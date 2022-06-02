ollaweila/iStock via Getty Images

The manner in which Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AVXL) blarcamesine fits into the following quote and chart helps explain why it should help treat Alzheimer’s disease:

The inflammatory mediator peroxynitrite, when generated in excess, may damage cells by oxidizing and nitrating cellular components. Defense against this reactive species may be at the level of prevention of the formation of peroxynitrite, at the level of interception, or at the level of repair of damage caused by peroxynitrite (source of quote).

Primary Pathway to Peroxynitrite (ONOO-) Formation and the Consequences of Peroxynitrite Formation in Alzheimer’s Disease (original chart):

G protein-coupled receptor or Receptor Tyrosine Kinase

↓

Phospholipase C

↓

Intracellular Calcium Release and Diacylglycerol

↓

Protein Kinase C

↓

NMDA Receptor

↓

Calcium Influx

↓

Superoxide Anions and Inducible Nitric Oxide

↓

Peroxynitrite

↓

Neuronal Cell Death (via caspase-3 activation and Bax translocation)

Mitochondrial Dysfunction

DNA Damage

Neuroinflammation (via toll-like receptors and microglia activation)

Lipid Peroxidation

Tau nitration

Reduced regeneration of neurons, synapses, and axons (via nitration of the pro-survival phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/Akt pathway).

Decreased levels of neurontransmitters needed for the retrieval of short-term memories, balanced mood, sleep, social recognition, and alertness (multiple studies).

Reduced blood flow in the brain

Damage to the blood-brain barrier

Reduced transport of glucose in the brain

As a sigma-1 receptor agonist, Blarcamesine (Anavex 2-73) inhibits the formation of peroxynitrite by limiting the release of intracellular calcium.

Some of the potential benefits of sigma-1 receptor agonists are as follows:

In an Alzheimer cell line, sigma-1 agonist fabomotizole decreased caspase-3 and Bax levels while limiting microglia activation, thereby reducing inflammation and apoptosis of cultured neurons. With such effects, sigma-1 [receptor] agonists could save neurons and slow disease progression, thereby limiting associated dementia symptoms (source of quote).

However, if a compound only acts as a sigma-1 receptor agonist, it probably only modestly slows down the progression of a variety of neurodegenerative diseases.

Blarcamesine Intercepts Peroxynitrite

Blarcamesine is a tetrahydrofuran derivative. When oxidized by hydrogen peroxide, tetrahydrofuran forms butyrolactones which act as peroxynitrite decomposition catalysts. Put another way, tetrahydrofurans first scavenge/reduce hydrogen peroxide (by donating hydrogen atoms and electrons) and then its oxidation product butyrolactone further detoxifies some of the remaining peroxynitrite. Compounds that scavenge hydrogen peroxide don't always scavenge peroxynitrite, but they often do.

Aricept (donepezil) and Cassava Sciences' (SAVA) simufilam contain ketone groups that can also act as peroxynitrite decomposition catalysts (by changing peroxynitrite to nitrate: ONOO- to NO3-), but there is no evidence that either are peroxynitrite scavengers (ketones are not easily oxidized). Moreover, Aricept is and simufilam may be sigma-1 receptor agonists. They thus fulfill two of the three conditions set out in the opening quote to treat peroxynitrite-mediated neurodegenerative diseases. That is probably one of the reasons why each leads to some minor improvements in cognition at one year (simufilam better than Aricept). However, only blarcamesine appears to fit the third requirement.

Blarcamesine Repairs Part of the Damage Caused by Peroxynitrite

Blarcamesine acts as an antioxidant by donating hydrogen atoms and electrons. As a probable peroxynitrite scavenger, it produces water which helps de-nitrate critical enzymes, transport systems, and receptors in the brain. Blarcamesine produces greater improvements in cognition over longer periods of time than other Alzheimer’s drug candidates and produces improvements that are on a par with panax ginseng at a year and a half (a natural product that also matches the criteria set forth in the opening quote) (previous article). As such, it provides a unique opportunity for investors and a major source of hope for Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers.

Financial Considerations

Despite a recent substantial drop in stock value (which has affected almost all drug companies working in the Alzheimer's space), Anavex has more than sufficient resources to complete its current trials: approximately $150 million in cash and cash equivalents (fiscal report). It is ahead of many of its competitors such as Cassava Sciences, Alector (ALEC), Athira (ATHA), and Annovis (ANVS) in terms of completion of a large-scale clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. Based on its apparent mechanism of action and previous trial results, Anavex has the potential to set a benchmark which its competitors may not be able to reach.

Phase 2b/3 clinical trial results for blarcamesine for Alzheimer’s disease should be available near the end of this year or the beginning of the next. If the results replicate those from small open label trials for blarcamesine, then one can expect at least accelerated approval by the FDA (blarcamesine could then be sold while a confirmatory trial is run).