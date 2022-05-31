PaulGrecaud/iStock via Getty Images

When we last covered PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) we gave it a "meh" rating.

At present, we see the housing headwinds as too strong to make a constructive case, even though PCH is trading below NAV. We would look for the low $50's as a potential entry point for cash secured puts, should the stock decline from here. We are maintaining our hold/neutral rating with $55.00 price target.

Source: Housing Headwinds Negate The Inflation Play

It was a case of a mild undervaluation combined with strong macro headwinds and we were happy to sit on the fence. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) was another matter altogether. We gave it a buy rating and felt NAV would reach close to $11.00 in 2022. Of course, we did not anticipate PCH buying CTT, but that is precisely the news we got.

CTT stockholders will receive 0.23 common shares of PCH stock for each common share, reflecting a price per share of $12.88 and a 55% premium to CatchMark's common share price as of the close of business on May 27, 2022. The combined company is expected to have a pro forma market capitalization over $4B and total enterprise value of more than $5B, including $557M in net debt.

Source: Seeking Alpha

How should investors in the two companies view the deal? We go over that next.

PCH View

Pre-market volumes are weak as we write this, but nobody on the PCH shareholder base is getting excited here.

Interactive Brokers Pre-Market May 31, 2022

The 55% premium sucks for two reasons here. The first being that PCH is generally known for focusing on its NAV above everything else. Consensus analyst NAV for PCH is about $62.50 as per S&P Global. So issuance of stock, more than 10% below NAV (using price of PCH preannouncement) is rather unusual and appears to be value destructive. The second aspect here is the price being paid. CTT's consensus NAV was $10.35 by those same S&P Global estimates. $12.88 is really far-flung above that. We would consider our NAV to be the most optimistic here at $11.00 and the price was way higher than expected. This all sounds bad, but let us keep a proper focus here. Let us assume that the fair value of CTT is indeed $11.00 and PCH paid about $2.00 extra per share. While a severe overpayment on the equity side, keep in mind that CTT does carry a lot of debt.

Data by YCharts

If we look at it this way, PCH is at most paying $100 million above fair value for CTT, or about 12% of enterprise value. The other aspect here is that PCH is really large compared to CTT.

Data by YCharts

The stock dilution, while perhaps hurtful, is still remarkably small in relation to PCH's size. They are also buying CTT after it has been through the grinder. Just look at how they have done in relation to CTT.

Data by YCharts

PCH also remains the best longer-term capital allocator and it is possible that they know that real NAV is even higher than what we think. We hence rate this deal as neutral for PCH, despite the market concerns.

CTT View

From a CTT shareholder point of view, this is a great deal. The large premium, albeit in PCH shares, brings forth value right away. The stock is heavily traded pre-market but is far lower than the deal price.

Interactive Brokers Pre-Market May 31, 2022

That is of course partly due to the thrashing being received by PCH shares. The other reason is the uncertainty with closing. Adjusted for the drop in PCH shares, CTT should be near $11.85 if the deal is closed now. From our perspective, we don't see the benefit in hanging around in CTT shares. The deal is superlative in value and very unlikely to be topped. So a higher bid won't justify the wait in our view. The second reason is that housing still faces some tremendous headwinds. Lumber prices are down almost 50% from their 2022 peak.

Stock Charts

Since deals are negotiated for weeks to months before announcement, it is highly probable that the prices of lumber and timber were far higher when the parties sat down. We would take our money on CTT and run.

Verdict

PCH likely has overpaid, but it is not material enough to change our view. In any case, the market has punished it right away. So we are maintaining our neutral rating and will again look for long opportunities near the $45 mark. For CTT, we are downgrading this to a HOLD/NEUTRAL, as the acquisition has crystallized the hidden value and we don't see a higher bid coming.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.