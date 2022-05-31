naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

K.I.S.S Your Portfolio Goodbye

Sometimes it is enlightening to attack a problem from a different perspective. Here we will construct a retirement portfolio using the austere philosophies of K.I.S.S (Keep It Simple Stupid) and Occam’s Razor (when comparing two ’things’, the one having a simpler explanation is usually right). I have also found during my life when considering a tactic or strategy, that taking it to the extreme and the proposition holds, it is the right one.

So, the question is? What single investment would you select for a retirement portfolio? Here I define a retirement portfolio as a long-term undertaking, working years in the accumulation phase and retirement years in the distribution phase. My answer to the question is an ETF tracking the S&P500 Index. It is liquid, inexpensive, managed to continuously select the top 500 market cap U.S. companies at no cost to you and trades in small affordable amounts. It is the Stock Market in all its splendor; up, down, and sideways in one package. And it, on average, compounds in value at a 7.3% yearly rate (see my last article: Predicting Future Fair Values For The S&P500 Index). Using the Rule of 72, it doubles in value every 10 years. If you are age 20, there are 5 decades to reach 70. 2^5 is 32. Every dollar you have invested at age 20 is worth $32 at age 70. Note: these are inflated dollars, so the purchasing power may be less.

Figure 1 shows the logarithm (base 10) of the S&P500 Index from 1930 to 2021 (end of year values). The red curve is the actual value and the green was derived by performing a linear regression calculation for the 65 yearly data points between 1957 and 2021 [EOY]. The slope of the green curve relates to a 7.3% annual (exponential) increase. The l.r. calculation adjusts the green curve such that the areas above and below the curve are equal. What this means, sports fans, is that the more positive area accumulated between the red and green curves will be paid back (full measure) in the future by a corresponding negative area. This is known as reversion to the mean. As you can see, the green curve backtests fairly well to at least 1937 from 1957.

Note also, that a big accumulated positive area in the late 1950s and 1960s was paid back in the 1970s and early 1980s. The +/- areas are zeroed out to 2021, that was under the l.r. calculation. So, even though the Index value at the end of 2021 was well above the prediction, calling for a correction (which we are currently in), looking forward, we start 2022 in a neutral (area under the curve) position. Saying this another way, 2022 may show a + accumulated area even though the Index is dropping, unless the Index drops below the prediction to cancel it out.

To put some numbers on the situation: At the end of 2021, the Index was around 4700. My fair value prediction is (at the end of 2022), about 3600. See my last article for future predicted fair values. Using forecasted earnings and P/E values, Yardeni.com predicts the Index at 3825-4335 for 2022. Using 12-month forward P/E (17.63) from Birinyi Assoc. (as reported by wsj.com, end of May 2022) and estimated 2022 earnings from YCharts (209.83) yields a value of 3700. FactSet.com has 5-year forward P/E averages of 18.6, 10-yr at 16.9, and 15-yr at 15.5 for the Index. The Index closed on 27 May 2022 at 4158, apparently headed up. And where she goes (short-term), nobody knows.

Is there a single investment out there that can compound at over 7% for 85 years? Not to my knowledge. One of the beauties of the Index is that the risk is spread over 500 companies and those chosen are constantly changing so the latest and the best are on top. Most of the companies in the top ten today didn’t even exist until a few years ago.

Is your portfolio doing better than this? It is easy to find out. Take a common time period, look up (Google) closing values of the S&P500 Index and take the ratio. This is an ex-dividend value. Do the same for your portfolio(s), subtracting out cash, bonds, and any equities you bought and adding in sold equities. Take the ratio and compare. Subtract the ratios and multiply by the start value of the portfolio. This is the amount you gained (or lost) by having your portfolio vs. the Index. Are you happy with that? I wasn’t when I compared my 2 portfolios with a benchmark (the Index) several years ago. At one time, I was buying equities with both hands, maxing out at about 115. I was chasing dividend yields and growth. This is my 28th article here at Seeking Alpha, mostly tooting the horn for dividend growth. But I was losing potential money because the principal was not keeping up with an alternative investment, the Index. I have since pared down to less than 50 equities (no bonds) and check weekly with my benchmark. It is called putting your money where your mouth is. I am OK now, win some weeks and lose in others. I am hampered (in making changes) in my taxable account because I have large capital gains and would have to pay taxes on that if I sold. Since I am a grown man (89 and counting), my IRA's RMD (Required Minimum Distribution) puts me in a higher tax bracket and I don’t want to make that worse. I know, crying all the way to the bank! If I could start over, would I invest in the Index? I am sure I would have done better with a lot less effort. There may have been load Mutual Funds that tracked the Index, but the first ETF (SPY) that did so, was not introduced until 1993 and I started investing seriously in the late 1970s.

I know there are many readers (and contributors) out there that are champions of dividends and their growth. I was there, still am, to a degree. But in some cases, I was chasing high yield and was not paying attention to principal growth over time. If you don’t have principal growth, you lose to inflation, if not more. In today’s market, you are lucky to get dividend growth over 7% (dividends at some 3% of principal). The Trust does this with all the principal (with a modest dividend). Also, some equities (read Limited Partnerships and Real Estate Investment Trusts [REITs]) borrow money every year to build infrastructure to grow their business. What happens when interest rates go up and/or the growth stops? Also, these equities grow dividends at a linear rate rather than an exponential rate. Over time, this matters. And time is what makes a retirement portfolio. Think about it.

So, where does that leave us? I’ll tell where it leaves me. I write these articles for 2 reasons. 1) It clarifies my thoughts on the subject which I use for my own portfolio management. If I cannot write down my tactics and strategy with sufficient clarity for another to understand, that is not good enough and I go back to the drawing board. 2) Once that is done, I am willing to share, hopefully getting some positive feedback, negative is welcome if you can prove me in error.

I consider my last two articles (counting this one) as a package which I will use going forward. Last year, I felt the Market was overbought. Not knowing to what level, I picked a number for a maximum I would leave to my two daughters and anything over that was Free Money to spend. Consequently (as my portfolio grew), I took serious money off the table and gifted my family, my bachelor degree private college, and a charity. That was a good decision. At the first of this year, I sold some defensive equities and bought growth, bad decision - wrong timing. Hence, the search for a fair market value for the S&P500, which was published in early May. I wrote on using a benchmark several years ago, it was good enough to use but not as easy and not precise. This article (I think) corrects that. I have been using the Index as a benchmark since the first publication, in several forms, as a guide for ridding my portfolios of deadwood. I will continue to do so using the predicted fair market value as a trading timing guide. I benchmark my two portfolios at the end of every week and try to find where I can make them better.

Another helpful guide: I used my shiny new iPhone to input my portfolio into the watch list starting with the DJIA and S&P500 followed by my equities in a rough descending order as to value. At almost a glance, I can tell you that I have 8 stocks/ETFs in my portfolios that have higher values YTD (all in my taxable account): 4 in Health, 3 in Materials, 1 in Consumer Staples. Easy to spot, their curves are green, the others in red. Smart Phone - Good Dog.