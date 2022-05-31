microgen/iStock via Getty Images

Crude oil and natural gas prices have moved appreciably higher from the 2020 lows. In April 2020, nearby NYMEX crude oil prices fell to the lowest level in history when the expiring contract fell below zero to negative $40.32 per barrel. The Brent futures dropped to $16 per barrel, the lowest price this century. Natural gas reached a quarter-of-a-century low of $1.44 per MMBtu in June 2020.

Since then, prices have exploded higher, with oil and gas reaching the highest prices since 2008. Oil product prices have reached new record levels as the fossil fuel price implosions of 2020 turned into explosions in 2022.

The companies that extract hydrocarbons from the earth's crust are experiencing a profit bonanza, even as the overall stock market has become a falling knife. After lagging the stock market for years, traditional energy companies have become the leader, posting gains as the rest of the stock market falls.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is the Brazilian diversified oil and gas company. The energy sector has declined with the stock market in the past, but 2022 is no ordinary year. PBR shares have moved higher in 2022 and have more upside potential.

An impressive gain in PBR in 2022

PBR shares closed 2021 at $10.98. The stock has made higher lows and higher highs throughout 2022.

Chart of PBR Shares (Barchart)

As the chart highlights, PBR shares rose to a high of $16.30 in May 2022 and were sitting at the $14.26 level on May 27, a 29.9% rise from the price on December 31, 2021. At the high, the stock was up 48.4%.

While PBR posted an impressive gain in 2022, the Energy Select SPDR (XLE) has done even better.

Chart of the XLE ETF (Barchart)

The chart shows the bullish price action in the ETF that holds a portfolio of the leading US traditional energy companies. The XLE was at the $55.50 level at the end of 2021 and rose to a high of $88.77 in May or 59.95%. At $88.53 on May 27, the XLE was close to the recent high and 59.5% above the December 31, 2021 closing level.

Oil and gas prices are trending higher

Crude oil and natural gas prices are trading at fourteen-year highs.

Chart of NYMEX Crude Oil Futures (Barchart)

At over $115 per barrel, nearby NYMEX WTI crude oil prices are at the highest level since 2008.

Chart of Brent Crude Oil Futures (Barchart)

ICE Brent North Sea crude oil futures prices are even higher at over $119.40 per barrel, also at a fourteen-year high. While the WTI benchmark prices around one-third of the world's crude oil, Brent is the pricing mechanism for two-thirds of the global petroleum output.

Chart of NYMEX Natural Gas Futures (Barchart)

Last week, NYMEX natural gas prices moved north of $9 per MMBtu for the first time since 2008. As the long-term chart highlights, natural gas had been in a bear market trend from 2005 through 2021. While the energy commodity experienced a technical upside breakout in 2021, the price action became explosive in 2022.

Rising oil and gas prices support earnings for worldwide traditional energy companies. Saudi Aramco recently replaced Apple (AAPL) as the world's most valuable publicly-traded company. While AAPL trades on the US exchange, Aramco trades on the Saudi Arabian stock market.

PBR earnings have improved, and the prospects look bullish

Petrobras exceeded analysts' earnings forecasts over the past three out of four quarters.

PBR Earnings (Yahoo Finance)

The chart shows EPS of $1.27 in Q1 2022 was 16 cents above the consensus estimates.

PBR Revenues and Earnings (Yahoo Finance)

The chart shows the revenue and earnings trend with a spike higher in 2021. Higher oil and gas prices in 2022 are likely to take revenues and earnings even higher over the coming months.

A survey of twelve analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $15.39 for PBR shares, with forecasts ranging from $12 to $18.17.

A very healthy dividend

According to Barchart, the latest annual dividend of $3.09 per share translates to a way above-market 21.67% yield. PBR pays shareholders handsomely while they wait for capital appreciation.

Meanwhile, the price action in the stock lagged the XLE, but the dividend is far above the XLE's blended 2.85% yield. Brazil carries a higher risk weighting than the US as South America's most populous country and leading economy that has experienced lots of political and economic turmoil over the past years. Scandals led to the 2018 election of the far-right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro. Investors approach Brazil with caution, given its volatile history. However, Brazil's climate, geology, and geography make it a commodity supermarket to the world. PBR is Brazil's leading integrated energy company, with vast interests that leverage the country's agricultural products that are critical inputs in renewable energy products:

Petrobras S.A. is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. The company's activities include: exploration, exploitation and production of oil from reservoir wells, shale and other rocks, as well as refining, processing, trading and transportation of oil and oil products, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, in addition to other energy-related activities. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Transportation and Marketing, Distribution, Gas and Power. Petrobras has a total of 7,028 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity. Biofuels: The unit deals with renewable energy programs, including biodiesel, agricultural supplies, vegetable oil extraction and ethanol. (Source: Barchart)

At $10.26 per share, PBR's market cap was $93.005 billion. An average of over 34.5 million shares change hands each day, making PBR a highly liquid stock.

An election year in Brazil could cause volatility - Lots of potential upside in PBR

In October 2022, Brazilian voters will go to the polls to declare if they are willing to give President another four years to lead the country. The election will be highly contentious. In August 2021, President Bolsonaro said that there are three potential outcomes for him from the upcoming election; victory, death, or prison.

Meanwhile, the world is starving for oil and gas because of the war in Ukraine, OPEC+'s policies pushing the prices higher, the shift in US energy policy to address climate change, and China's eventual emergence from lockdowns, which will push the demand even higher. PBR is a leading integrated oil and gas company with lots of upside potential for shareholders.

Long-Term PBR Chart (Barchart)

The chart shows PBR is approaching the first long-term technical resistance level at the March 2019 $17.90 high. Above there, PBR traded at $20.94 in 2014, $32.60 in 2012, $42.75 in 2011, $53.46 in 2009, and at a record high of $77.61 in 2011. At the $14.78 level on May 27, the stock has lots of upside potential in an environment where oil and gas prices are at fourteen-year highs.

The over 21% dividend is reason enough to buy PBR shares, as the attractive yield pays a risk premium for those waiting for capital appreciation.