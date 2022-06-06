I Am Buying These Stocks During This Correction

D-Keine/E+ via Getty Images

In a recent article, I explain that I am mainly buying REITs following the current correction. That's because, in my mind, they offer the best risk-to-reward in today's environment as we face high inflation, rising interest rates, and the risk of a near-term recession.

Historically, REITs have been strong outperformers during such times because high inflation leads to higher rents and property values, even as their mortgages are inflated away. Moreover, the negative impact of rising interest rates is not significant since debt maturities are very long, and recessions typically don't lead to large changes in the rental income of properties:

REITs outperform inflation is high (NAREIT) REITs outperform during times of rising interest rates (Cohen & Steers) REITs outperform during recessions (Cohen & Steers)

But that does not mean that I invest 100% of my capital into REITs.

Diversification is the only free lunch and you don't want to have all your capital tied to one specific sector, which could become the victim of a black swan event. The pandemic was a great example as it had a much greater negative impact on REITs than Tech stocks (QQQ) for instance.

Today, I invest about half of my capital into the REITs that are highlighted at High Yield Landlord, and I invest most of the rest in stocks of businesses that enjoy the following characteristics:

Simple to understand

Generate significant cash flow

Able to reinvest that cash flow at high rates of return

A clear path to long-term growth

An owner-minded management team

In what follows, I highlight 2 such companies that I have been buying recently:

Patria Investment (PAX)

I have previously explained that I love asset management businesses.

That's because it is a capital-light, high-margin business with consistent and predictable earnings that can be grown rapidly assuming you are successful at it:

If you are able to convince investors to invest with you, then it can be a very profitable, capital-light business that generates sticky earnings and enjoys rapid growth potential as you scale your assets under management, also known as AUM in short. We have all heard of hedge fund managers who became billionaires by charging "2/20", which is a 2% annual management fee on the AUM, and a 20% incentive fee based on the performance if it surpasses a certain threshold. Bill Ackman is a famous example of that:

Pershing Square Bill Ackman on Markets (YouTube)

But not all asset management businesses are created equal.

To give you an example: if you are providing ETF solutions to invest in traditional assets, you won't be able to charge the same fees as an asset manager who provides solutions to invest in alternative assets in emerging countries.

Creating an ETF of traditional assets is far easier, and as a result of this lower complexity, there are also far more competitors and price competition, which results in lower margins and fewer barriers to entry. Some of BlackRock's (BLK) biggest ETFs charge less than 0.1% per year.

On the flip side, creating vehicles to invest in alternative assets in emerging countries is far more complex and, as a result, there are fewer competitors. And if you are truly offering something that's unique and desirable, you may enjoy high pricing power, strong growth prospects, and access to long-term, or even permanent capital. That's what you want because it then results in high barriers to entry, high margins, consistent and predictable cash flow, and attractive growth prospects.

I think that Patria Investment is such an asset management business, but the market is yet to discover it, and as a result, it is still discounted.

Patria Investments logo (Patria Investments)

The company came public last year and it is essentially the "Blackstone of Latin America". You have probably heard of Blackstone (BX) before, which is the biggest alternative asset manager in the USA.

It has been hugely successful and managed to make a fortune for its shareholders as it grew its assets under management to nearly $1 trillion over the years:

Blackstone vs. S&P 500 (YCHARTS)

You might say: "If only you could have invested in Blackstone early on before it became so big".

Well, that's essentially the thesis for Patria.

Patria is aiming at replicating Blackstone's success in Latin America, and we think that it has everything that it needs to achieve this:

It has a very strong brand: Patria is the leader in Latin America and for a long time, its biggest shareholder and partner was no other than Blackstone. Today, Blackstone still owns 12% of the company and as a result, it is literally considered to be the "Blackstone of Latin America". It sets it apart as it gives great credibility and trustworthiness among international investors who are looking to invest in the region.

It has a fantastic track record: Patria has a multi-decade track record of generating superior returns for its clients with 15% annual USD IRR and 22% annual IRRs on a currency-neutral basis. Such a track record is very hard to achieve and provides Patria a competitive advantage in raising new capital. Newcomers who lack such a track record have a much harder time convincing investors to invest with them.

It is still small in size: Despite being the "Blackstone of Latin America", Patria is still relatively small in size with less than $30 billion of assets under management, or ~30x less than Blackstone. As such, it is still early in its growth as it continues to scale. Historically, it has managed to grow its assets under management by 22% per year on average.

It offers attractive products: Today, alternative assets in developed markets are becoming pricey and as a result, increasingly many investors are forced to look abroad for better returns. To give you an example, apartment communities in the US now change hands in the low 3% cap rates, but cap rates are commonly 2, 3, or even 4x higher in Latin America. As investors turn south for better returns, Patria is the partner of choice as the local leader with the best track record.

It is enjoying strong momentum: The company has guided to grow its fee-related earnings by 50% in 2022 and it raised another $1.5 billion in the first quarter alone. With more uncertainty in the world, increasingly many investors are seeking more diversification, and with Russia attacking emerging Eastern European countries, and China stubbornly implementing its zero-covid policy, increasingly many investors are turning to Latin America, which is starting to look increasingly appealing relative to other emerging economies.

You would expect such a company to trade at a high valuation. After all, it has all the ingredients of a great asset management business with high margins, few competitors, differentiated and desirable products, and rapid growth prospects.

But because it is still a newly-IPOed company, it hasn't been discovered by most investors. It also doesn't help that growth stocks as a whole have recently sold off, and those that had exposure to emerging countries sold off even more than average.

As a result, PAX is currently priced at 14x EPS, which adjusted for its rapid growth prospects, is quite materially lower than the valuation of US peers like Blackstone, Brookfield (BAM), KKR (KKR), and Carlyle (CG).

While you wait for the growth and repricing to occur, you also earn a 5.5% dividend yield, and since it is structured in the Cayman Islands, there is no withholding tax on the dividend.

RCI Hospitality (RICK)

I have already discussed RICK in other articles at great length so instead of repeating the same information, I will try to present it from a different angle.

In the introduction of this article, I noted that I look for 5 things in businesses that I invest in.

I want them to be simple to understand.

I want them to generate substantial cash flow.

I want them to have the ability to reinvest that cash flow at high rates of return.

I want them to have a clear path to growth.

And finally, I want an owner-minded management team.

From my experience, this is the recipe for above-average returns with below-average risk. Well, RICK is exactly that when you think about it. Let's look at each one by one:

Simple to understand: RICK owns and operates strip clubs for the most part. These clubs enjoy high barriers to entry because they require licenses that are today nearly impossible to obtain. No one wants a new club in their background, limiting the new supply, but everyone wants to party. Increasingly many people prefer to spend money on experiences rather than things, and RICK owns moated experiential assets that are unlikely to go out of style.

Generate substantial cash flow: Today, the company is priced at 7x its normalized free cash flow per share. Put another way, investors earn a 14% free cash flow yield from this company, which is a great return on its own. The high cash flow generation and low valuation provide margin of safety and upside potential.

Ability to reinvest that cash flow at high rates of return: Importantly, RICK is able to take this cash and reinvest it at exceptionally high returns. Very few investors are interested to buy strip clubs and as a result, it is able to buy these moated businesses at 3-4x EBTDA, earning 25-33% cash-on-cash returns. At the same time, it is also developing its own sports bar concept called Bombshells and opening new locations, earning even higher returns than the strip clubs. The returns are higher, but the risks are also greater since this is a more competitive space. Finally, the company is also buying back stock. Currently, it is buying $100,000 worth of stock every day and the CEO has noted that it will keep doing so as long as its stock trades below $65 per share.

A clear path to growth: RICK is the only publicly listed company in the strip club space and it is able to consolidate this sector by buying individual assets at low multiples, earning high rates of return. At the same time, it is opening new Bombshells locations and starting to franchise it. Finally, it is also aggressively reducing its share count, growing its FCF per share. They have grown their FCF per share at 20%+ per year over the past 5 years and they can keep it going by following this simple strategy.

Owner-minded management team: The CEO has noted that he has 95%+ of his net worth invested in the stock of the company and he keeps buying the dips. He also has a very clear capital allocation plan that he follows with great discipline. He buys back shares whenever the free cash flow yield exceeds 10% and only issued new shares if it allows them to grow accretively on a per share basis.

Strip club owned by RCI Hospitality (RCI Hospitality)

What else do you really want from an investment?

Simple to understand. Moated assets. Extremely profitable. Able to reinvest at exceptional rates of returns. Shareholder-friendly management. A clear path to ~20% annual growth.

And all of this is for sale at just 7x normalized free cash flow. Even if they achieve just 5-10% annual growth in the long run, this multiple would be too low and I am confident that they will do better than that.

Bottom Line

Most investors are looking for the "next big thing". They get excited by innovative tech companies that have the potential to revolutionize the world. But unfortunately, they forget that a great idea does not make a great business, let alone a great investment.

Many learned this the hard way recently as the likes of Peloton (PTON), Robinhood (HOOD), and DocuSign (DOC) crashed by over 75%. I suspect that most investors did not really understand what they were buying and what price they were paying. They were simply buying the hype.

Meanwhile, I continue to follow a simple approach that aims to buy two things: