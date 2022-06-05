hatchapong/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Money talks. But it don't sing and dance and it don't walk - Forever In Blue Jeans, Neil Diamond

Just like Neil Diamond's "Forever in Blue Jeans" song says, money talks, and it is doing a lot of talking at Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB), where the company is paying an increasingly generous dividend which investors do not seem to appreciate enough. Diamond said about the song: "the simple things are really the important things". Here we'll say that the thesis on Kontoor Brands can be simply summarized as a growing and well covered dividend that is approaching 5% with a ~50% payout ratio, and which is not getting the respect it should.

Since the company was spun-off from V.F. Corporation (VFC) in May 2019 it has mostly traded sideways. It reached a low of $13.80 during the panic of the Covid crisis, and a high of $67.26 in 2021. Since then it has lost more than a third of its value despite posting decent earnings results. Our best guess is that investors are selling for two reasons, one is that growth has not been particularly impressive, and two, there is fear of a recession coming and apparel shares have been sold particularly hard. As we'll see, that has left shares trading at a very compelling valuation and with a very attractive dividend yield.

Kontoor Brands Overview

For those unfamiliar with the company we'll quickly provide an overview. Kontoor Brands Inc is a lifestyle apparel company that markets denim clothing under the Lee, Wrangler, and Rock & Republic brand names. It also operates the VF Outlet chain of factory outlet stores.

It generates the majority of its revenue from the Wrangler segment. Most of its revenue comes from the United States. The Wrangler brand has been performing well, with growth in the high-single digits. In 2020 it brought it ~$1.4 billion in revenue, and this is expected to grow to ~$1.7 billion in 2023. It has particularly strong growth opportunities in China.

The other really important brand for Kontoor Brands is Lee, which brought in ~$700 million in 2020 and which is expected to increase to $1 billion in 2023. Lee is growing at a low-teens CAGR, and it is particularly strong in China.

Kontoor Brands Financials

Kontoor brands is still recovering from the impact from the Covid pandemic, and it looks like it will take it at least a few more quarters before it can fully recover. The positive to this is that the company had to figure out how to get better at direct to consumer, and operate more efficiently. 2022 revenue is now expected to be above $2.7 billion.

The revenue growth rate shows significant negative numbers during the Covid pandemic, and then very high growth during the recovery. Growth seems to have now stabilized ~4%.

Despite the slow growth, profit margins have been remarkably good, with both the gross and operating margins considerably above their averages. In absolute terms we find the operating margin at 15% pretty good for an apparel company.

When Kontoor Brands was spun off it was separated with a considerable amount of debt approaching $1 billion. Since then the company has used part of the operating cash flow to reduce debt. Net total long-term debt now stands at $598 million, and the company has good liquidity with cash & equivalents at $193 million.

The company plans to continue de-leveraging the balance sheet to have more financial flexibility. Its target net leverage is 1.0x to 2.0x debt to EBITDA. It is currently slightly above the target range at 2.36x.

Growth Opportunities

The company has two interesting growth opportunities, one is international expansion which is still in a relatively early phase. The second one is category extension, which the company has defined as outdoor, work, and tees. The company believes that these three categories represent a ~$145 billion market opportunity, therefore even capturing a small slice could be very lucrative for the company.

In terms of growth, the company sees the Tees category growing for the company at a ~100% CAGR from now to 2023, work-wear at ~15%, and outdoor at 30%. In total the company expects these categories to double revenue in 3 years, adding >$200 million in incremental revenue.

Regarding the international expansion, the company believes that its most promising international market is China. There Lee is a leading brand, and the company wants to make Wrangler a top brand as well.

KTB Stock Valuation

Shares are close to the cheapest they've been since they were spun off, with an EV/EBITDA ratio of ~8.4x, and a forward EV/EBITDA of only ~7x. For a company with a strong balance sheet, owning good brands, and relatively high margins, we believe this is a bargain valuation. Especially since the company is committed to returning excess cash to investors in the form of high dividends.

Similarly the forward price/earnings ratio is extremely low at ~8.8x, despite the fact that earnings are expected to continue increasing for several years, even if at a relatively low rate.

Kontoor Brands Dividend

We understand why some people might be apprehensive about Kontoor's dividend, given that it had to be suspended for two quarters during the worst part of the Covid crisis, and the reinstated dividend, while close, is still below the original amount.

What we would respond to those making these observations is to look forward, as it is more telling in this case, than backwards. When Kontoor brands was spun-off, the parent company had put excessive debt on its balance sheet, and of course the Covid crisis had an impact few could have foreseen.

The situation today is much different, with the company having a much healthier balance sheet as we've already seen, and the dividend representing only a ~47% payout ratio. Analysts agree with us, forecasting the dividend to not only continue, but to grow the next two years, by ~5% per year. We also expect the dividend to grow mid to high single digits.

As it was shared during the last earnings call, the company has been able to delever the balance sheet, pay the dividend, and start a share repurchase program despite the macro headwinds:

And despite the macro, since the start of 2020, we've generated over $600 million in operating cash flow allowing us to materially delever the balance sheet while simultaneously paying a superior dividend and initiating a share repurchase program, returning $274 million to shareholders over the same period.

Why Kontoor Brands, why now?

Just like jeans are a pleasant tribute to 'doing OK' without the glitter of wealth and fame, we believe shares of Kontoor Brands can have investors doing well without the glitter of high growth or recurring revenue. This is mostly a valuation call saying this company has gotten cheap enough to offer potentially attractive returns without any heroic growth assumptions.

At the current quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, shares are yielding 4.55%. This is a high dividend considering that the company is only distributing about half the expected earnings. By reinvesting the earnings, and some operating leverage, the company is able to grow earnings by at least high single digits. If the dividend is added, this gives expected total shareholder returns above 10%. This coming from a company with iconic brands and a now healthy balance sheet, we believe is a good deal.

Conclusion

Kontoor Brands' extremely cheap valuation and high yield are some of the positives offering long-term upside. While the company does not offer the glitter that accompanies high-growth companies or sexy SaaS business models, it offers a solid dividend which is likely to grow with earnings at a reasonable pace. Based on the company's financials we believe it is highly likely that long-term investors can realistically have total returns above 10% from the current valuation.