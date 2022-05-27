JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

TEGNA offers investors a solid return to wait for the completion of the buyout by Standard General.

Over the last few years we have done quite well investing in the media industry by focusing on companies that generate strong cash flows, have the ability to pay down their debt and possess assets which are highly desirable. While a rising tide floats all boats, we have done especially well when targeting companies which do not have controlling shareholders; our bet was that consolidation would continue and the path of least resistance would prove most desirable to parties looking for takeover targets or targets for take private deals.

One of the names which we did quite well with for clients was TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), the McLean, VA based local news broadcaster, which had one of the best available portfolios out there. As many know, the company reached a deal to be taken private by their long-time activist shareholder, Standard General (see press release here). The hedge fund has lined up financing for the deal and has teamed up with Cox Media Group, and its owner Apollo Global Management, to run the Premion business as a standalone entity after Cox Media purchases stations in Texas from TEGNA, including KVUE in Austin, WFAA and KMPX in Dallas, as well as KHOU and KTBU in Houston.

So What Is The Opportunity?

We continue to hold shares in client accounts because we believe that the deal will close sooner rather than later. The structure of the deal lends itself to this thinking because Standard General is on the hook for additional cash consideration (via a ticking fee) if the deal does not close before the 9th month after the announcement, which would be late November because the deal was announced on February 22, 2022. The ticking fee schedule is as follows:

$0.00167/share per day (or $0.05/month) if closed between 9 and 12 months

$0.0025/share per day (or $0.075/month) if closed between 12 and 13 months

$0.00333/share per day (or $0.10/month) if closed between 13 and 14 months

$0.00417/share per day (or $0.125/month) if closed between 14 and 15 months

While the deal does have a few kinks in it, specifically the sale of the Texas stations, we do think that this is a pretty straightforward transaction which is mostly just a change in ownership and will not require too much as far as antitrust review. So we do believe that this could close before the additional cash consideration payments even come into play, and that is where we see some opportunity to profit.

The merger agreement calls for Standard General to pay $24/share in cash if they close the deal before the nine month anniversary of the announcement. TEGNA shares closed Thursday at $21.60/share which gives investors a potential profit of $2.40/share, or 11.11%+, if the deal closes on time. While there is some risk with the deal, specifically getting approval for the sale of the Texas stations and government approval to operate the Premion business with Cox Media, a return of over 11% for a 6-month holding period is an attractive return proposition. Annualized, and we are rounding here, that is about a 22.25% return just on the stock price differential.

Data by YCharts

Also to keep in mind, TEGNA management announced (see press release here) that they intended to continue to pay their dividend through the close of the merger, so investors should receive two more dividend payments (which should be at a rate of $0.095/share). While the dividend is not significant, it does help increase returns to almost 12% in total for the expected holding period.

Why We Like The Trade

We like this trade because we think that there is a very good chance that the deal closes and does not take anywhere over a year to complete. Standard General has spent years trying to push TEGNA to sell themselves and has wanted to be buyers as well. Now that they finally have management on board and Standard General gets to be the buyer, we suspect that Standard General and its CIO Mr. Soo Kim will move mountains to close the deal.

Even if the deal falls through, long-term this is a solid name that will once again attract attention from others looking to bulk up, and we would remind readers that there were at least two other parties, including Gray Television (GTN) (GTN.A) who were interested in purchasing the company recently. This one certainly looks like a decent play because it provides us with a few outs and if we are left holding the bag, we really do like the underlying business.

Portfolio Status Before This Trade

The current status of the portfolio prior to the TEGNA trade. (Author)

Above is what the portfolio looked like before these trades. We would point out that we leveraged a put to two out of the money calls on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to play a bounce, and while the calls do show a loss, the put is what paid for that trade. If it should be exercised, we are happy to own more shares at $17/share.

We also have significant gains in our Paramount Global (PARA) (PARAA) trades and have decided to sit on those gains for the time being. We may book the profits and roll the options into out-of-the-money calls in the future.