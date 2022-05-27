William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In early February 2022, I published buy calls on Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE:BEN) and Janus Henderson Group (JHG). Due to the link between operating earnings and equity markets, fund managers such as BEN and JHG can be expected to underperform materially during periods of equity market weakness - and so the analysis set out in Table 1 below should come as no surprise, with both companies significantly lagging the S&P500. In addition to the market leverage effect, JHG's performance has been negatively impacted by a disappointing 1Q22 result, which I covered in a recent Seeking Alpha publication - 'Janus Henderson: Strategy Reset Ahead - Buy Retained'. In this note, I review some of the issues raised in BEN's 2Q22 materials and provide an updated assessment of the stock's fundamental valuation appeal.

Investment Performance - Underwhelming

Compared with the 1Q22 read, BEN's benchmark-relative investment product performance numbers were slightly softer at the 3-year and 5-year measures, and steady at the 10-year measure. But the 1-year performance versus benchmark fell sharply, with only 39% of strategy composite AUM outperforming benchmark (down from 61% at 1Q22). BEN attributes the 1-year weakness to US fixed income strategies. Extracts from the last two 10Q's are shown below. Whilst it is true that Fixed Income 1-year benchmark relative performance deteriorated badly in 2Q22, we should also not lose sight of the fact that benchmark-relative performance for the Equity product line is somewhat woeful, with only 25% of Equity AUM ahead of the benchmark at the 1-year level and 32% of Equity AUM ahead of the benchmark at the 3-year level.

In previous Seeking Alpha notes, I have expressed my view that BEN's performance in the Equity product line has been poor, and that this represents a major challenge for both retaining existing AUM and attracting new Equity inflows. Was there any sign of a turnaround in 2Q22? Not really. As Table 2 below shows, Equity peer-relative performance has improved at the 1-year level, but has gone a long way backwards at the 3-year level. Looking across both the benchmark-relative and the peer-relative performance data for Equity products, it is hard to feel optimistic about the prospects of BEN achieving positive Equity net flows in the near term.

For Fixed Income, despite the weaker 2Q22 1-year read, I would say that the benchmark-relative performance remains strong. On the peer-relative view, the Fixed Income franchise is starting to look less robust, with both 1-year and 3-year comparatives now below 50%. It is somewhat concerning that neither of BEN's two biggest asset class product sets (Equity is 35% of AUM and Fixed Income is 40% of AUM) appear to be in good shape.

Table 2:

It should be noted that the analysis above is based upon the data that BEN publishes. This data allows investors to form an opinion of the average investment performance across BEN's Fixed Income and Equity products. As such, it provides a simplistic, high-level overview. Publication of more comprehensive product performance data by BEN would be helpful for investors and analysts.

Net Flows - The AUM Headwind Continues To Blow

In Chart 1 below, I track AUM sales and redemptions (long-term sales and long-term redemptions, to be specific) from 1Q17 through 2Q22. 4Q20 has been excluded, as that quarter was distorted by the Legg Mason acquisition. I have adjusted BEN's reported long-term sales to remove the effect of reinvested distributions. The percentage shown relates to the impact of each item relative to the opening AUM for that quarter. Note that these percentages are quarterly rates, not annualized rates.

Chart 1:

In my 1Q22 result review, I commented that BEN was slowly grinding towards a quarterly net inflow result after many years of consistent net outflows. The grind continues. The net outflow (after stripping out reinvested distributions) of -$14bn in 2Q22 represents an annualized AUM loss rate of around -3.5%. In bull markets, the negative impact on a fund manager's total AUM and operating earnings from net outflows can be ameliorated by the purely external influence of market returns. However, when investment markets are flat or down, the importance of net flows to drive earnings growth becomes very obvious. Given the discussion above regarding BEN's investment performance in Equity and Fixed Interest, my confidence that BEN will soon get back to a position of net inflows has diminished.

If BEN's Equity and Fixed Interest franchises continue to struggle on net flows (which appears likely) then very strong numbers will need to be delivered by the much smaller AUM buckets of Alternatives and Multi-Asset (each are around 10% of group AUM) in order to drive total net flows back into positive territory. In the Alternatives space, BEN's quarterly commentary highlights 2Q22 net inflows of $2bn relating to Benefit Street Partners and Clarion, but the aggregate 2Q22 reported net flow for Alternatives was nil (and likely to be negative if adjusted for reinvested distributions). BEN has placed a big bet on Alternatives with the acquisition of Lexington Partners (which completed on 01 April 2022, adding $57bn to AUM, lifting Alternatives to ~14% of group AUM) and bullish analysts may see the Alternatives strategy as a source of earnings growth. I am somewhat skeptical about BEN's strategic push into Alternatives and I fear that the company may have expanded into a sector that will struggle in the coming era of interest rate normalization and excess market liquidity reversal.

Business Model Diversification - Softens Downside But Limits Upside

In the 2Q22 management speech, CEO Jenny Johnson emphasized the investments that BEN has made over recent years to diversify the business. Johnson went on to speak about the diversity of views on interest rates currently held by BEN's various different fixed interest teams:

Our investment teams each look at the market through a different lens to provide deep expertise and investment specialization. For instance, if you look at our fixed income franchise, Brandywine Global, Franklin Templeton Fixed Income, Templeton Global Macro and Western Asset each of these specialist investment managers has a different interest rate outlook, resulting in varying investment outcomes across our products.

Source: BEN 2Q22 Transcript, Seeking Alpha, page 3.

On a first reading, this statement about the benefits of diversification sounds persuasive, but on deeper reflection there is clearly a downside to such an approach. With four different fixed interest teams having four different views on interest rates, isn't the most likely outcome that the overall average 'house view' will be close to the market consensus? In which case, why would we expect BEN's fixed interest product set, taken as a whole, to outperform? In order for such a strategy to pay off in terms of AUM and net flows, BEN would need to ensure that it can drive sales very effectively for products that are outperforming, and limit redemptions for products that are underperforming - in my view, that's a tough ask. I accept the argument that diversification can limit downside, both in terms of average investment product performance and the impact on operating earnings (which can be thought of as business risk), but the other side of the coin is that BEN is also limiting its ability to shoot the lights out with strong investment product performance - which is precisely what is required in order to gain real momentum on net flows.

A final point worth making on BEN's diversification strategy is that it has mainly relied upon acquisitions, rather than organic evolution. The benefits of the diversification achieved must therefore be considered alongside the cost of paying premiums to acquire teams and businesses.

Valuation Assessment

In the calculations below, I present an updated simple P&L model for BEN that can be flexed to consider a number of scenarios. My calculations are in line with the Adjusted results that BEN's management presentations refer to. I direct readers to my previous Seeking Alpha BEN notes for detailed discussion of my normalized earnings valuation methodology. Note that the valuation is now presented on an 'including Lexington Partners' basis.

Under normal circumstances, my Base Case valuation builds up from the most recently published AUM - in this case being $1,477.5bn as at 31 March 2022 (2Q22). Investment markets have fallen materially since 31 March 2022. Given the high sensitivity of asset management earnings to AUM levels, it would be imprudent to value BEN using the 31 March 2022 AUM. Working from BEN's 2Q22 AUM asset mix, my estimated 'mark-to-market' AUM is -6.5% lower than the reported 2Q22 level, implying $1,381.5bn. AUM of $57bn related to Lexington Partners (ignoring any MTM effect) can then be added, to give an adjusted AUM for the valuation of $1,438.5bn. This is the AUM used in the Base Case valuation. The Bear Case then assumes a 5% fall in AUM. The Bull Case assumes a 5% increase in AUM. The valuation summary on that basis is shown in Table 4.

In addition to adjusting the valuation AUM for the Lexington Partners acquisition, it is also important to allow for the fact that Lexington AUM attracts a higher investment management fee rate (or effective fee rate - 'EFR') than BEN's current AUM mix. Table 3 provides a summary of the AUM adjustment discussed above, along with details of the estimated impact of Lexington Partners on the total group EFR.

Table 3:

Table 4:

Based on the 26 May 2022 market close of $27.21 per share, the implied P/E for BEN is currently: Base Case 8.8x, Bear Case 10.8x, Bull Case 7.7x.

Conclusion - BUY Rating Retained (With Lower Conviction)

At $27.21, the valuation analysis outlined above indicates that BEN is trading at a P/E of around 8.8x. My fair-value benchmark for a fund manager is a P/E of around 12x, implying that BEN looks to be extremely cheap. As discussed in my BEN 1Q22 result review, due to concerns regarding BEN's operational performance and question marks around the value delivered by the company's M&A activities, I currently apply an adjusted fair-value P/E benchmark for BEN of 11x.

BEN's current P/E of 8.8x still points to plenty of value upside relative to this lower fair-value benchmark of 11x. If and when BEN is able to eventually report positive net inflows, I continue to believe that this will deliver a material upward re-rating of the stock's P/E multiple. My confidence regarding an improvement in BEN's net flows has reduced, and therefore I maintain a BUY rating on valuation grounds, but with a lower level of conviction than prior to the 2Q22 results release.