Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) forecasted double-digit sales growth for the next four years. Management also expects a significant increase in the EBITDA margin from subscription margin expansion, economies of scale, and investments in innovation. Even taking into account potential issues from technological limitations and lack of sales personnel, future free cash flow would, in my view, justify a position in the stock.

Five9 Offers Significant Revenue Growth And Growing EBITDA Margin Thanks To Automatic Tools

Founded in 2001 and based in California, Five9 offers intelligent cloud software for contact centers.

Five9 appears to be offering significantly better services than competitors. Keep in mind that the company's revenue grows in double digits, and management expects further double-digit sales growth. In the list of plans, I identified automation tools and proactive notifications for reducing the number of inbound calls.

Company's Website

In my view, from 2016, the company's business model commenced to gain significant traction. In the last seven years, Five9 reported sales growth close to 22%-45% and an EBITDA margin close to 22%.

Investor Relations

The company is also reporting recurring revenue close to 91%, which offers a lot of revenue visibility. With these figures, in my view, a discounted cash flow model is fully justified.

Investor Relations

With The Projections Given By Five9 and Further Investment In R&D, In My view, The Fair Price Is Close To $95

In my view, if Five9 further reduces the disruption to client's operations, and increases the effectiveness of calls, sales growth will continue. In the last annual report, management offered some information on how pre-built integrations with customer relationship management tools reduce the complexity, and will likely improve operations:

Our solution is designed to be deployed quickly and seamlessly with minimal disruption to a client's operations. The pre-built integrations with leading CRM and other enterprise applications reduce the complexity and burden of integrating with the client's business applications. Source: 10-k

I also believe that further investments in research and development could make Five9's software even more simple. If administrators can easily start campaigns without significant configuration by Five9, more clients will try the company's tools.

Our solution provides easy administration, configuration and role-based functionalities for agents, supervisors and administrators enabling the rapid adjustment of contact center resources to meet a changing mix of contact channels and peaks-and-troughs in contact center volumes. Source: 10-k

In a recent presentation to investors, Five9 reported its expectations for the year 2026. Management believes that it will be able to deliver $2.4 billion in sales, thanks to growth in enterprise subscription and adjusted gross margin of 61%. Finally, the adjusted EBITDA margin would stay close to 23%.

Investor Relations

Under this case scenario, I assumed some of the figures given for the year 2022. In 2022, the company is expecting sales of $770 million and capital expenditures around $69-$71 million.

Investor Relations

Putting my numbers inside my financial model, I obtained 2026 net revenue of $2.41 billion, and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 13%-23%. Finally, if we assume an effective tax of 22%, 2026 net operating profit after tax would stand at $398 million.

Author's DCF Model

With conservative working capital, D&A, and capital expenditures, Five9 could, in my view, see its free cash flow growing to $470 million in 2026.

Author's DCF Model

Under my CAPM model, I believe that the cost of debt of 5.5%, cost of equity of 7.55%, and a weighted average cost of capital of 7.2% seem reasonable.

Author's CAPM Model

Putting everything together with an exit multiple of 14x, the fair price would be close to $94-$95 with an internal rate of return of 3%.

Author's DCF Model

Less Revenue Growth Because Of Lack Of Required Sales Personnel Or Technical Issues Could Lead To A Stock Price Of $30 Per Share

Five9 reported headcount growth, and it is also planning to increase the complexity of its operations. I do appreciate the business growth, but I warn investors. More sophisticated technologies and IT systems will be necessary to manage more users and jurisdictions. Management may soon face technological complications that they don't expect.

We grew from 983 employees as of December 31, 2018 to 1,210 employees as of December 31, 2019, to 1,549 employees as of December 31, 2020, and to 2,138 employees as of December 31, 2021. We have continued to expand our international operations, including the formation of new legal entities, which will increase the complexity of our operations, administration and infrastructure. Source: 10-k

I also believe that sales growth could decline soon because management may not be able to hire and train a sufficient number of sales personnel. Let's note that doubling the number of employees working in sales may be more difficult right now because the head count is larger than that in 2014:

Key to our success is the continuity and growth of our direct sales force. We plan to continue to expand our direct sales force, both domestically and internationally. It can take several months before our sales representatives are fully trained and productive. Source: 10-k

Finally, Five9 could suffer from interruptions in its service due to infrastructure changes, human or software errors, telecom network outages, viruses, security attacks, etc.

From time-to-time, we have experienced interruptions in service, and may experience such interruptions in the future. These service interruptions may be caused by a variety of factors, including infrastructure changes, human or software errors, telecom network outages, viruses, security attacks, fraud, spikes in client usage and denial of service issues. Source: 10-k

Finally, under this scenario, Five9's business model could also suffer from new regulations concerning data protection. In my view, if Five9 has to invest more to respect certain laws, the free cash flow margin will most likely decline:

As we expand internationally, we will be subject to laws and regulations in the countries in which we offer our services. Regulation of the solutions we provide outside the U.S. varies from country to country, is often unclear, and may be more onerous than those imposed on our services in the U.S. Source: 10-k

If Five9 does not deliver meaningful revenue growth, I believe that the stock price could decline significantly. With sales growth around -15% and 20%, and adjusted EBITDA margin close to 15%, I obtained 2026 NOPAT of almost $155 million.

Author's DCF Model

The resulting FCF would grow from $40 million in 2022 to around $145 million in 2026.

Author's DCF Model

Finally, with an exit multiple of 12.5x and a discount close to 6.5%, the implied fair price would stand at $30.

Author's DCF Model

Further Integrations With New Partners And Economies Of Scale Could Bring The Stock Price To $181

In my view, if Five9 successfully launches new integrations with other large actors in the communications industry or social media, revenue growth will likely trend north. The fact that large players currently work with Five9 will most likely help management contact other peers:

We also offer integrations into UC partners such as Microsoft Teams (MSFT), Nextiva, RingCentral, Zoom Video Communications (ZM), or Zoom, and others. We combined these comprehensive integrations with out-of-the-box application adapters that allow our customers to easily build workflow integrations without the need for dedicated developers. Once operational, we offer a high touch premium support service where we assign a technical account manager who has intimate knowledge of the customers' operations so we can quickly resolve issues and fine tune the solution. Source: 10-k

In my view, economies of scale would justify maintaining a position in the stock for a long time. Keep in mind that economies of scale would definitely increase the internal rate of return. Under a discounted cash flow model until 2031, I obtained 2031 sales of around $4.5 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.15 billion, and 2031 NOPAT of around $825 million.

Author's DCF Model

I assumed a discount of 6.4-6.5% and an exit multiple of 20x EBITDA, which implied a fair price of $181. The resulting internal rate of return would stand at 11%.

Author's DCF Model

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, Five9 reported $100 million in cash and marketable securities worth $377 million. The company's balance sheet also exhibits an asset/liability ratio of more than 1x, so the company's financial stability appears healthy.

10-Q

Let's also say that Five9 reports $737 million in convertible senior notes, which may not be appreciated by investors. Keep in mind that note holders may decide to convert their positions. As a result, the share count may increase, which would lead to lower fair price.

10-Q

Conclusion

Currently, expecting double-digit sales growth until 2026, Five9 could be worth more than $181 per share with more partnerships and economies of scale. Even considering risks from technological interruptions, telecom network outages, and sales growth deceleration, I believe that future free cash flow until 2031 will likely justify a position in the stock. The upside potential in my best case scenario is significantly larger than the downside risk in my worst case.