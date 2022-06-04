bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) is growing its production while attempting to refinance its debt. It has increased its production guidance for 2022 by around 1,200 BOEPD since its initial guidance, with increased volumes of heavy oil. It also has starting drilling Viking wells again, and that will add additional production volume that is not captured in its current guidance.

Obsidian's upside depends on how long strong oil and gas prices last. If prices follow current strip until the end of 2023, then I would estimate Obsidian's value at approximately US$14.25 per share if oil prices average $75 after that.

This report uses an exchange rate of US$1.00 to CAD$1.26.

Debt Refinancing

Obsidian's revolving period and borrowing base redetermination date has been extended to July 15, 2022 as it seeks to refinance its debt. Getting its debt refinanced with longer-term maturity dates would be a significant help to Obsidian since it has been having to deal with near-term debt maturities for multiple years now.

Obsidian is in good financial shape at current strip prices and should be able to generate US$300 million in positive cash flow in 2022. Eliminating its near-term debt maturities would add to Obsidian's stability though.

Revised Production Guidance

Obsidian has upwardly revised its 2022 production guidance multiple times since it first provided guidance for 29,100 BOEPD to 30,100 BOEPD in average production during 2022. It now expects to average 30,300 BOEPD to 31,300 BOEPD in 2022.

Based on guidance midpoint, the production split is approximately 38% light oil, 21% heavy oil, 8% NGLs and 33% natural gas. Obsidian's upward revision to its production guidance is being driven by its heavy oil production. Obsidian noted that its Peace River results have been strong (with current production reaching 8,000 BOEPD), while it also moved the drilling of two planned 2H 2022 Peace River wells into 1H 2022.

Additional Development

Obsidian also ended up drilling its first Viking wells in five years. It is adding eight Viking wells and spending approximately US$10 million in capital expenditures. Obsidian mentioned that first production is expected early in Q3 2022 and that the eight wells are expected to add around 1,000 BOEPD (67% oil) on a 30-day, initial production basis.

These volumes are not included in Obsidian's current 2022 guidance for 30,300 BOEPD to 31,300 BOEPD. The Viking wells could probably add around 300 BOEPD in full-year production volumes. Given the strength in near-term commodity prices, the wells should come close to paying back by the end of 2022, so the net impact on 2022 cash flow should be close to neutral.

2022 Outlook Based On Current Guidance

Based on the midpoint of Obsidian's current guidance for 2022 (30,800 BOEPD) it may end up with US$795 million in oil and gas revenues before hedges, while its 2022 hedges have an estimated value of approximately US$36 million.

This based on current strip (such as US$107 WTI oil) and expected differentials. It also does not include the impact of the new Viking wells, although those wells should be close to neutral in terms of impact on cash flow this year.

Type Units $ USD/Unit $ Million USD Light Oil And NGLs [BBLs] 5,153,070 $95.00 $490 Heavy Oil [BBLs] 2,365,200 $77.00 $182 Natural Gas [MCF] 22,338,000 $5.50 $123 Hedge Value -$36 Total Revenue $759

After factoring some cost inflation from Obsidian's expense guidance ranges, I'd estimate that it could generate US$481 million EBITDAX at current strip.

$ Million USD Revenue $759 Less: Operating Expense $120 Less: Transportation $25 Less: Royalties $119 Less: Cash G&A $14 EBITDAX $481

Obsidian could thus end up with US$300+ million in positive cash flow in 2022. However, with the strong commodity prices Obsidian seems likely to add to its development program in the second half of 2022. This would add to both its production volumes and capital expenditures. Additional 2H 2022 development (particularly later in 2022) would likely result in a reduction to 2022 cash flow, but would benefit 2023 cash flow.

Notes On Valuation

Due to the improvements in Obsidian's projected cash flow and production levels in 2022, I have increased its estimated value to approximately US$10.50 per share in a long-term $70 WTI oil scenario and approximately US$12.25 per share in a long-term $75 WTI oil scenario. This assumes current strip for 2022, followed by a reversion to long-term commodity prices after that.

If 2023 prices are significantly higher than those long-term prices that would add to Obsidian's value. For example at current 2023 strip (mid-$90s WTI oil), Obsidian's value increases to approximately US$14.25 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $75 WTI oil scenario.

Conclusion

Obsidian Energy should be able to generate US$300+ million in positive cash flow in 2022, not including the potential impact of increased 2H 2022 capital expenditures. It is also significantly increasing production, with its 2022 guidance increased by 1,200 BOEPD before volumes from its Viking wells and Clearwater appraisal wells are added in. The strong positive cash flow that Obsidian can generate at current strip helps make it worth around US$14.25 per share in a scenario where actual prices follow current strip until the end of 2023 and then oil prices revert back to $75. Obsidian is currently fairly priced for a scenario where actual prices follow current strip until the end of 2022 before reverting back to low-$70s WTI oil.