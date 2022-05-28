marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

The yield of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is already appealing, but I'm going to double down on the mortgage trust any chance I get. Last month, Starwood Property reported strong 1Q-22 earnings, and the trust's real estate holdings provide a natural hedge against inflation.

Starwood Property also easily outperformed its dividend with distributable earnings in the first quarter, establishing STWD as a highly reliable dividend-paying trust in the future.

Inflation Protection

Despite record-high inflation rates, life is still good for real estate investors. Despite rising interest rates, which make financing and acquisition deals more expensive for mortgage trusts, real estate has historically been the best asset class to own in an environment marked by rising inflation rates. In April, inflation reached 8.3%, and it is expected to remain high for some time.

Real estate has traditionally been a good inflation hedge because as consumer prices rise, so do rents and real estate values. In my opinion, high-quality trusts such as Starwood Property, which also own real estate portfolios, are excellent investments during periods of sky-high inflation.

Starwood Property Trust's main business is mortgage loan origination, but the trust also owns a property portfolio. In 1Q-22, the gross value of these properties was $2.2 billion. These properties were worth $1.4 billion on a net basis, that is, after accounting for financing arrangements. Despite the fact that real estate investments are a minor part of Starwood Property's business, the trust's real estate assets have upside potential as inflation rises.

Portfolio Overview (Starwood Property Trust)

Stable Distributable Earnings, Commercial Loan Growth

Starwood Property earned $240 million, or $0.76 per share, in the first quarter, up from $150.8 million, or $0.50 per share, in the same period last year. The trust's distributable earnings per share for the last quarter included a $0.27 per share gain from the sale of a distribution facility acquired in foreclosure. Without the non-recurring gain, Starwood Property Trust generated distributable earnings of $0.49 per share, an important metric for assessing the trust's dividend safety.

Distributable Earnings (Starwood Property Trust)

As previously stated, commercial mortgage loans are Starwood Property's main source of revenue. On March 31, 2022, the carrying value of these loans was $14.8 billion. During the pandemic, Starwood Property aggressively expanded its commercial business: from 1Q-20 to 1Q-22, assets included in the commercial lending business increased 56%.

Now, 92% of loans are first mortgages, which are primary liens on real estate, the highest quality category of commercial loans because they are very likely to be repaid.

The loan-to-value ratio, or LTV ratio, determines how much risk a borrower or an investment portfolio comprised of real estate assets faces: Starwood Property's LTV ratio was 61% at the end of the last quarter, which is a low ratio. The greater the LTV ratio, the less secure the loan repayment. When a recession is on the horizon and borrowers are under increasing financial stress, high LTV ratios pose a problem.

Commercial Portfolio LTV (Starwood Property Trust)

The Dividend Is Safe

I have no reservations about Starwood Property's dividend; it is extremely secure. Over the last year, the trust consistently outperformed its dividend, and actual distributable earnings, as reported by the company, are even higher than the adjusted earnings shown below.

The adjusted distributable earnings row below corrects for non-recurring gains, such as the $0.27 per share gain mentioned above, that are sometimes included in Starwood Property's earnings.

Dividend And Pay-Out Ratio (Author Created Using Company Disclosures)

A Low Multiple

Because of the trust's sizable asset base, I value Starwood Property based on book value. The trust has a book value multiple of 1.16x, which is a very reasonable multiple for Starwood Property, given that the company pays its dividend and has experienced strong growth during the pandemic. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (BXMT), for example, sells for a comparable multiple.

Data by YCharts

Why Starwood Property Trust’s Stock Could Decrease In Value

A sharp decline in the U.S. real estate market, particularly in multi-family real estate, where Starwood Property's commercial loans are concentrated, could jeopardize the trust's estimated credit losses as well as its income from real estate assets.

Starwood Property, on the other hand, has an excellent reputation that it has earned over time by making wise investment decisions and paying a consistent dividend. During the pandemic, the trust aggressively and counter-cyclically originated and acquired real estate assets. Having said that, a recession is still a risk factor for Starwood Property's valuation.

My Conclusion

Starwood Property Trust is a mortgage trust that I buy on every dip. The trust's $0.48 per share dividend is covered by distributable earnings, and management doubled down on its commercial loan portfolio during the pandemic.

Moving forward, the real estate ownership segment may benefit from inflation, resulting in an increase in the trust's asset base valuation. The dividend is secure, and the book value multiple is fair.