14 June High-Yield And High-Rising Dividend Dogs Ready To Buy

BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on two AAI Journal articles, aimed at finding (1) stocks of companies that are financially healthy enough to sustain and even grow their dividend, and (2) stocks of highest-quality companies with proven ability to grow their dividends over time, demonstrating an ability to survive through a range of market environments.

High-Yielding Dividend Payers by Derek J. Hageman:

There are two main dividend investing strategies: high yield and high dividend growth. In general, we can say that the high-yield strategy (as the name implies) seeks high-yielding stocks. Due to the higher-than-average yield, the market often perceives these stocks as riskier compared to high dividend growth stocks.

This article shows 15 high-yielding companies. The article's universe was limited to exchange-listed stocks with a share price above $3. Foreign stocks were excluded because of the uniqueness of their financial statements.

A filter requiring annual dividend increases over the last three years was specified. The three-year historical dividend growth rates provide a sense of dividend sustainability. Positive current earnings for the current fiscal year were also required as a minor financial strength screen.

Up, Up and Away: Biggest Rising Dividend Payers by Derek J. Hageman:

Dividend-paying stocks can satisfy investors' need for current income and capital growth, especially during volatile markets. Many investors turn to the greater stability of rising dividend-paying stocks. While much remains uncertain, the highest-quality companies have proven their ability to grow their dividends over time, demonstrating an ability to survive through a range of market environments.

This article shows 25 rising dividend payers with the highest 12-month dividend growth rates. The article's universe was limited to exchange-listed stocks with a share price above $3. A preliminary table was dominated by banks, so financials were excluded (with the exception of insurance companies) to provide a more diverse list of passing companies from different industries. Foreign stocks were excluded because of the uniqueness of their financial statements.

A filter requiring annual dividend increases over the last five years was specified. The five-year historical dividend growth rates provide a sense of dividend sustainability. Positive earnings for the current fiscal year were also specified as a minor financial strength screen.

Any collection of stocks is more clearly understood when subjected to yield-based (dog catcher) analysis, this collection of AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks is perfect for the dogcatcher process. Below are the June 14, 2022 data for 40 dividend stocks parsed by YCharts.

The prices of 14 of these 40 AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

Those 14 Dogcatcher ideal AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks for June are: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR), MPLX LP (MPLX), Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV), The Western Union Co (WU), Alico Inc (ALCO), Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG), VICI Properties Inc (VICI), Hooker Furnishings Corp (HOFT), Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF), Escalade Inc (ESCA), Ally Financial Inc (ALLY), Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) [YRI.TO], Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS), Sirius XM Holdings Inc (SIRI).

All fourteen live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 31.83% To 86.7% Net Gains For Ten AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks To June 2023

One of ten top AAII High Yield/High Rising dividend stocks by yield was also among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (It is tinted gray in the chart below.) Thus, the yield-based forecast for these June dogs, as graded by Wall St. Wizards, was 10% accurate.

Source: YCharts.com

Estimated dividends from $1,000 invested in each of the highest yielding AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks, added to the median of aggregate one-year target prices from analysts (as reported by YCharts), generated the following results. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not included. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to June, 2023 were:

Medifast Inc (MED) was projected to net $867.10, based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 31% greater than the market as a whole.

Ally Financial Inc was projected to net $762.29, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from nineteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 32% over the market as a whole.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) was projected to net $701.09, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% greater than the market as a whole.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc was projected to net $633.14, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 72% more than the market as a whole.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) was projected to net $524.14, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% less than the market as a whole.

Yamana Gold Inc was projected to net $398.64, based on the median of estimates from six analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 26% greater than the market as a whole.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) was projected to net $363.63 based on the median of target price estimates from eight analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 55% more than the market as a whole.

Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) was projected to net $336.12, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 42% over the market as a whole.

Lennox International Inc (LII) was projected to net $334.02, based on dividends, plus the median of target price estimates from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 15% under the market as a whole.

Masco Corp (MAS) was projected to net $318.29, based on the median of target price estimates from eighteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to risk/volatility 24% greater than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 52.38% on $10K invested as $1K in each of these ten stocks. These gain estimates were subject to average risk/volatility 29% over the market as a whole.

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

40 AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks Per June Analyst Targets

Source: YCharts.com

40 AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks Per June Yield Data

Source: YCharts.com

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks By Yield

Top ten June AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. First, and seventh places, went to real estate equities, Arbor Realty Trust [1], and VICI Properties Inc [7].

Second place, was claimed by the lone energy sector representative, MPLX LP [2]. The two consumer cyclical representatives took the third and eighth slots, Big Five Sporting Goods Inc [3] and Leggett & Platt Inc ([8].

The fourth and ninth places were claimed by the financial services representatives, The Western Union Co [4], and Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) [9]. Next, two consumer defensive representatives placed fifth and sixth, Universal Corp (UVV) [5] and Alico Inc [6].

Finally, a healthcare representative found itself in the tenth position on this list, Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) [10], to complete the top ten AAII High Yield/High Rising pack for June.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Top AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks Showed 30.64%-84.01% Upsides While (31) One Down-sider Fell 1.73% For June 2023.

Source: YCharts.com

To quantify top-dog rankings, analyst median price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, the median of analysts target price estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 27.15% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, of 10 AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks To June 10, 2023

Ten-top AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks were culled by yield for this update. Yield (dividend / price) results provided by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts.com

As noted above, top-ten AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks screened 6/14/22, showing the highest dividend yields, represented six of eleven in the Morningstar sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced Of The Top-Ten AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks (32) Delivering 30.13% Vs. (33) 23.7% Net Gains by All Ten Come June 2023

Source: YCharts.com

$5,000 invested as $1K in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten AAII High Yield/High Rising Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 27.15% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5K in all ten. The second lowest-priced selection, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, was projected to deliver the best net gain of 63.31%.

Source: YCharts.com

The five lowest-priced top-yield AAII High Yield/High Rising Dividend Dogs as of June 14 were: Big Five Sporting Goods Corp, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, The Western Union Co, VICI Properties Inc, MPLX LP, with prices ranging from $11.07 to $30.59.

Five higher-priced Kiplinger exceptional dividend dogs as of June 14 were: Leggett & Platt Inc, Alico Inc, Universal Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, whose prices ranged from $34.37 to $94.14.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 90% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 15% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Afterword

This article features 40 AAII High Yield/High Rising stocks. The article focuses on the whole collection so the original distinction between the high yield and the high rise collection is neglected. Therefore, below are the original lists of 15 and 25 stocks grouped by topic.

Sources: aaii.com,YCharts.com

If somehow you missed the suggestion of which stocks are ripe for picking at the start of this article, here is a reprise of the list at the end:

The prices of 14 of these 40 AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks (listed by yield) made the possibility of owning productive dividend shares from this collection more viable for first-time investors.

14 Dogcatcher Ideal Stocks for June

Source: YCharts.com

All fourteen live up to the ideal of having their annual dividends from a $1K investment exceed their single share prices. Many investors see this condition as "look closer to maybe buy" opportunity.

How All Ten Top AAII High Yield/High Rising Stocks Could Become Ideal and Fair Priced Dogs

Source: YCharts.com

Since seven of the top ten AAII High Yield/High Rising shares are now priced less than the annual dividends paid out from a $1K investment, the above charts compare those seven plus the three at recent prices (top chart) with the fair pricing of all ten top dogs conforming to that ideal (middle chart). The dollar and percentage difference between the recent and fair priced are shown in the bottom chart.

With renewed downside market pressure to 26.4%, it is possible for all ten highest-yield AAII High Yield/High Rising stocks, to become fair-priced with their annual yield (from $1K invested) meeting or exceeding their single share prices. This pack got a big head-start with seven of ten already fair priced.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexArb.com, YCharts.com, finance.yahoo.com, analyst mean target price by YCharts in Yahoo Finance. Dog image: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com