My Top 15 High Growth Dividend Stocks For June 2022

Khanchit Khirisutchalual/iStock via Getty Images

Quality Stocks

A nice rally at the end of May saw SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) finish the month in the green, the ETF added a modest 0.23% to its year-to-date return. My watchlist for May performed very well adding 3.31%, beating SPY, and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) that finished the month with a loss of 0.07%. After this solid month the annualized rate of return for the watchlist improves from 13.87% to 15.29%, building a cushion above my long term target of 12%. Both SPY and VIG remain below the 12% threshold on an annualized basis over the 21-month tracking period.

The main focus of this watchlist is to find the best combination of quality companies trading for attractive prices. I believe this is the optimal long term strategy to building wealth.

The top 15 dividend growth stocks for June offer an average dividend yield of 1.51%, that is lower than last month's yield of 1.62%. Collectively they have increased dividend payments at a rate of 28.56% during the last 5 years. Based on dividend yield theory these 15 stocks are about 27% undervalued right now, and I think they are poised to offer strong long term returns. Even though the market finished in the green last month, all of the chosen stock for June appear to be potentially undervalued based on dividend yield theory.

I would recommend two approaches to dividend investing. The first is to dollar cost average into at least 10-20 or more quality dividend-paying stocks across multiple sectors and industries. By dollar cost averaging, you eliminate the risk of trying to value a stock and over a long enough period, theoretically, you will buy shares at market highs, lows, and in-between resulting in an average cost basis somewhere in the middle. The second method carries a little more risk. Invest in undervalued stocks also dollar cost averaging into at least 10-20 unique quality companies across multiple sectors and industries. The additional risk with this approach comes from the chance that your valuation method proves to be incorrect. However, by investing in multiple unique stocks, the odds that you accurately identify at least a few undervalued stocks increases. The resulting upside from a few correct picks may more than offset the underperformance from the bad ones.

Watchlist Criteria

The criteria used to determine which stocks are included in my high-growth dividend stock watchlist remains unchanged for June 2022. It is made up of the 8 factors listed below that have historically outperformed the broad universe of dividend-paying stocks when analyzed collectively.

Market Cap of at least $10 billion

Payout Ratio no greater than 70%

5-year Dividend Growth rate of at least 5%

5-year Revenue Growth rate of at least 2%

5-year EPS Growth rate of at least 2%

S&P Earnings and Dividend Rating of B+ or better

Wide or Narrow Moat (Morningstar)

Exemplary or Standard Management Team (Morningstar)

The rules identified 116 stocks for the month of June that were all ranked based on the above-mentioned metrics with the exclusion of market cap. I then computed the current valuation for each stock using dividend yield theory. All stocks were ranked for both quality and valuation and sorted by the best combination of both. Next I computed a forecasted rate of return for the next 5-year period for each of the stocks. This return is based on forecasted earnings growth, a return to fair value and the dividend yield.

The highest ranked 15 stocks with a forecasted return greater than or equal to 12% were chosen for the May watchlist. Since I run my monthly high yield watchlist first, I exclude any overlapping stocks already selected on the current months high yield watchlist. The long-term hypothesis for this watchlist is that it will outperform a broad quality dividend fund such as Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF, VIG.

Watchlist For June 2022

Created by Author

Above are the 15 stocks I am considering for further evaluation during the month. They are sorted in descending order by their rank and 5-year dividend growth rate.

The "O/U" column represents potential undervalue; this is a comparison of the current dividend yield to the historical dividend yield as a function of share price. Collectively these 15 stocks offer a dividend yield of 1.51%.

The expected return in the table above was computed using a discounted 5-year EPS forecast, a return to fair value and the current dividend yield. There is also a margin of safety built into the forecasted return. These figures are just assumptions based on the available data and there is no guarantee these returns will be attained.

The 78% potential undervaluation for Cigna (CI) is obviously inaccurate and a result of accelerated dividend growth during the past two years. Cigna for the longest time paid one annual dividend of 4 cents. In 2021 the dividend policy was adjusted to distribute a quarterly dividend, additionally the dividend rate was increased to $1 per share, and further to $1.12 per share in 2022. This increase drove the dividend yield significantly higher, hence using dividend yield theory to value Cigna will be ineffective in the near future. Dividend yield theory works best for companies with stable and consistent dividend growth.

Past Performance

May was a very good month for the watchlist as the 15 chosen stocks delivered a return of 3.31% during the month. All 62 past and present watchlist stocks also offered a respectable average return of 2.93% last month. VIG performed very poorly with a loss of 0.07% and SPY gained a modest 0.23%. As a result, the watchlist is now beating VIG and SPY on a year-to-date basis, it has a loss of 9.59% compared to a loss of 10.09% for VIG and a loss of 12.78% for SPY. On an annualized basis the alpha generated by the watchlist over VIG increases to 3.58% and 3.77% over SPY.

Month Watchlist All VIG SPY 1 Month 3.31% 2.93% -0.07% 0.23% 3 Month -0.54% -3.98% -2.32% -5.13% 6 Month -5.39% -8.58% -4.23% -8.74% 1 Year 6.29% 0.72% 0.52% -0.37% 2020 6.27% 6.15% 9.09% 7.94% 2021 33.52% 32.60% 23.75% 28.56% 2022 -9.59% -13.28% -10.09% -12.78% Since Inception 28.28% 22.06% 21.38% 21.03% Annualized 15.29% 12.07% 11.71% 11.52%

Top 5 past and present watchlist stocks in May 2022:

Paramount Global (PARA) +17.89% (past)

Monolithic (MPWR) +14.83% (present)

KLA Corp. (KLAC) +14.64% (past)

FedEx (FDX) +13.00% (past)

Lam Research (LRCX) +11.65% (past)

Only one of the 5 best performing past and present watchlist stocks in May was part of the May watchlist, MPWR. In total there have been 62 unique dividend stocks selected by this watchlist since September of 2020.

Top 5 Stocks by Total Return since joining the watchlist:

ADP (ADP) +66.13% (21 months) UnitedHealth Group (UNH) +51.48% (16 months) Northern Trust (NTRS) +43.11% (21 months) NEW US Bank (USB) +42.94% (21 months) NEW Northrop Grumman (NOC) +40.15% (21 months) NEW

ADP retains the number one spot after adding 2.18% in May. UNH loses 2.31% last month but holds onto 2nd place. NTRS jumps into 3rd place after a strong 8.44% return in May. USB gained 9.29% and slides into 4th place. NOC picked up 6.89% and rounds out the top 5 list. Costco (COST), Tractor Supply Company (TSCO), and Nvidia (NVDA) all drop off the top 5 list.

Since not all stocks have been on the watchlist for the full 21 months of its existence, comparing a monthly average return can help normalize the results. Here are the top 5 stocks with the highest average monthly return since joining the watchlist.

Cigna (CI) +4.28% Rollins (ROL) +3.70% UnitedHealth Group (UNH) +2.63% ADP (ADP) +2.45% Nvidia (NVDA) +2.43%

CI jumps into first place with an average gain of 4.28% during its short 3-month tenure on the watchlist. ROL posted a nice 6.04% gain in May and now has an average return of 3.7% over the past 4 months. UNH, ADP and NVDA still maintain very respectable average monthly returns, there are no other watchlist stocks over the 2% mark at this point.

Drivers Of Alpha

The watchlist beat VIG in May. 11 watchlist stocks outpaced the ETF last month.

The remaining 4 stocks underperformed VIG.

Buy-And-Hold Portfolios

The best way to utilize the ideas presented by this watchlist is with a long term buy-and-hold investing approach. I started tracking how such a portfolio would have worked out with one portfolio started at the beginning of 2021 and the other at the beginning of 2022. Each portfolio assumes you invest equally amongst the chosen 15 stocks for the given month and never liquidate these positions.

The 2021 B&H portfolio performed respectably in May, gaining 1.78%. The cumulative return since January 2021 for the portfolio is 14.29% compared to 11.26% for VIG and 12.30% for SPY. On an annualized basis the portfolio has a 9.89% return compared to 7.83% for VIG and 8.53% for SPY. The portfolio holds 50 unique positions with Lowes, Charles Schwab, Home Depot and Humana being the largest positions.

Here are the 5 best performing positions:

The 2022 B&H portfolio performed even better in May, gaining 2.31%. The year-to-date return is -13.23% compared to -10.09% for VIG and -12.78% for SPY. The portfolio is not off to a great start but did make up some ground in May. There are a total of 31 unique positions in the portfolio due to a high turnover rate on the watchlist because of all the market volatility. No new positions were added in May.

Here are the 5 best performing positions:

My expectations are for this watchlist to produce a long term 12% annualized rate of return. I use this watchlist along with my high yield watchlist to identify investing opportunities that I act on in my personal portfolio.