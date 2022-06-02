Bet_Noire/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

There's no lack of news surrounding big oils, especially Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), these days. The goal of this article is to look beyond the obvious (and even the confusion) and see the essence and the second-order implications.

And we see two pieces (or two streams) of news of essential importance. First, independent thinkers like Warren Buffett kept increasing the bets on oil companies. The most recent Berkshire’s 10-Q report revealed that Warren Buffett increased CVX's position by more than three times during the past quarter. As shown in the chart below, now CVX is now the fourth-largest position in the Berkshire equity portfolio. And notably, OXY, another stock in the general oil space, is the eighth largest position. Second, President Biden’s continued fight to curb oil and gas prices. Early in March 2022, the president announced the largest release of SPR (strategic petroleum reserve) in history to fight a record gas price of $4.2 (the then record). Gas price has reached a new record of $4.7 in May. And just about a week ago, President Biden announced a call for oil companies to "restart idled refineries" to increase supply.

These two streams of news seem to send conflicting signals to the investment thesis regarding XOM and CVX. Buffett is clearly bullish on CVX and also oil stocks in general. Two oil companies in the top 10 positions – there must be an underlying theme here. He must be bullish about the general fundamentals and future earnings. But on the other side, since Biden is trying hard to curb oil and gas prices, would that hurt the profits of XOM and CVX?

As you will see next, it's precisely the thesis of this article to argue that there is no conflicting signal - if you ignore the surface values of the news surrounding President Biden’s announcements. To me, both streams of news reveal the same structural and persisting factors to support a bull thesis for both XOM and CVX.

Although Buffett’s action still begs a key question. Why did he favor CVX over XOM given that both are leading integrated oil companies with very similar profitability metrics and also valuations? This article also will share my attempts to reengineer Buffett’s thinking. My thesis is that answer lies in the capital return plan. Despite similarities, CVX does provide a thicker dividend cushion to support a simpler and surer capital return plan, which is something Buffett repeatedly emphasized.

President Biden’s fight with gas price

The following chart shows something that you must already know – the relentless rise of gas prices and the rise of XOM and CVX stock prices in tandem. All told, gas prices have risen by more than 51% since a year ago. And XOM and CVX stock prices have risen even more, by about 61% and 63%.

The real point of this chart is to show what Biden has been trying to curb the gas prices and what I see as the essence of his attempts. Early in March 2022, the president announced the largest release of SPR in history to fight the then-record gas price of $4.2. Yet gas prices kept climbing to the current level of $4.7. In response, President Biden announced a call for oil companies to "restart idled refineries" to increase supply. Ignoring the surface value of the news, I see them as the symptoms of a more fundamental and structural problem underling the oil industry. And the Russian/Ukraine situation only triggered or exacerbated it, but did not cause it. I fully agree with the following assessment regarding the fundamental cause of this issue (the emphases were added by me):

Oil refining capacity in the US has been in decline for several years, despite stable demand. However, capacity fell rapidly in recent years as pandemic-induced demand destruction and government incentives to convert large oil refineries into very small bio-diesel plants, reduced capacity by over 1mb/d.

To me, these are problems accumulated over several years. And the release of the SPR is a short-term fix to a long-term structural problem. After all, we will soon face the issue of replenishing the SPR. At the same time, the ramp-up of refinery capabilities will take time and we won’t see a V-shaped recovery. Ongoing supply chain issues, reduced supplies from Russia/Ukraine, and the amount of usable idle capacity are all uncertainties.

Why Buffett is bullish about the oil industry?

When news surrounding Biden’s plans is interpreted as symptoms of a longer-term issue, I can easily see why Buffett’s bullish thesis.

Both XOM and CVX currently enjoy very healthy profitability as you can see from the following chart. To put things under a broader historical perspective, XOM’s ROCE (return on capital employed) is currently about 16%, slightly above its long-term historical average. In contrast, its ROCE has dipped to as low as 6% during 2020. And note the current ROCE is about the same as its ROE of 15.6%, indicating efficient use of capital. The picture of CVX is very similar. And due to the structural issues mentioned above, I see such a level of profitability to sustain well into the future.

In terms of valuation, both are very reasonably valued, and also fit Buffett’s style as a value investor. Currently, both of them are valued around an FW PE of about 10x. And you can see the various valuation metrics are almost identical between these two stocks.

Then why did Buffet favor CVX over XOM if they share similar profitability, valuations, and the same secular trend? I think the answer is in the capital return plan as discussed next.

Simple capital return plan that made sense

Buffett has been a long advocate for stocks with simple capital return plans. And during the most recent annual meeting, he reminded his audience again about this. During the Q&A session, he cited the recent purchase of Occidental Petroleum and commented that he looks for businesses whose capital return plan is "simple and made sense."

And the chart below shows that both CVX and XOM are businesses with simple capital return plans. The chart compares the dividend yield of XOM and CVX to the average energy sector (represented by VDE). As can be seen, both XOM and CVX have consistently paid a higher dividend yield than the average sector over the years in general, a good sign of a simple capital return plan. XOM currently provides a yield about 0.6% above the sector (or 33% in relative terms). And CVX yields about 0.4% above the sector (or about 16% in relative terms).

When the total shareholder yield is considered, the difference is even larger because both XOM and CVX have stronger free cash flows to support share repurchases than the sector's average. Take CVX as an example, as analyzed in our earlier article:

CVX spent $1.3 billion on share repurchases during the first quarter of 2022. It plans to spend another $2.5 billion on share repurchases in the second quarter of 2022. As a result, at its current market cap, these share repurchases during the first half of 2022 will add about 1.1% of additional yield to the total shareholder yield. So just considering its current dividend and 2022 1H share repurchases would bring its total shareholder yield to 4.2% already, substantially higher than the sector’s 2.7% yield. If the repurchases continue at the same pace for the remainder of the year, it would provide a total shareholder yield of around 5.4%.

XOM similarly has sizable share repurchase plans. And I'm very optimistic that both XOM and CVX can support such a share repurchase given the stronger cash flow supported by oil and gas prices as aforementioned.

Although looking closer, I do see CVX is at a stronger position in terms of capital return, as detailed next.

Dividend cushion ratios

If you are reading this, I'm sure you're very familiar with all the standard methods criteria for analyzing dividend safety, such as earnings payout ratio and cash flow payout ratio. The payout ratios of XOM and CVX are shown in the figures below in terms of earnings and cash flow. As can be seen, XOM and CVX have both done a respectable job managing their dividends considering the commodity nature of their business and the large gyrations profits. As you can see, in several years (2016 and 2020 notably), their earnings were not enough to cover dividends (or just negative). However, in the long term, both have managed to maintain essentially the same payout, with XOM averaging 85% and CVX averaging 82%.

The cash payout ratio paints essentially the same picture as seen in the second figure. Just here the gyrations were a bit more dampened because cash flow fluctuated a lot less than net profits. And again, both XOM's and CVX’s cash payout ratios are also essentially identical in the long run: with XOM averaging 46% and CVX 43%.

However, the above pay-out ratios, though enjoy simplicity, suffer from several limitations. As detailed in my earlier article here, the major limitations of the above simple payout ratios are twofold:

The simple payout ratio ignores the current asset. Obviously, for two firms otherwise identical, the one with more cash should have a higher level of dividend safety. The simple payout ratio also ignores the upcoming financial obligations. Again, for two firms otherwise identical, the one with lower obligations (debt, CAPEX expenses, et al) should have a higher level of dividend safety.

We find the dividend cushion ratio an effective tool to address the above issues, as detailed in Brian M Nelson’s book entitled Value Trap. And a summary is quoted below:

The Dividend Cushion measure is a ratio that sums the existing net cash (total cash less total long-term debt) a company has on hand (on its balance sheet) plus its expected future free cash flows (cash from operations less all capital expenditures) over the next five years and divides that sum by future expected cash dividends (including expected growth in them, where applicable) over the same time period. If the ratio is significantly above 1, the company generally has sufficient financial capacity to pay out its expected future dividends, by our estimates. The higher the ratio, the better, all else equal.

We made one revision to the above method here. Instead of subtracting the total long-term debt, we subtracted the total interest expenses over a past five-year period. This revision is to adjust for the status of businesses like XOM and CVX. Such mature businesses probably will never have the need to repay all the debt at once. But it does need to service its debt.

With this background, the dividend cushion ratios for XOM and CVX are calculated and shown below. As can be seen, XOM has always been maintaining a positive dividend cushion ratio since 2016, despite the difficulties it had during 2015 and 2016. CVX, on the other hand, suffered two years of negative dividend cushion ratios in 2016 and 2017. Then both of them steadily improved their dividend cushion since 2019. Currently, CVX boasts a cushion ratio of 1.71x. Not only the highest level compared to its own historical standard, but also substantially higher than XOM’s 1.34 (by almost 30%) and substantially higher than 1 (the critical threshold for a healthy dividend cushion). With a dividend cushion ratio of 1.74, it approximately means that CVX can comfortably cover its dividends even if it suffers earning difficulties for about two years in a row.

Final thoughts and risks

Out of all the news surrounding XOM and CVX these days, I only see two pieces of news of essential importance here: President Biden’s continued fight to curb oil and gas prices and Buffett’s large bets on oil companies.

Investors should ignore the surface value of the former and focus on the second-order effects. I see it only as of the symptoms of more fundamentals and longer-term issues. Especially Biden’s recent call to restart idle capacities could help the XOM and CVX bull thesis – in an indirect and nonlinear way. The call focuses on US operators, and XOM and CVX are the largest U.S. operator, and I won’t be surprised to be the largest beneficiaries also. The call also focuses on increasing supply, rather than tax redistribution or export restriction. To me, this removes some of the previous concerns on windfall taxes and trade frictions.

The latter, on the other hand, offers another example of timeless Buffettism. Be value-oriented. Look for a long-term economic moat. And look for simple capital return plans that pass your commonsense test.

