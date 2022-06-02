hirun/iStock via Getty Images

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has been one of our best recommendations and had one of the strongest recoveries in the oil market. The company has become more than a ten-bagger since its March 2020 COVID-19 lows. However, despite the slowing down in the company's performance, as we'll see in this article the company has continued potential to outperform.

DCP Midstream Overview

DCP Midstream is a unique company with an impressive portfolio of assets.

DCP Midstream Overview - DCP Midstream Investor Presentation.

DCP Midstream has an annualized dividend yield of more than 4% that it can comfortably afford. The company has $1.2 billion in available liquidity and annualized FCF of roughly $1 billion. That represents a strong double-digit FCF yield, with a 442 Fortune 500 number, representing the company's size. The company has an almost $7.5 billion market cap and $4.5 billion in debt.

The company's comfortable dividend, respectable financial position, and continued commitment to shareholder returns, along with intelligent management, help highlight the company's strengths.

DCP Midstream Ownership Structure

DCP Midstream is well-connected to two major companies, along with significant public ownership.

DCP Midstream is 57% owned by the general partner which is a 50-50 ownership between Enbridge (ENB) and Phillips 66 (PSX). Both these companies are large companies in the crude oil space, with a combined enterprise value of more than $200 billion. These combined companies control the much smaller DCP Midstream and have strong synergies with its assets.

Public unitholders have a 43% ownership stake here. So far, the general partners have acted in the best interest of the overall enterprise in our view. However, the smaller size means there's no guarantee that that continues.

DCP Midstream Asset Base

Backing DCP Midstream from the core is the company's impressive asset base.

DCP Midstream has a substantial 55 thousand miles of pipeline and 35 plans with 5.4 billion cubic feet / day of natural gas processing capacity. The company's assets also include 1.7 million barrels in NGL pipeline capacity and 2.8 billion cubic feet / day in pipeline capacity. Lastly, the company has a substantial 12 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage.

The company has exposure to some of the largest oil and natural gas basins in the country with a fully integrated value chain. The company is looking at several multi-year strategic execution projects, but in general it's expecting to continue generating excess FCF and put that towards debt reduction for its balance sheet.

DCP Midstream Financial Strategy

Despite the rapid recovery in the company's stock price, the company still has strong financials relative to its current valuation.

The company has more than $1.3 billion in annualized DCF and roughly $1 billion in annualized FCF after the company's more than 4% dividend yield. The company has improved its leverage to 3.3x, below its target, and the company sees itself as well setup to increase its dividend in the second half of the year.

It's worth noting that the company is continuing to invest in growth capital and maintenance, which are also included before these excess FCF numbers. The company continues to have its portfolio as 83% hedged, meaning its cash flow should continue to remain strong, as the company is on track to finish the year at a leverage ratio of <3.0x.

The company currently has roughly $4.825 billion in debt. That means it's paying several hundred million $ in interest. It can rapidly pay off that debt, saving on interest expenditures and improving the company's overall market capitalization.

DCP Midstream Return Potential

DCP Midstream has several different levers to use to increase shareholder returns.

DCP Midstream sees roughly 76% pipeline utilization. This is across the company's entire portfolio. That means that as volumes increase, the company's earnings can increase in lockstep, without substantial additional capital costs. That will enable the company's profits to increase substantially in line with the new revenue.

Even with existing revenue, the company generates roughly $1 billion in annualized DCF after dividends (of more than 4%). The company's overall DCF yield is more than 16%, however, its yield after dividends is more than 12%. The company has guided to a potential dividend increase and debt paydowns, however, we'd like to see it buy back shares.

Regardless of how the company spends its cash, however, we expect stronger overall shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to the thesis in our view is DCP Midstream's current valuation. The company has strong opportunities to generate shareholder rewards, however, it also already has a lower DCF yield than many other companies. We expect the company to be able to continue generating 15-20% shareholder rewards, however, we view that as more of an upper cap for the returns.

Conclusion

DCP Midstream has hit its financial targets, and now has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. The company has recovered significantly from when it was originally at threat of bankruptcy. The company currently offers investors a dividend yield of more than 4%, which it has guided towards increasing in the second half of the year.

Additionally, the company has roughly $1 billion in DCF after that dividend. The company can utilize that cash flow to continue paying down debt or focusing on other forms of shareholder rewards. All of this together helps to highlight how, at current prices, DCP Midstream is a valuable addition to any portfolio.