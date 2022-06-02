DCP Midstream Remains An Interesting Investment
Summary
- DCP Midstream has gone from a company once at risk of bankruptcy to having one of the strongest midstream asset positions.
- The company has a strong dividend yield of more than 4%, which it has guided towards increasing in the 2nd half of the year.
- The company can continue to rapidly pay down its debt, saving on interest expenses, and leaving more cash flow for other uses.
- The company's significant asset spare capacity means the ability for continued cash flow growth without additional cost.
- We expect the company to be able to continue generating double-digit overall shareholder returns.
- Looking for higher risk/reward options trading ideas? I offer this and much more at my exclusive investing ideas service, The Energy Forum. Learn More »
DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been one of our best recommendations and had one of the strongest recoveries in the oil market. The company has become more than a ten-bagger since its March 2020 COVID-19 lows. However, despite the slowing down in the company's performance, as we'll see in this article the company has continued potential to outperform.
DCP Midstream Overview
DCP Midstream is a unique company with an impressive portfolio of assets.
DCP Midstream Overview - DCP Midstream Investor Presentation.
DCP Midstream has an annualized dividend yield of more than 4% that it can comfortably afford. The company has $1.2 billion in available liquidity and annualized FCF of roughly $1 billion. That represents a strong double-digit FCF yield, with a 442 Fortune 500 number, representing the company's size. The company has an almost $7.5 billion market cap and $4.5 billion in debt.
The company's comfortable dividend, respectable financial position, and continued commitment to shareholder returns, along with intelligent management, help highlight the company's strengths.
DCP Midstream Ownership Structure
DCP Midstream is well-connected to two major companies, along with significant public ownership.
DCP Midstream is 57% owned by the general partner which is a 50-50 ownership between Enbridge (ENB) and Phillips 66 (PSX). Both these companies are large companies in the crude oil space, with a combined enterprise value of more than $200 billion. These combined companies control the much smaller DCP Midstream and have strong synergies with its assets.
Public unitholders have a 43% ownership stake here. So far, the general partners have acted in the best interest of the overall enterprise in our view. However, the smaller size means there's no guarantee that that continues.
DCP Midstream Asset Base
Backing DCP Midstream from the core is the company's impressive asset base.
DCP Midstream has a substantial 55 thousand miles of pipeline and 35 plans with 5.4 billion cubic feet / day of natural gas processing capacity. The company's assets also include 1.7 million barrels in NGL pipeline capacity and 2.8 billion cubic feet / day in pipeline capacity. Lastly, the company has a substantial 12 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage.
The company has exposure to some of the largest oil and natural gas basins in the country with a fully integrated value chain. The company is looking at several multi-year strategic execution projects, but in general it's expecting to continue generating excess FCF and put that towards debt reduction for its balance sheet.
DCP Midstream Financial Strategy
Despite the rapid recovery in the company's stock price, the company still has strong financials relative to its current valuation.
The company has more than $1.3 billion in annualized DCF and roughly $1 billion in annualized FCF after the company's more than 4% dividend yield. The company has improved its leverage to 3.3x, below its target, and the company sees itself as well setup to increase its dividend in the second half of the year.
It's worth noting that the company is continuing to invest in growth capital and maintenance, which are also included before these excess FCF numbers. The company continues to have its portfolio as 83% hedged, meaning its cash flow should continue to remain strong, as the company is on track to finish the year at a leverage ratio of <3.0x.
The company currently has roughly $4.825 billion in debt. That means it's paying several hundred million $ in interest. It can rapidly pay off that debt, saving on interest expenditures and improving the company's overall market capitalization.
DCP Midstream Return Potential
DCP Midstream has several different levers to use to increase shareholder returns.
DCP Midstream sees roughly 76% pipeline utilization. This is across the company's entire portfolio. That means that as volumes increase, the company's earnings can increase in lockstep, without substantial additional capital costs. That will enable the company's profits to increase substantially in line with the new revenue.
Even with existing revenue, the company generates roughly $1 billion in annualized DCF after dividends (of more than 4%). The company's overall DCF yield is more than 16%, however, its yield after dividends is more than 12%. The company has guided to a potential dividend increase and debt paydowns, however, we'd like to see it buy back shares.
Regardless of how the company spends its cash, however, we expect stronger overall shareholder returns.
Thesis Risk
The largest risk to the thesis in our view is DCP Midstream's current valuation. The company has strong opportunities to generate shareholder rewards, however, it also already has a lower DCF yield than many other companies. We expect the company to be able to continue generating 15-20% shareholder rewards, however, we view that as more of an upper cap for the returns.
Conclusion
DCP Midstream has hit its financial targets, and now has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. The company has recovered significantly from when it was originally at threat of bankruptcy. The company currently offers investors a dividend yield of more than 4%, which it has guided towards increasing in the second half of the year.
Additionally, the company has roughly $1 billion in DCF after that dividend. The company can utilize that cash flow to continue paying down debt or focusing on other forms of shareholder rewards. All of this together helps to highlight how, at current prices, DCP Midstream is a valuable addition to any portfolio.
Create a High-Yield Portfolio Using Unique Investment Strategies, 2-Week Trial!
The Energy Forum helps you invest in energy, generating strong income and returns from a volatile sector. Our included Income Portfolio helps you invest in the broader market, finding high-yield non sector-specific opportunities.
Recommendations from a top 0.5% author on TipRanks!
Worldwide energy demand is growing and you can be a part of this profitable trend. Plenty of unique under the radar opportunities remain.
We provide:
- Model energy and market portfolios generating high-yield income.
- Deep-dive actionable research.
- Macroeconomic overviews.
- Summaries of recommendations and option strategies.
This article was written by
The Value Portfolio focuses on deep analysis of a variety of companies with a primary focus on the energy sector. Occasional articles also focus on building a retirement portfolio or on other sectors (such as healthcare or technology).
Legal Disclaimer (please read before subscribing to any services):
Any related contributions to Seeking Alpha, or elsewhere on the web, are to be construed as personal opinion only and do NOT constitute investment advice. An investor should always conduct personal due diligence before initiating a position. Provided articles and comments should NEVER be construed as official business recommendations. In efforts to keep full transparency, related positions will be disclosed at the end of each article to the maximum extent practicable. The majority of trades are reported live on Twitter, but this cannot be guaranteed due to technical constraints.
My premium service is a research and opinion subscription. No personalized investment advice will ever be given. I am not registered as an investment adviser, nor do I have any plans to pursue this path. No statements should be construed as anything but opinion, and the liability of all investment decisions reside with the individual. Investors should always do their own due diligence and fact check all research prior to making any investment decisions. Any direct engagements with readers should always be viewed as hypothetical examples or simple exchanges of opinion as nothing is ever classified as “advice” in any sense of the word.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DCP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.