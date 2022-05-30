Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to a portfolio of international stocks in both developed and emerging markets. ACWI stands for All Country World Index. As the most recent factsheet for the fund's benchmark index explains, the MSCI ACWI Index captures large- and mid-cap stocks across 23 so-called Developed Markets and 24 Emerging Markets.

The benchmark index has 2,937 constituents, while the ACWI ETF had 2,324 holdings as of May 27, 2022. The difference is fine, as the "tracking error" is going to be marginal; funds that are seeking this level of diversification tend not to follow the moves of their chosen benchmark index precisely for various reasons, including economic reasons.

ACWI (hereafter I will use ACWI to refer to the ETF, not the underlying index) had assets under management of $18.18 billion as of May 27, 2022. The net expense ratio is reported as being 0.32%, which is not especially cheap but satisfactory. The high level of assets under management helps to support less expensive fees (some iShares funds cost circa 0.50% for instance, including EWG). This AUM follows a year of net inflows of circa $2.65 billion as illustrated below; interestingly, ACWI has seen net inflows through Q1 and Q2 2022 so far in spite of a global equity market rout.

So, the fund remains popular, but recent price action has been weak in line with most other equity funds.

Based on the fund's benchmark index's most recent factsheet as of April 29, 2022, the trailing price/earnings ratio was 18.09x, the forward price/earnings ratio was 15.52x, the price/book ratio was 2.75x, and the trailing dividend yield was 2.05%. The implied forward return on equity was therefore a high 17.72%, while the implied dividend distribution rate (on earnings) was just under 40%, but we will go with 40% for the moment.

To be conservative, I will use forward earnings and then assume earnings growth at a clip that coincides with a gradual (six-year) drop in the return on equity (that is, equity after dividend distributions but also including compounding retained earnings through the years) from the forward projected 17.72% noted above to 15% in year six (the terminal year). I will also round down the forward price/earnings ratio in year five when trying to come to a terminal value for the ACWI fund, to 15x instead of the current 15.52x (as of April 29, 2022, at least, based on ACWI's benchmark).

ACWI is exposed to various countries, so it is important to consider an appropriate risk-free rate here for valuation purposes.

Having said that, since 60% of the fund is exposed to the United States whose 10-year yield is under 3% at present, and given that the fund is also exposed to various low-rate countries, including Japan, the United Kingdom, China, Canada, France, Switzerland, Germany, etc., I am just going to use a nominal 3% as the risk-free rate at present for ACWI investors. So, my terminal year's 15x forward price/earnings ratio would imply, with a risk-free rate of 3%, would imply an equity risk premium above 5.5% if we assume long-term earnings growth of 2% thereafter. An ERP above 5.5% and a long-term earnings growth rate of 2% is probably doubly conservative, or at least the former, since long-term equity risk premiums in mature markets are typically in the 4.2-4.5 range (and even lower globally after we account for survivorship bias of the best-performing markets like the United States).

In any event, my basic workings including a valuation based on total earnings power, and assuming no share buybacks for the moment, enables me to arrive a forward IRR of about 12%, implying an equity risk premium of 9%, which is high.

ACWI's five-year beta is 1.00x, which is unsurprising considering the level of diversification here. If I instead value the fund based on dividend distributions only, and again exclude the potential for buybacks, I arrive at a tighter IRR of 9.31%, with an implied ERP of 6.31%, but that is still above what I would consider an elevated ERP (of 5.5% or more). If I start bringing in buyback potential but also reasonably tapering the levels of buybacks off, but keeping earnings growth in the same kind of ballpark, ultimately my implied IRR only increases. Bear in mind, the current consensus from Morningstar tells me that ACWI's potential three- to five-year average earnings growth potential is around 14.36%, which is below all of my scenarios discussed thus far.

Therefore, I think ACWI is quite nicely undervalued at present prices, and the recent sell-off has most probably been overdone. If inflation expectations continue to settle, which I referenced in a recent article covering PICK (a metals and mining ETF), equity risk premiums should begin to contract as investors reduce their level of perceived uncertainty. Valuations should benefit, especially as equities seem like the best alternative for returns in a low-interest-rate world (even in spite of a recent rise in long-term bond yields).

If ACWI were to suddenly reprice to a tighter ERP of say 5.5%, you could see a sharp level of upside (circa 32%), and perhaps even as much as 50% upside if the embedded ERP contracted to something closer to 4.5% which is absolutely doable. It seems difficult to imagine stocks shooting back up to all-time highs right now, but if the U.S. dollar and long-term bond yields begin to steady, and provided inflation expectations do remain more subdued than before, I can definitely see an opportunity here for stocks to find all-time highs again over the next 6-12 months. This is probably not the consensus view, but I don't see significant credit market deteriorations or valuation problems that could be expected to hinder this. I am optimistic on global stocks at current prices.