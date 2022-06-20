Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Prologis Acquires Duke Realty For $26 Billion

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and one deal completed. There was a significant increase in SPAC activity as well with five new SPAC business combinations announced.

Duke Realty Corporation ( NYSE: DRE )

Duke Realty is an industrial REIT, with 153 million square feet of operating properties in 19 major logistics markets across the United States. In order to focus on its industrial properties, the company sold its medical office properties to Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) for $2.8 billion in May 2017. Duke Realty has an outstanding development pipeline of 9.7 million square feet totaling $1.4 billion that is 84% pre-leased. The REIT is down about 20% year-to-date, sports a yield of 2.18% and trades at 29 times trailing twelve-month funds from operations (FFO).

Duke Realty Transactions (Duke Realty Investor Presentation)

After rejecting two prior offers from Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Prologis in an all-stock deal valued at $26 billion. Prologis had initially offered 0.465 of its shares in exchange for one equity share of Duke Realty on November 29, 2021 and again on May 10, 2022 offering 0.466 shares of Prologis common stock for each share of Duke Realty. Duke rejected both the offers claiming they were insufficient.

On June 13, 2022, Duke accepted an enhanced offer of $26 billion from Prologis, under which Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each share held. Unfortunately for Duke shareholders, Prologis is trading well below where it was trading last November and in May. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. According to the merger agreement, the termination fee to be paid by Duke Realty in case of deal termination is $775 million and the termination fee to be paid by Prologis is $1.5 billion.

Deals In The Works

There were three new deals announced in the Deals in the Works section last week.

On June 14, 2022, oil and natural gas fracking company, Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) received a non-binding proposal from its founder, Harold Hamm, to acquire all outstanding shares of Continental for $70 per share, representing a 9% premium over Continental's closing price on June 13, 2022. Mr. Hamm and his family already own 83% of CLR stock.

We wrote in detail about Continental Resources in our Special Situations Newsletter in August 2020, following a series of purchases of CLR by Harold Hamm. We also added CLR to our model portfolio and it has been one of our best performing stocks.

SPAC Arbitrage

There was one new SPAC IPO filed and five new SPAC combinations announced last week.

On June 13, 2022, Holisto and Moringa Acquisition Corp. (MACA) entered into a business combination agreement that would result in Holisto becoming publicly listed on the Nasdaq. On June 14, 2022, Excelera DCE, an Accountable Care Organization and AI Platform, and Future Health ESG Corp. (FHLT) entered into a definitive business combination agreement. On June 15, 2022, Moolec Science, a science-based food ingredient company; and LightJump Acquisition Corp. (LJAQ) entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. On June 16, 2022, Digital Health Acquisition Corporation (DHAC) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire VSee Lab, a telehealth software company. On June 17, 2022, Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel medicines for immune disorders, and JATT Acquisition Corp. (JATT) entered into a definitive business combination agreement.

Terminated

On June 13, 2022, Biotech Acquisition Company (BIOT) and Blade Therapeutics announced that they have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger. On June 16, 2022, DNEG and Sports Ventures Acquisition (AKIC) mutually agreed to terminate their previously announced business combination agreement, effective immediately.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between June 10 and June 17, 2022.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type (VG) 16.78 Ericsson (ERIC) 7.43 25.15% 14.69% 10.46% All Cash (NLSN) 22.41 Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (N/A) 24.94% 14.75% 10.19% All Cash (MILE) 0.7911 Lemonade (LMND) 17.48 16.22% 7.10% 9.12% All Stock (VMW) 116.22 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 498.65 22.61% 13.63% 8.98% Special Conditions (TEN) 15.51 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) 48.25 28.95% 20.48% 8.47% All Cash (RDBX) 12.01 Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSE) 6.16 -95.54% -94.23% -1.31% All Stock (MGI) 9.89 Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC (N/A) 11.22% 12.94% -1.72% All Cash (SAFM) 208.31 Cargill and Continental Grain Company (N/A) -2.55% 0.04% -2.59% All Cash (SUMR) 11.98 Kids2, Inc. (N/A) 0.17% 3.99% -3.82% All Cash (CDR) 26.51 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) 2.34 9.39% 13.68% -4.29% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2022 81 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2022 4 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 57 Stock Deals 17 Stock & Cash Deals 8 Special Conditions 8 Total Number of Pending Deals 90 Aggregate Deal Consideration $959.93 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of Renewable Energy Group (REGI) by Chevron Corporation (CVX) on June 13, 2022. It took 105 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Please do your own due diligence on deals with large spreads. Some of these large spreads might be related to regulatory issues or because of the way the deal is structured. We classify some of these deals as "special situation" deals in our merger arbitrage tool and provide additional details to help with the analysis. There may be unique situations related to special dividends, spinoffs, proration, etc. that need to be accounted for when looking at these spreads.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit (TWTR) 04/25/2022 Elon Musk (N/A) $54.20 $37.78 12/31/2022 43.46% 81.35% (BKI) 05/04/2022 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) $85.00 $64.69 06/30/2023 31.40% 30.48% (TEN) 02/23/2022 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) $20.00 $15.51 12/31/2022 28.95% 54.19% (ATVI) 01/18/2022 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) $95.00 $74.71 06/30/2023 27.16% 26.36% (SIMO) 05/05/2022 MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) $106.95 $84.21 06/30/2023 27.01% 26.22% (VG) 11/22/2021 Ericsson (ERIC) $21.00 $16.78 08/22/2022 25.15% 143.43% (NLSN) 03/29/2022 Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation (N/A) $28.00 $22.41 12/31/2022 24.94% 46.69% (VMW) 05/26/2022 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) $142.50 $116.22 04/30/2023 22.61% 26.20% (SJR) 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $26.63 06/30/2022 21.67% 718.96% (CHNG) 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $27.75 $22.96 12/31/2022 20.86% 39.05%

Conclusion:

As we come closer to the end of the second quarter of 2022, multiple deals received required approvals last week while some continue to face hurdles. SPAC activity picked up last week with five new business combinations announced but two active business combinations were terminated.