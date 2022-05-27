Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment

It's been an unprofitable ride for many shareholders of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). Shares reached $24.95 in November after Q3 earnings and bottomed at $4.82 roughly 6 months later. This has been an agonizing decline for investors with a long-term bullish thesis on SOFI. Recently shares started to catch a bid from the low of $4.82 established on 5/10 as they appreciated to roughly $7.90 (63.9%) on May 19th, only to sell-off. I have written several articles about SOFI explaining the numbers and why I am extremely bullish, but this article is going to be different. Feel free to check out this SOFI article where I outlined how SOFI is building the AWS of Fintech to deliver Banking as a Service (BaaS) if you're interested in what SOFI is building.

This article will discuss Anthony Noto's continuous insider buys, additional insider buying, the recent 13F filings, and the misconception about the student loan moratorium. SOFI has experienced strong insider buying, and even their competitors have been buying shares. Insiders sell stock for numerous reasons, including living expenses, buying a new home, or a divorce. Insiders buy shares for 1 reason: they believe shares are undervalued and the current price represents a good investment. There is also a misconception about the student loan moratorium, so I plan on discussing how it has affected SOFI, what student loan forgiveness means for SOFI and how the company has diversified its business to absorb the moratorium.

The insider buying frenzy led by Anthony Noto

Anthony Noto has had a distinguished career that many may be unfamiliar with. Mr. Noto graduated from West Point Military Academy and went on to become an Army Ranger. After his military career, Mr. Noto graduated from Wharton with an MBA and joined Goldman Sachs (GS). Mr. Noto was voted the top analyst by Institutional Investor magazine and led GS's communications, media, and entertainment research team. He then became a Managing Director and later a Partner at GS. After almost a decade with GS, Mr. Noto took the CFO position at the National Football League ((NFL)) and then returned to GS several years later as Co-Head of their global media group. Mr. Noto left GS once again and became the CFO of Twitter (TWTR) and then the COO of TWTR before being tapped as SOFI's CEO in early 2018. I am leading with this mini-biography because it's important to know who is leading SOFI and understand their previous experience. Having held top executive positions and leading investment segments at GS, when Mr. Noto buys shares, he is probably doing so for a very good reason. I don't believe Mr. Noto would have accepted the position as CEO if he didn't believe SOFI could disrupt the personal finance industry, and I also don't believe he would continue to buy shares of SOFI aggressively with personal capital if he didn't feel it was undervalued.

Open Insider

Since SOFI went public in the summer of 2021, Mr. Noto has made 14 insider purchases. I am not counting the purchase on 3/17/22 as this was a derivative from an option exercise. I am strictly looking at shares he has purchased on the open market. Since SOFI went, public, Mr. Noto has purchased 244,500 shares for $2,106,434 at an average price of $8.62.

Mr. Noto has been leading by example and believes SOFI is undervalued. After SOFI reported Q2 2021 earnings and declined, Mr. Noto made 4 purchases and grabbed 28,600 shares for $403,864 at an average price of $14.12 per share. Since SOFI broke the $10 mark, Mr. Noto has made 10 purchases from 3/4/22 thru 5/24/22, grabbing another 215,900 shares for $1,702,570 at an average price of $7.89. He made 6 purchases in March and another 4 in May. This is the type of conviction I want to see from a CEO.

Mr. Noto isn't the only insider who has purchased shares. After SOFI fell in August of 2021, Christopher Lapointe, SOFI's CFO, purchased 3,500 shares at $14.02 during Mr. Noto's first buying spree. Aaron Webster, SOFI's Chief Risk Officer, made 2 purchases of 1,000 shares at $14.34 and $14.90 in 2021. Micah Heavener, SOFI's Head of Operations, purchased 5,000 shares on 3/14/22 at $7.99. Leadership has been buying, and it's a breath of fresh air to see that their interests are aligned with shareholders.

In addition to SOFI's C-Suite, 2 members of SOFI's board of directors also followed Mr. Noto in his March buying spree. Al-Hammadi Ahmed Ali, one of SOFI's directors, purchased 10,000 shares at an average price of $8.40 on 3/16/22. Harvey Schwartz, another director, made two purchases in 2022 as well. The first purchase came on 3/17, as he acquired 58,000 shares at an average of $8.84, while his second purchase was on 5/13 when he added another 15,000 shares at $6.50.

Just like Mr. Noto, Harvey Schwartz is Goldman alumni. Mr. Schwartz has held several positions at GS, including being the former President and Co-Chief Operating Officer. When you think about SOFI being a Fintech that is disrupting personal finance its certainly interesting that two former heads of GS are at the helm.

Open Insider

Large institutional buying has occurred according to the latest 13F filings

In Q1 2022, there were 454 institutional transactions with 124 sales and 330 buys. Overall, 80,319,907 net shares were acquired in Q1 2022 as there were 106,853,571 shares bought and -26,533,664 sold. Below are the latest positions from the big banks and major investment houses.

Filer Shares Held Change in shares source type source date Bank of America PUT 1,952,500.00 1,952,500.00 13F 03/31/2022 Bank of America 2,178,295.00 1,608,785.00 13F 03/31/2022 Bank of Montreal PUT 4,450,900.00 4,447,900.00 13F 03/31/2022 Bank of Montreal 5,849,045.00 1,535,105.00 13F 03/31/2022 Bank of New York Mellon Corp 1,266,962.00 22,288.00 13F 03/31/2022 Bank of Nova Scotia 11,281.00 11,281.00 13F 03/31/2022 Barclays plc PUT 2,569,200.00 2,569,200.00 13F 03/31/2022 Barclays plc 2,129,978.00 2,129,978.00 13F 03/31/2022 Citigroup Inc 1,316,161.00 48,358.00 13F 03/31/2022 Goldman Sachs Group Inc 7,324,429.00 6,221,105.00 13F 03/31/2022 Goldman Sachs Group Inc PUT 5,673,000.00 5,673,000.00 13F 03/31/2022 Goldman Sachs Group Inc CALL 331,500.00 315,400.00 13F 03/31/2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co 2,306,174.00 697,242.00 13F 03/31/2022 JPMorgan Chase & Co PUT 306,000.00 306,000.00 13F 03/31/2022 Morgan Stanley 7,505,155.00 3,015,078.00 13F 03/31/2022 National bank of Canada 403,054.00 372,923.00 13F 03/31/2022 National bank of Canada PUT 22,855.00 22,855.00 13F 03/31/2022 National bank of Canada CALL 19,124.00 19,124.00 13F 03/31/2022 Royal bank of Canada 1,999,538.00 474,310.00 13F 03/31/2022 Royal bank of Canada PUT 28,400.00 28,400.00 13F 03/31/2022 State Street Corp 6,618,860.00 689,824.00 13F 03/31/2022 Toronto Dominion Bank 112,323.00 10,460.00 13F 03/31/2022 Toronto Dominion Bank PRN 0.00 -2,000,000.00 13F 03/31/2022 UBS Asset Management Americas Inc 1,118,090.00 29,087.00 13F 03/31/2022 UBS Group ag 1,086,768.00 88,542.00 13F 03/31/2022 VanEck Associates Corp 295,126.00 295,126.00 13F 03/31/2022 Wells Fargo & Co 1,866,889.00 524,718.00 13F 03/31/2022 Wells Fargo & Co PUT 0.00 -150,000.00 13F 03/31/2022 Wells Fargo & Co CALL 0.00 -175,000.00 13F 03/31/2022

There are some interesting pieces of information in the latest 13F filings. Bank of America (BAC) added a sizeable put position in SOFI but increased its holdings by 1.61 million to exceed the shares held in their put. Bank of Montreal (BMO) did the same thing as they added to their put position and their overall holdings in SOFI. GS added over 6 million shares to their position while adding a sizable put position and a small call position. The Morgan Stanley (MS) position is the most interesting to me as they recently downgraded SOFI from overweight to equal weight, cutting their price target from $18 to $10, yet they added 3 million shares to their position and now hold 7.5 million shares of SOFI. Wells Fargo (WFC) also increased their position to 1.87 million shares while letting its puts and calls expire.

I find the recent 13F filings to be bullish for SOFI. SOFI's goal is to disrupt personal finance and chip away at the legacy banking system's stronghold. I believe it's bullish that the largest banks in North America, including the major investment firms, are taking larger positions in SOFI. My fear is that one of the larger banks, such as WFC acquires SOFI to position themselves more favorably to the next generation of young adults. Regardless of the up or downgrades and price targets, the latest 13F filings indicate bullish sentiment across the institutional investment landscape for shares of SOFI.

Clearing up the student loan moratorium

Some people still see SOFI as just a student loan refinancing company, misunderstand how the moratorium has impacted SOFI, and are misinformed about what a student loan cancelation means for SOFI. SOFI is having a hard time changing public perception of its business operations. SOFI started with 1 single product, and that was refinancing student debt. Since its inception, SOFI has grown into a 360-degree personal finance platform with 1.14 million lending products and 4.72 million financial service products. SOFI is hardly the same company since its early days on the campus of Stanford as they offer a product for almost every financial need. Over the past 3 years, SOFI's lending products have increased by 464,000 (68.74%), while their lending products have grown by 4.62 million (4,314.95%). SOFI is an official bank that has every type of service from lending to investing and owns the entire backend from payment processing to the actual cyberbank architecture. Eventually, the stigma of being a student loan company will change to being an all-encompassing personal finance establishment.

SOFI

Students applying for student loans have the ability to apply for private or federal student loans. These are two entirely different things, and this is a critical aspect to understand. Part of President Biden's campaign was eliminating a portion of student debt. Student debt is a broad term that means private and federal loans. President Biden does not have the authority to cancel a single penny from private student loans. On the Federal side, some argue that his Presidential powers give him the ability to cancel federal student debt through an executive order, while others argue he doesn't legally have this ability. For argument's sake, let's assume President Biden has the authority through an executive order to eliminate federal student debt. President Biden has been crystal clear that he does not support canceling all federal student debt or $50,000 per borrower in federal student debt. Currently, President Biden has said he is in support of canceling $10,000 in Federal student debt, but he hasn't signed legislation yet.

So what does canceling any amount of student debt mean for SOFI? When an individual refinances their student debt with SOFI, SOFI relieves the borrower of their current loan and reissues them a private loan. Every single loan that SOFI has issued is a private loan that is not impacted by any legislation coming out of the Biden Administration. If President Biden cancels $10,000 of federal student loans per borrower, not a single penny evaporates from the loan base SOFI has already lent out as these are private loans. On the federal student loan side, if President Biden moves forward with student loan forgiveness of $10,000, the borrower will still be left with the balance. If someone has $100,000 in student debt, they will now have $90,000, and the moratorium will be lifted, meaning they would need to start payments again.

Prior to the pandemic, SOFI's student loan refinancing business had an average student loan that was $70,000. SOFI was doing over $2 billion of quarterly refinancing. Since the moratorium, this segment has operated at 50% or below except in Q4 2021 as there was an increase to refinance as people thought the moratorium was going to end. Once a decision is made on student loan forgiveness, and the moratorium is lifted, there will be a tremendous amount of people looking to refinance the remaining balance on their federal student loan balance.

Currently, as federal loan payments are frozen, there hasn't been a rush to refinance student debt as many are waiting to see if a miracle occurs and their debt is forgiven. SOFI's federal loan refinancing has been non-existent due to the moratorium. Besides President Biden just ending the moratorium tomorrow, the best thing for SOFI would be if President Biden does what he is going to do sooner than later. Once he makes up his mind and if he decides on $10,000 in forgiving, individuals with student loan debt will have a clear picture of where they stand, and the floodgates will open back up for student loan refinancing.

When SOFI released their 2021 earnings back in March, they guided for $1.57 billion of revenue in 2022 with $180 million in Adjusted EBITDA based on the student loan moratorium ending in May. On 4/6, SOFI revised guidance based on an extension on the student loan moratorium as President Biden extended the moratorium from 5/1 to 8/31. SOFI got ahead of a possible future extension and reduced full-year 2022 guidance to $1.47 billion of revenue and $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA and baked into this projection that the moratorium would be extended into 2022 instead of ending on 8/31. On the Q1 call, SOFI raised its guidance from $1.47 billion in revenue to $1.5 - $1.51 billion of revenue and $100-$105 million of Adjusted EBITDA from $100 million. The bottom line is that SOFI is experiencing exponential growth on the top line with student loan refinancing shut down. Every day that passes is one day closer to SOFI's student loan business getting back to normal and becoming a huge revenue driver for the future. The problem with the price of college won't be fixed anytime soon, and the never-ending cycle of individuals needing to take out student loans and then refinancing them at a lower rate isn't going to disappear. President Biden forgiving a portion of student debt isn't bad for SOFI because they can get back to business, and the very next day, individuals will be lined up to refinance the balance into privatized loans.

Profitability, EBITDA, and free cash flow

Growth stocks have faced an immense sell-off, and the FinTech segment has been one of the hardest-hit components of the growth trade. Some of the hottest FinTechs have witnessed most of their market cap evaporate in 2022 as Affirm Holdings (AFRM) is down -70.57% YTD, Upstart Holdings (UPST) down -70.21%, and SOFI is down -54.46% on the year. When the market turned price to sales, ratios become much less relevant than profitability which was one of the main causes of the massive sell-off. Anthony Noto appeared on CBNC's Tech Check on 5/11 and was asked if he thought SOFI could get to a place of profitability due to less emphasis being placed on price to sales multiples.

Mr. Noto explained that they feel that free cash flow (FCF) is the best value driver as GAAP net income is not a full cash measurement. Normally people determine a company's FCF by subtracting CapEx from the cash from operations produced. He explained that financial service companies utilize their cash to fund loans, so they feel EBITDA minus CapEx is a better measurement of cash flow because that drives increasing book value. In 2020 the student loan moratorium was placed into effect in the 1st half of the year, and SOFI grew its adjusted EBITDA from -$148 million to -$45 million. In 2021 SOFI went from -$45 million of adjusted EBITDA to $30 million while the moratorium was still in place. In 2022 assuming there is no change in the moratorium, SOFI is projecting to grow its adjusted EBITDA to $100 million on the low end on $1.5 billion of revenue. SOFI closed in 2021 with a book value of $5.29 per share, which increased to $5.69 after Q1 2022 was recorded.

SOFI

I had previously created projections on what I believe SOFI could achieve from a revenue and EBITDA methodology. There is a very good chance that SOFI could continue its exponential growth with its membership as more young adults find a need for personal finance products. I decided to take a more conservative approach and see SOFI generating at least $10 billion in annual revenue in 2030. Using a sliding scale declining growth multiple, if SOFI's YoY revenue increase declined from 38% in 2023 to 17% in 2030, it would put 2030's revenue at $10.15 billion. At a 10% EBITDA margin which is probably very low, SOFI would generate $1.02 billion of EBITDA is 2030.

Steven Fiorillo

If I get more aggressive with the revenue growth due to positive business impacts and have a 45% revenue YoY growth rate in 2023, which gets scaled down to 20% in 2030, SOFI could do $14.62 billion of revenue in 2030. At a 10% margin, that's a $1.46 billion EBITDA projection.

Steven Fiorillo

Based on what Anthony Noto said, EBITDA drives book value, and SOFI is trading fairly close to its book value. As the year's progress, SOFI will benefit from increased revenue and better margins. Due to the Technisys acquisition transitioning SOFI's checking, savings, and credit card to Technisys technology stack will create $75 - $85 million in cumulative cost savings from 2023 to 2025. From 2025 forward, SOFI will benefit from roughly $60 - $70 million of cost savings on an annual basis. SOFI is still in the early innings and has the ability to significantly drive revenue and EBITDA for many years to come, which will drive book price and, hopefully, its share price.

Conclusion

Shares of SOFI have been taken to the woodshed, and Anthony Noto has been a one-man show buying shares on a continuous basis. I love seeing insider buying, and when the CEO is buying as much as Mr. Noto, I consider it very bullish. He clearly believes SOFI is undervalued, and so do other insiders, especially Mr. Schwartz, another Goldman alumni. The 13F filings were strong, and the major banks and investment firms had a net positive addition of SOFI shares in Q1 2021. Ultimately the decision on student loans can't come quick enough. My prediction is that if President Biden forgives $10,000 in federal student debt and lifts the moratorium, we will see a significant resurgence over the following 1-2 quarters of revenue and EBITDA from the student loan segment. 2022 is going to be another record year for SOFI regardless of what happens with the moratorium, but it's not going to last forever, and I think there is a very good chance that the numbers in 2023 could make me update my revenue and EBITDA forecasts. I have purchased shares of SOFI 40 times, and I plan on buying more shares as my average is $12.20 per share. This is still one of my most bullish convictions for the long term, and I believe adding shares throughout the decline will benefit me greatly in the years to come.