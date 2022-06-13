First Industrial's Growth Outpaces Its Valuation
Summary
- FR has strong growth ahead from both organic rent growth and development.
- A large land bank already owned allows FR to build at a significantly higher return than peers.
- Despite the growth runway, FR trades at a low multiple on FFO.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Portfolio Income Solutions get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The Buy Thesis
First Industrial (NYSE:FR) is my top pick among the Tier 1 location industrial REITs. Its valuation and level-headed management make it a superior investment to peers. As land scarcity sets in for high population density areas, FR's land bank will allow it to profitably develop where others cannot. The combination of its locations and price point position it well for continued growth.
The Amazon Announcement - A Blessing in Disguise
As we have previously discussed, Amazon has decided to pull back a bit on its logistics infrastructure investment and is even subleasing some of its warehouses. This seems to have been interpreted as the end of the logistics bull market and a primary cause of the sector falling nearly 25% year to date.
This had 2 effects:
1) It brought valuations down substantially with forward P/FFO in the sector now in the 20s rather than the 30s.
2) It put some fear in developers, going a long way toward curbing aggressive speculative builds.
As an investor, both of these increase the forward returns. The lower valuation directly raises forward expected returns, and the reduced development volume extends the duration in which the industrial REITs can continue to pump rent.
Whether this is a net positive or net negative depends on whether the Amazon announcement is Amazon-specific or more systemic.
At REITweek, Peter Baccile (CEO of FR) had some interesting commentary on the matter.
"In 2020 Amazon took 80 million square feet [ ]. in 2021 they took another 80 million square feet"'
He went on to say:
"We have long expected them to rationalize their space"
His idea is that Amazon was intentionally buying up too much space in an effort to stomp out competitors when they were at their weakest during the pandemic.
This reasoning makes quite a bit of sense to me. Amazon's buying up of space was outsized, substantially outpacing Amazon's revenue growth. That sort of pace is clearly not sustainable, so it is unsurprising to see them pulling back a bit.
It also leads me to believe that it is an Amazon-specific problem. Demand from other tenants remains strong with occupancy rates across the industrial industry at historic highs. National vacancy is just 3% and FR's vacancy is only 2%.
In fact, lease-up of FR's developments is coming in significantly faster than underwriting, so it would appear as though the fundamentals are as strong as ever.
The main thing that has changed is the valuation, which provides an opportunity to get in at a great price.
Valuation
At 24X FFO, FR is trading at about the middle of the pack among industrial REITs. However, this multiple is unusually low among the group of industrial REITs with substantial exposure to tier 1 markets.
Terreno (TRNO) trades at 31.3X and Rexford (REXR) trades at 33.3X.
24X is also an unusually low multiple for a company with a growth trajectory as rapid as that of FR.
Shown below is the consensus estimated FFO/share and AFFO/share for FR going out to 2027.
If the consensus estimates are even close to correct, FR is undervalued.
5 years out is a long way to estimate, so there is clearly a large margin for error here, but I do think this level of growth is quite plausible given where FR is positioned today.
Let me take a step back for a second to discuss the continuum of logistics warehouses and where FR fits on it.
The Warehouse Continuum
Every industrial REIT likes to discuss why their style of warehouses is the best. They are able to do this because any given type of warehouse really can be the best positioned depending on where we are in the cycle and what sort of demand drivers there are.
It is essentially a series of tradeoffs in which tenants must pick between location convenience and cost. I have created the below illustration to summarize the tradeoffs.
Class A warehouses in the Inland Empire are unequivocally better than infill warehouses on an absolute basis. If a tenant were offered either at the same price point, they will pick the Inland Empire every time.
However, the actual decision facing the tenant is far more interesting because it is a choice between the Inland Empire at $22 per foot or Tier 1 city infill at $8 per foot or even Tier 2 city infill at $3.50 per foot.
Now that is a tough choice and what the tenant demands is in constant flux depending on relative price points and relative convenience for reaching as many of their end customers as possible.
This also makes it mixed as to which caliber of asset performs better in certain scenarios. When times get tough, perhaps companies tighten their purse strings and downgrade to the cheaper warehouse. On the flip side, lower population density warehouses are more susceptible to supply growth because there is an abundance of land on which to build competing supply, whereas in the truly land-locked areas, supply is largely capped by land scarcity.
One caveat on this is multi-story. If demand gets sufficiently large and land shortage becomes sufficiently severe, supply can still be increased by building multi-story warehouses. I think we are a long way off from this in the U.S. because, compared to just about any other developed nation, the U.S. has a massive amount of land per capita.
Living in Wisconsin, areas like LA and NYC seem to me like they have extreme population density, but if one compares them to the rest of the world, it really is just medium density. China is about the same size as the U.S. yet it has more than 4X as many people.
As such, I don't think multi-story will gain significant scale in the U.S. for a long time which means the big city locations are largely supply capped by land scarcity.
Given this series of tradeoffs, I don't see a clear winner or loser between Tier 1 and Tier 2 locations. As such, I trade the industrial REITs on relative value which is why I own STAG. I mildly prefer to own Tier 1 locations, but when the FFO multiple gap is so large that Tier 2 is just about half price, I think it is a much better deal to go cheap.
FR is uniquely positioned within this continuum because they have a sizable land bank which gives them the opportunity to build in Tier 1 cities but at a much lower cost. Land cost for development in premier locations is roughly 50% of total development cost. Since FR already owns the land, they functionally get to develop at double the normal cap rate.
Developing at a 5% cap rate, in my opinion, has a net present value NPV of $0, so it's fine for companies already involved in it or that have a slight edge through cost of capital advantage but nothing that I am willing to pay a high multiple for as an investor.
Developing at a 10% cap rate, however, is special. FR's land bank allows them to create an enormous amount of value just by cashing in on an asset they already have. The beauty of it is that the land is not cash flowing today, so the value of it is not even showing up in their 24X FFO multiple.
FR's land bank is quite sizable and affords FR over $2B in fresh development. I believe it will move the needle quite substantially over the next few years.
NAV Valuation
Industrial property values have shot up over recent years due to a combination of significantly higher NOI generation and cap rate compression. FR's land bank has appreciated even more, approximately doubling in value since purchase.
When the asset value accretion is combined with the recent market price drop, FR is now trading at a huge discount to NAV.
The 80% of NAV price tag is quite unusual for a premium location industrial REIT as historically this category has traded above NAV.
The only other recent time FR could be bought at such a discount was in the depths of the COVID crash when the future was murky and pessimism reigned.
The fact that the current discount is as big as that of a black swan event strikes me as a great buying opportunity.
This whole Amazon pulling back on warehouses thing has been blown entirely out of proportion.
At REITweek, I have focused much of my time on attending the industrial REIT meetings to get a sense for where the sector is headed. Unanimously, they are reporting strong leasing demand from the Tier 2 market REITs like Plymouth (PLYM) to the premier location REITs like FR.
I was never a fan of paying 30X for industrial because eventually the 30%+ positive lease rolls will come to a close, but this price dip has made the whole sector look quite attractive.
I think FR offers the highest forward total return potential of the Tier 1s while STAG and PLYM look the most attractive of the Tier 2s.
Make your money work for you
At Portfolio Income Solutions we do the rigorous analysis to determine which stocks will work and which won’t. We then curate a portfolio of the most opportunistic individual stocks and provide members with continuous analysis to help keep their investments in shape. We constantly watch the market in order to buy and sell the right stocks at the right times.
Start investing with the aid of dedicated research by joining Portfolio Income Solutions.
Not sure yet? Grab a free trial. Canceling is easy and there are no obligations.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FR, PLYM, STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.