neither in the company's 10-Q, nor in their recent conference call does management provide any comparisons between Q1 2022 results and the same figures from Q4 2021. Such quarter-over-quarter comparisons could provide significant perspective to the YoY figures reported, particularly if they showed a slowing or a reversal of growth.

The company did not file a 10-Q for Q4 2021, nor report Q4 results per se in its 10-K for full year 2021. With considerable time and effort, those Q4 2021 results can be ferreted out, but that is not within the scope of this article, and besides, I just had eye surgery.

Growth metrics

NewLake Capital Partners is small, as REITs go. The company currently has a market cap around $420 million.

Since NLCP has been in business such a short time, no 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations) and TCFO (total cash from operations), are possible. Instead, let's look at quarterly growth, to see what we can learn.

Metric Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Q1 2022 4-Quarter Growth Avg FFO (millions) $2.5 $4.8 $5.2 $6.6 $7.7 -- FFO Growth % -- 92.0 8.3 26.9 16.7 32.5 FFO per share $0.26 $0.28 $0.27 $0.31 $0.36 -- FFO per share Growth % -- 7.7 (-3.6) 14.8 16.1 8.5 TCFO (millions) $1.9 $7.9 $5.9 $10.9 $6.2 -- TCFO Growth % -- 315.8 (-25.3) 84.7 (-43.1) 34.4

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium, CompaniesMarketCap.com, and author calculations

When a REIT is just starting out in life, the growth numbers often look spectacular, because the comparables are so small to begin with. Such is the case for NLCP. Growth has been understandably uneven, but TCFO and FFO growth rates north of 30% per quarter are impressive. Even when FFO is boiled down per share, the quarterly growth rate is still 8.5%, which translates to 38.6% per annum.

Balance sheet metrics

Here are the key balance sheet metrics. Cannabis REITs tend to run with high liquidity and low debt ratios, but so far, NLCP outdoes them all, in every category. This balance sheet appears bullet-proof.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating NLCP 15.93 0% (-6.5) --

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

As of May, NLCP was holding $115 million in cash, against debts totaling $2 million. Thus, their net debt is negative, resulting in a negative Debt/EBITDA. They also have a $30 million revolving line of credit.

Dividend metrics

NLCP pays an outstanding Yield of 6.93, and its scorching 26.9% dividend growth rate is similar to other Cannabis REITs, as is its Dividend Score of 11.16.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety NLCP 6.95% 26.9% 11.16 120% NR

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, Seeking Alpha Premium

Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now, on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

NLCP targets an aggressive payout ratio of 80% - 90% per year and is currently well above even that level. They are depending on rapid growth to shield the dividend from cuts.

Valuation metrics

NLCP is slightly "bargain" priced at 16.6x FFO, much like the Cannabis REIT sector overall, and trades very near its NAV. So, this company offers a relatively high Yield and a relatively low price.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV NLCP 11.16 16.6 (-0.6)%

Source: Hoya Capital Income Builder, TD Ameritrade, and author calculations

What could go wrong?

NewLake Capital Partners is still very small. Research by Hoya Capital indicates that small-cap REITs historically show the poorest total returns. Smaller companies are also more vulnerable to being crushed by unexpected changes in market conditions.

NLCP and PW follow almost the same playbook as top dog and first mover IIPR. Thus, they are in direct competition with a much larger and more experienced company.

The cannabis industry is characterized by a lot of small companies, with a wide variation in management acumen. If tenants go out of business, NLCP and other Cannabis REITs suffer a significant loss of revenue.

Investor's bottom line

NLCP shows promise, with FROG-like growth and balance sheet. However, it is not a FROG, because it is too small, and has yet to show that it can beat the market in price Gain. This company has to show me that its stock price has found a bottom before I consider getting in.

My official rating is "Hold," but "Hold Off" would be more accurate. In the meantime, if I am inclined to put more money into the cannabis REIT sector, my money would still be on IIPR, the king of the FROGs.

Analyst ratings for NLCP (Seeking Alpha Premium)

Seeking Alpha Authors and Wall Street analysts both rate NLCP a Strong Buy. Thus far, they have been dead wrong, but in the longer run, this may be a good investment. Time will tell. The average price target of the two analysts covering this company is $34, implying a whopping 79% upside.

The Seeking Alpha Quant ratings system does not cover NLCP, and TipRanks rates it Outperform.