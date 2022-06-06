Kwarkot/iStock via Getty Images

One of the beautiful things about REITs is that they empower investors to buy into assets that can be very niche in nature. Examples of variety include asset class, asset type, region of focus, and more. One great example of a niche REIT is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). With a market capitalization as of this writing of $7.64 billion, STORE Capital is not all that large. However, the company has a large physical footprint across the US and its emphasis is on a particular type of property. Over the past few years, management has done a great job growing the company's revenue and increasing its cash flow. Normally, a high-quality operator like this would come at a lofty multiple. But when you really dig into the numbers, shares of the enterprise seem to be trading on the cheap.

STORE Capital - An interesting REIT with upside potential

According to the management team at STORE Capital, the company operates as an internally managed net-lease REIT that focuses on acquiring, otherwise investing in, and managing single-tenant operational real estate. For the most part, the company provides real estate to middle market and larger companies, with middle-market firms defined as those with annual gross revenue of between $10 million and $1 billion, while larger companies are anything above that mark. Many of these firms are trying to optimize capital in order to grow. At the same time, whether it be because of size issues or some other reason, there's a pressing desire to have their own dedicated space in which to conduct business.

STORE Capital

To better understand the company, it would be wise to analyze its portfolio. For starters, at present, the company has an ownership interest in 2,965 different properties with a combined 103.52 million square feet of space. About 64.1% of the company's base rent and interest is attributable to service-oriented properties like restaurants, early childhood education centers, automotive repair and maintenance facilities, health clubs, pet care facilities, lumber and construction materials wholesalers, and more. 15.7% of revenue comes from retail outlets like farm and ranch supply firms, furniture companies, and others. That leaves a further 20.2% of revenue coming from manufacturing operations, with the largest group there being metal fabrication.

STORE Capital

Geographically speaking, the company is fairly diverse. With the exception of Hawaii, the business has assets located in every state of the US. The state of largest exposure is Texas. It accounts for 11.2% of the company's base rent and interest, with 350 of its properties located there. The next largest state is Illinois at 6.1% and 181 properties. This is followed up by California at 5.8% with 80 properties. Other significant states include Georgia, Florida, Wisconsin, Ohio, Arizona, Tennessee, and Michigan. A brief discussion regarding the nature of the company’s leases is also appropriate. Most of the leases the company has are actually long-term in nature. From now through the end of 2026, leases representing just 4.4% of the company's base rent and interest are due to expire. Properties representing 77.9% of its base rent and interest do not see their leases expire until after the year 2031. This provides a significant amount of stability for shareholders moving forward.

STORE Capital

Over the past few years, the management team at STORE Capital Has done a really good job growing the company. Revenue has risen from $452.8 million in 2017 to $782.7 million in 2021. This came largely as a result of the number of properties the company owns rising. Back in 2017, the company ended the year with 1,921 properties nationwide. By the end of 2021, that number had grown to 2,866. Over this same window of time, it's also worth noting that the company has seen a consistently high occupancy rate. Using year-end data, the low point was an occupancy rate of 99.5%, while the high point was 99.7%. Growth for the company has continued into the current fiscal year. Revenue in the latest quarter was $222.1 million. That's 21.8% higher than the $182.3 million reported the same quarter last year. For 2022 as a whole, management has not provided any detailed revenue guidance. But they have said that they plan to make acquisitions in excess of divestitures of between $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion. That should certainly push revenue higher year over year.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the bottom line, things have also been quite positive. Operating cash flow has risen from $309.4 million in 2017 to $583.4 million last year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, this metric would have risen from $307.8 million to $541.1 million. FFO, or funds from operations, grew from $283.9 million to $509 million. The adjusted FFO metric rose at a similar pace, climbing from $306.1 million to $554 million. And finally, we have EBITDA. That metric ultimately grew from $415 million to $701.6 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Just as was the case with revenue, profitability growth for the company has extended into the 2022 fiscal year. Operating cash flow has risen from $123.9 million to $160.9 million. The adjusted figure for this rose from $123.5 million to $159.9 million. FFO jumped from $108.1 million to $154.7 million, while the adjusted figure for this rose from $125.2 million to $157.8 million. And finally, EBITDA rose from $104 million to $206.1 million. The only guidance management gave for the bottom line called for adjusted FFO to be between $2.20 and $2.23 per share. At the midpoint, this implies a reading of $621.5 million. If we assume that other profitability metrics will rise at the same rate, then FFO should be around $571 million. Adjusted operating cash flow should be around $607 million, while EBITDA should total around $787.1 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using this data, we can price the company. At first glance, you might think that a high-quality operator like this would be trading at a high multiple. But that has not been the case. Using 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 14.1. The price to FFO multiple is 15, while the price to adjusted FFO multiple is 13.8. The most elevated multiple is the EV to EBITDA one. It comes in at 17.3. If we use our 2022 estimates, shares do look a bit cheaper. These multiples come down to 12.6, 13.4, 12.3, and 15.4, respectively. To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I did compare it to five similar businesses. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 11.3 to a high of 17.3. Using our 2021 results, we can see that only one of the five companies was cheaper than STORE Capital, while one other was tied with it. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiples ranged from 8.7 to 30.7. In this case, two of the five were cheaper than our prospect, while another was tied with it.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA STORE Capital 14.1 17.3 PS Business Parks (PSB) 17.3 30.7 DigitalBridge Group (DBRG) 11.3 30.7 Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) 14.1 17.3 Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) 15.4 19.3 American Assets Trust (AAT) 15.8 15.9

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, STORE Capital definitely looks like a quality operator in the world of REITs. The company has an attractive record for growing its top and bottom lines and shares are trading at levels that look quite affordable. The company is also boasting a yield as of this writing of 5.64%. That should help investors who anticipate tough times ahead. Ultimately, these factors have led me to rate the business a solid ‘buy’ opportunity at this time.