This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 3rd, 2022.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) is a bit of a black sheep of the Eaton Vance family. Eaton Vance has similarly named funds, but this one stands out a bit differently in the "risk-managed" portion of its name in particular. This is essentially a fund that can be a great defensive play in your portfolio. However, this defensiveness does seem to be relatively lackluster this year.

Since it is so defensive, it generally leads to relative underperformance over the long run. That doesn't automatically make it a fund that one shouldn't own; just understand that its approach is different, and you will generally get different results than what other equities are seeing.

Either way, one of the results is the same between these funds, and that is the generation of return of capital in the fund's distribution to an elevated level. As we covered both Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) and Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB), we should be fairly familiar with how these funds are generating their return of capital in their distributions. For those that missed those articles, here's a quick recap.

This is one of those Eaton Vance funds that purposely produce distributions that are classified as return of capital. I know some investors immediately see return of capital and write a fund off. However, for this fund, it is by design. This is a topic we discuss a lot when updating coverage on these index writing Eaton Vance funds. The simple version is that they generate realized losses on their options strategy or on the underlying portfolio. If the indexes are rising, their options strategy causes losses, but the underlying portfolio would presumably appreciate. When indexes are falling, their options strategy can provide realized gains, but these can be offset by selling off underlying positions for a loss. What ends up happening is the fund tries to avoid having too many realized gains. When return of capital makes up all or a portion of the characterization of the distribution, it defers an investor's tax obligation. This is done because return of capital reduces an investor's cost basis. Therefore, no tax will be paid in the year it is received. At least under the current tax law. It would only happen when an investor sells for a realized gain or when the cost basis gets down to $0.

ETJ differs from its sister funds because it takes the additional defensive step of buying index puts as well. They benchmark against the S&P 500, and that's where they do their index option buying and selling. They sell covered calls against this index and then buy puts. For options, this is referred to as a collar. The end result is the same. We see that ETJ can produce some significant return of capital for shareholders to get those tax deferrals.

ETJ Tax Character (Eaton Vance)

Worth noting that in the years 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2017, this fund classified 0% as return of capital. 2007 also didn't, but that was the fund's inception year.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -1.08

Premium: 2.34%

Distribution Yield: 9.95%

Expense Ratio: 1.10%

Leverage: N/A

Managed Assets: $594.3 million

Structure: Perpetual

ETJ's investment objective is "to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." They intend to do this through a "diversified portfolio of common stocks and purchase out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio."

The fund's expense ratio is relatively low for the closed-end fund space, a common theme amongst the Eaton Vance funds. The total managed assets here aren't necessarily the highest of its Eaton Vance peers but still generate a fairly respectable average daily trading volume of over 233k shares.

Performance - Hedge Not Working As Well For 2022

As I mentioned previously, the fund's inception was in 2007. That meant that right away, the fund was going to be put to the test to see how well it could perform in the ultimate risk environment. That bear market was 17 months long and went from October 9th, 2007, to March 9th, 2009.

During that period, ETJ held up incredibly well compared to both its sister fund ETB and the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY).

YCharts

Despite this incredible outperformance - although still resulting in a loss - it meant the share price and NAV declined during that period. It launched at a share price of $20 and a NAV of $19.06. Looking at the total returns here are the best representation of the fund's performance, though.

In particular, we are comparing ETB because that is the fund it is most closely related to. Both these funds benchmark against the S&P 500 alone. ETV also incorporates a tilt towards tech with the inclusion of the Nasdaq 100. All three of these funds target 100% overwritten options on their portfolios.

The other massive drop we have experienced in the market was the COVID pandemic. In that case, the timeframe was ultra-short, from February 19th, 2020, to March 23rd, 2020. From those periods, we once again see that on a total NAV return basis, ETJ held up incredibly well. It was simply its price that wasn't cooperating during that period.

YCharts

Finally, that leads us to 2022. So far, the protection just hasn't been working out. Here is a YTD comparison of these three funds again. As we can see, ETB has been performing even better than ETJ - and they don't even have that added layer of defensiveness of buying puts. To be fair, it is still outperforming SPY and providing some downside protection.

YCharts

One thing that stands out on why this could be happening is that while the portfolios might target the same index, they are seemingly holding quite different portfolios at this time. ETJ lists just 64 total positions, and ETB holds 181. On the surface, the broader sector weightings were fairly close, but the number of holdings clearly shows us there is quite a difference.

ETJ has, over the long term, been the weakest performer. ETB hasn't done too well against the unrestricted SPY either. One of the reasons for this is because writing index calls have cost them a lot over a period where the market has been mostly going straight up. Option writing strategies can work best in mostly flat markets. They can provide some small downside protection, as we see with ETB.

Now that this has reversed in 2022, that's where we have seen them outperforming relative to SPY. Of course, as mentioned, though, the actual performance of ETJ this year has been relatively lackluster compared to ETB's even.

YCharts

ETJ will be the worst performer over longer periods because the markets tend to rise over time. That means the put protection they buy won't often benefit the fund. Instead, it'll just be a loss due to having to buy the put but not having it pay off unless the index falls.

Historically, ETJ has traded at a discount. Over the last decade, it had averaged a discount of nearly 5%. So despite the attractive 1-year z-score being negative, this seems to be a bit misleading at this time.

YCharts

Distribution - Red Flag Level

Overall, the fund has paid a fairly steady distribution over the years. Similar to the other Eaton Vance funds, it started out with a quarterly distribution and then switched over to monthly. Unlike the other funds, ETB and ETV, they made an extra distribution cut around early 2017.

ETJ Distribution History (CEFConnect)

One thing that caught my attention as a red flag is that the distribution on a NAV basis has breached the 10% level. That often indicates that a distribution cut could be coming for a closed-end fund. Some exceptions include if they have some sort of managed distribution plan that targets an even higher payout NAV level.

Below is a chart of the distribution yield and what it has averaged over the last decade. Keep in mind that this is only on a share price basis. That's why I've also included the discount/premium over this time.

YCharts

This tells us that the fund's NAV distribution rate was even lower than its share price yield during 2016 when they last cut. More specifically, on March 1st, 2017, the day they declared the new distribution, they took the payout from $0.093 to $0.076. The NAV closed at $10.11 the day before, putting the NAV distribution rate at 11% and the distribution rate on a share price at 11.7%. That cut had set the NAV rate back down to the 9% level.

Now that the fund is at a premium, this has reversed. The NAV distribution rate is higher than what shareholders are even receiving.

Due to being an equity fund, its earnings are fairly similar to the other Eaton Vance funds. They have limited net investment income and will rely mostly on capital gains and unrealized capital gains to keep the distributions coming while maintaining a flat NAV. Here is from their last Annual Report.

ETJ Annual Report (Eaton Vance)

ETJ's Portfolio

One other area in that ETJ differs from its sister funds besides the significantly reduced number of holdings, and the fund's options strategy is where the fund's portfolio turnover rate is. Over the last five years, the fund has averaged a turnover of 58%. In 2017, they even hit 87%. This can be compared with the single-digit portfolio turnover rates of the other funds.

This means that the portfolio can change with a much greater frequency than the other funds. On its own, this is neither positive nor a negative, in my opinion. Just more worth something pointing out as the portfolio isn't quite as stagnant; it could be something to watch a bit closer.

In the end, we still see a fairly heavy weighting to the mega-cap tech names that we saw in ETB and ETV. A fairly common staple of the Eaton Vance funds more broadly. This is by design because they want to be able to perform rather similarly to the indexes they are tracking. The reason is they need to be offsetting those potential losses generated from the index call writing.

One noteworthy difference is that we don't see Tesla (TSLA) in ETJ's top ten listed here. It is a smaller 1.06% weighting when looking at the full list of holdings at the end of April 2022.

ETJ Top Ten (Eaton Vance)

Conclusion

ETJ has historically been a fairly defensive fund that investors could turn to hedge their portfolios. That just hasn't been playing out this year as it seems the positioning of their portfolio has left them underperforming its sister fund ETB. At the same time, the fund seems expensive at this time. Over the longer term, we should see the fund underperform too. I believe ETJ is only mostly attractive for shorter-term periods where one might expect sharp moves lower. However, that doesn't even seem to be the reliable tactic it often is during downturns if 2022 is any gauge.