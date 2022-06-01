jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) is the second-largest U.S. health insurance company, with 46 million Americans covered, an increase of 7.5% over the past year. ANTM investors have been well served over the last decade, with 3-, 5-, and 10-year annualized total returns of 23.3%, 23.7%, and 23.1% per year, respectively. Over the past 12 months, ANTM has returned a total of 29.1%, as compared to 15.2% for the healthcare plan industry (as defined by Morningstar) and -0.4% for the S&P 500 (SPY).

12-Month price history and basic statistics for ANTM (Source: Seeking Alpha)

ANTM has delivered solid earnings growth in recent years, beating expectations for 8 consecutive quarters and in 14 of the past 16 quarters. The consensus outlook is for 12.9% annualized EPS growth over the next 3 to 5 years.

Trailing and estimated future quarterly EPS for ANTM. Green (red) values are amounts by which EPS beat (missed) the consensus expected value (Source: ETrade)

I last wrote about ANTM on October 16, 2021, at which time I maintained my bullish / buy rating on the stock. In the 7 ½ months since this post, ANTM's share price has risen 30.1% vs. -7.4% for the S&P 500. The key factors that resulted in my rating were two consensus outlooks for the shares. The first was the well-known Wall Street consensus rating, which was bullish, and the consensus 12-month price target was about 7.4% above the share price at that time. This level of return for ANTM was well below the historical averages. The second type of consensus view that I looked at was the market-implied outlook, which represents the consensus view implied by the market prices of call and put options. The market-implied outlook for ANTM in October was bullish. Even though the Wall Street consensus price target implied low potential price appreciation, the bullish market-implied outlook reinforced the bullish view.

Previous analysis of ANTM and subsequent performance vs. the S&P 500 (Source: Seeking Alpha)

For readers who are unfamiliar with the market-implied outlook, a brief explanation will be helpful. The price of an option on a stock is primarily determined by the market's consensus view on the probability that the share price will rise above (call option) or fall below (put option) a specific level (the option strike price) between now and when the option expires. By analyzing the prices of call and put options at a range of strike prices, all with the same expiration date, it is possible to calculate the probabilistic price forecast that reconciles the options prices (is consistent with the probabilities implied by the options prices). This is the market-implied outlook. For more explanation than is provided here or in the previous link, I recommend this monograph published by the CFA Institute.

While ANTM has continued to turn in impressive earnings since my last analysis, the substantial increase in the share price raises the question of whether the shares are reasonably priced. I have calculated the market-implied outlook for ANTM to early 2023 and compared this with the current Wall Street consensus outlook in revisiting my rating.

Wall Street Consensus Outlook for ANTM

ETrade calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook by combining the views of 18 ranked analysts who have published ratings and price targets over the past 3 months. The consensus rating is bullish and the consensus 12-month price target is 13.3% above the current share price. There is a substantial spread between the highest and lowest price targets, however. Research has found that the predictive value of the consensus price target disappears as the dispersion among the individual price targets increases. As a rule of thumb, I discount the consensus price target when the highest price target is more than twice the lowest. ANTM is close to this threshold, but the lowest price target is something of an outlier (the 2nd lowest in ETrade's sample is $530).

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for ANTM (Source: ETrade)

Seeking Alpha calculates the Wall Street consensus outlook using ratings and price targets from 23 analysts who have published their views over the past 90 days. The results are very similar to those from ETrade, with a bullish consensus rating and a consensus 12-month price target that is 10.3% above the current share price.

Wall Street analyst consensus rating and 12-month price target for ANTM (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Averaging these two consensus price targets, the expected price appreciation over the next 12 months is 11.8%, slightly higher than in October, for a total expected return of 12.8% (including the dividend).

Market-Implied Outlook for ANTM

I have calculated the market-implied outlook for ANTM for the 7.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023, using the prices of put and call options that expire on this date. I selected this specific date to provide a view through the end of the year.

The standard presentation of the market-implied outlook is a probability distribution of price return, with probability on the vertical axis and return on the horizontal.

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for ANTM for the 7.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023 (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

The outlook for the next 7.6 months is generally symmetric, with comparable probabilities of positive and negative returns of the same size. The peak in probability is very slightly negative, but this tilt is probably too small to be considered meaningful. The expected volatility calculated from this outlook is 31%, only slightly higher than back in October. This is especially notable given that overall market volatility has risen considerably over this period.

To make it easier to directly compare the relative probabilities of positive and negative returns, I rotate the negative return side of the distribution about the vertical axis (see chart below).

Geoff Considine

Market-implied price return probabilities for ANTM for the 7.6-month period from now until January 20, 2023. The negative return side of the distribution has been rotated about the vertical axis (Source: Author's calculations using options quotes from ETrade)

This view shows that the probabilities of positive and negative returns match very closely (the solid blue line and the dashed red line are very close to one another). Theory predicts that the market-implied outlook should be somewhat negatively biased (although we cannot measure by how much). Considering this expected bias, the market-implied outlook for ANTM to early 2023 is interpreted as slightly bullish.

Summary

ANTM is executing well in growing its customer base and earnings. The only concern is whether the shares have gotten too pricey to offer an attractive risk-return value proposition. The Wall Street consensus rating continues to be bullish, with an expected total return of 12.8% over the next year. As a rule of thumb for a buy rating, I want to see an expected return that is at least ½ the expected annualized volatility (31% according to the market-implied outlook). ANTM falls short of meeting this threshold. This was also the case back in October, however. The market-implied outlook for ANTM is slightly bullish, less than in October. I am maintaining my buy / bullish rating for ANTM, although the shares offer less potential upside after the large gains since my last analysis.