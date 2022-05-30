Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Entertainment

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) is the largest and one of the most interesting SPACs out there. Its sponsor - Pershing Square Holdings - just held an earnings call with some read-through relevant to Pershing Square Tontine Holdings. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is now closing in on its deadline. Bill Ackman - who leads both entities - has tried hard to get a novel security approved (called a SPARC) which he initially wanted to issue to both share- and warrant holders. It seems increasingly unlikely launching a SPARC will work in the short-term (emphasis by me):

SPARC intends to issue SPARs to PSTH shareholders in connection with an initial business combination, at the time of PSTH's liquidation or at some future time, in each case once it is permitted to do so. In the event that PSTH consummates an initial business combination or liquidates prior to a registration statement with respect to the issuance of SPARs being declared effective by the SEC, SPARC intends to create a mechanism whereby PSTH shareholders and warrant holders at the time of PSTH's initial business combination or liquidation, as applicable, would be entitled to receive SPARs in any future legally permissible distribution thereof. There is no certainty that a registration statement relating to the distribution of SPARs will be declared effective by the SEC.

It is important to note that Ackman appears to intent to let some value flow through to warrant holders in whatever way he can make a SPARC work. In my view, he's going above and beyond to try to make warrant holders good by trying to get these things to trade over the counter. It has always been a risk of the warrants there would be no deal. Because if there is no deal these become worthless. There are no guarantees Ackman can get something done and therefore there is now a real and pressing risk the PSTH warrants become worthless. The deadline for Ackman to find a deal is around mid-July 2022.

On earlier calls Ackman sometimes sounded almost optimistic he'd get a deal done. On this call, it is quite the opposite. Ackman gave me the impression a wind-up is the likely scenario:

Ryan Israel …And we continue to want to only do a great deal. We've seen lots of mediocre transactions. We've seen transactions of good companies at the wrong price. And we've seen some really interesting situations, but where there isn't a sufficient amount of time to consummate a transaction by the time for our date, and we are still working until we run out of time to see if we can complete a transaction, but what I can assure you is, if we do a transaction, it will be a great one… If we don't do a transaction, where simply going to send people's money back. We have been received a number of questions from shareholders, do you tend to extend the clock or seek shareholder approval to do so? The answer is, only if we are able to close a high-quality transaction within that timeframe, as evidenced by our signing a transaction sometime over the next 60 days…

There is one way to construe the bearish tone as bullish... Ackman has complained several times over the past two years about how the SPAC deadline has been used as negotiation leverage against him. He may desire to publicly display a complete willingness to let PSTH liquidate if he doesn't get a good deal. Meanwhile, he could be preventing a negotiating company from holding him up. Because of the pending deadline they might think they can make him agree to a high price. The best course of action for Ackman, in the grander scheme of things, may be to stick to a supposed offer and be prepared to lose the deal entirely (and have the SPAC wind-up). That way he can prevent PSTH from getting taken advantage of and conserve his reputation as someone who won't budge just to get deals done in volume.

This doesn't mean we're close to a deal. But it's possible that if we were close to a deal (but the price is still on the table) he would sound quite bearish as well.

Granted PSTH has not been able to complete a deal in nearly two years. There have been enormous setbacks in the SPAC environment. The market for IPOs and SPACs has been incredibly hot over most of that timeframe. Only recently it has become much harder for companies to access capital. This also means valuations are adjusting downwards. Clearly, that's a positive for Pershing and its shareholders.

However, it takes time for private companies to accept this new reality. Just like it's hard to sell shares on which you are underwater, it is hard for entrepreneurs to accept they're now able to get money only at a 50% reduced valuation. In the past, the market has sometimes recovered quite quickly. There are no guarantees that will happen this time, but some companies will try and wait it out.

So the kind of, if we do a transaction, we make some progress over the next 60 days, it's going to be a company in a special situation where it's important for them to get a transaction done with certainty in a short period of time. And the one thing I can just to clarify, well, really no other spec give certainty, we can. We can give certainty on going public, and if every other shareholder redeems, you have Pershing Squares, minimum commitment of $1 billion and flexibility to go larger. And that's still even at $1 billion a pretty decent size IPO, certainly in this environment.

Ackman also provided color on what he's going to do if PSTH winds up:

So if we wind up Pershing Square Tontine, we will take that shareholder list and we'll distribute once this entity, gets its registration statement approved, we will distribute spars to those shareholders.

Note he doesn't mention warrant holders here. I think he'll try to make something work for warrant holders, but this may not be possible.

Currently shares trade at $19.84 and the warrants are trading at $0.46. The shares will be money good at $20 each. The warrants could go to zero in a worst-case scenario. At the same time, these are extremely interesting if Ackman managed to close a deal in the time that's remaining.

However, the shares also have a tontine warrant embedded. The tontine warrant is only worth about ½ of what a regular PSTH warrant should be worth.

In my view, the situation adds up to PSTH shares being more attractive.

With the shares, you are almost certain to get back $20 within 2 months in a worst-case scenario; by redeeming shares (watch out as it's possible your broker charges redemption fees). Still, that's something like 0.8% upside within 2 months. As a worst-case scenario that's pretty good.

Meanwhile, you'd likely also receive a SPARC (a long-term option on whatever SPAC-like structure Ackman will launch next). Ackman is attempting to make these tradeable over the counter. The value of such an option wouldn't be zero.

If PSTH holders get extremely lucky, Ackman will be able to get a great deal done with a company the market likes. This seems unlikely at this point but it's possible and even without a tangible deal, the SPAC has traded around ~$30 per share.

With the warrant, you're looking at tremendous upside potential if a deal gets done. They've traded at $16.3/piece at their peak which would represent a 32x bagger from today's price. However, the much more likely outcome at this stage is these end up at zero. Perhaps you get compensated through some SPARCs, but this doesn't seem like a certainty at this point.

I sold my warrants, but I'm happy to hold my common PSTH for a few more months and see this through. The risk/reward for the common appears much more attractive to me because it is hard to lose much - if anything - on the common from here. Finally, the market backdrop doesn't seem particularly bullish for the summer.