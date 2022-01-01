MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend increases are an important sign from management that business is going well, and the company can and wants to reward shareholders. I track upcoming dividend increases from companies with a history of increasing them. The lists below contain different data points for the stocks increasing their dividends next week. This is especially important during these inflationary times.

This list is a trimmed-down version, only covering dividend increases. A full upcoming dividend calendar is always available here.

How I Created The Lists

I created the information below by combining the "US Dividend Champions" spreadsheet hosted here with upcoming dividend information from NASDAQ. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments. These companies all have a minimum five-year dividend growth history.

Companies are required to have higher total dividends paid out each year. Therefore, a company may not raise its dividend each calendar year, but the total annual dividend can still increase.

What Is The Ex-Dividend Date?

The "ex-dividend" date is when you are no longer entitled to the dividend or distribution. You need to have made your purchase by the preceding business day. For example, if the date is a Tuesday, you need to have purchased (or already owned) shares by the market close on Monday. Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday, if Monday is a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday.

Dividend Streak Categories

Here are the definitions of the streak categories, as I'll use them throughout the piece.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Category Count King 1 Champion 2 Contender 7 Challenger 3

The Main List

Data has been sorted by the ex-dividend day (ascending) and then by the streak (descending):

Name Ticker Streak Forward Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 51 2.76 29-Jun-22 4.40% King W. P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC) 24 4.96 29-Jun-22 0.19% Contender National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) 17 3.29 29-Jun-22 3.64% Contender Lennox International, Inc. (LII) 12 2.25 29-Jun-22 15.22% Contender Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 11 3.54 29-Jun-22 2.61% Contender Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Common Shares (AQN) 10 5.42 29-Jun-22 5.85% Contender TowneBank (TOWN) 10 3.27 29-Jun-22 15.00% Contender CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) 7 3.07 29-Jun-22 5.56% Challenger Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR) 7 1.66 29-Jun-22 5.88% Challenger Realty Income Corporation (O) 28 4.47 30-Jun-22 0.40% Champion Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) 26 3.76 30-Jun-22 1.02% Champion Acme United Corporation. (ACU) 17 1.86 30-Jun-22 7.69% Contender Bank of Nova Scotia Halifax Pfd 3 Ordinary Shares (BNS) 6 6.84 1-Jul-22 3.00% Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: Years of dividend growth history are sourced from the US Dividend Champions spreadsheet.

Forward Yield: The new payout rate is divided by the current share price.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock.

Increase Percent: The percent increase.

Streak Category: This is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

Show Me The Money

Here's a table mapping the new rates versus the old rates. It also reiterates the percentage increase. This table is sorted the same way as the first table (ex-dividend day ascending, dividend streak descending).

Ticker Old Rate New Rate Increase Percent NFG 0.455 0.475 4.40% WPC 1.057 1.059 0.19% NHC 0.55 0.57 3.64% LII 0.92 1.06 15.22% ARE 1.15 1.18 2.61% TOWN 0.2 0.23 15.00% AQN 0.171 0.181 5.85% ISTR 0.085 0.09 5.88% CVBF 0.18 0.19 5.56% O 0.247 0.248 0.40% CAH 0.491 0.496 1.02% ACU 0.13 0.14 7.69% BNS (CAD) 1 1.03 3.00%

Additional Metrics

Some different metrics related to these companies include yearly pricing action and the P/E ratio. The table is sorted the same way as the table above. A value investor may find stock ideas with those companies near their 52-week lows, as they could provide more margin of safety and inflated yield.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio % Off Low % Off High NFG 65.98 48.09 75.97 0 37% Off Low 13% Off High WPC 85.43 70.92 86.48 26.9 20% Off Low 1% Off High NHC 69.39 61.51 76.63 37.14 13% Off Low 9% Off High LII 188.28 182.85 351.34 29.85 3% Off Low 46% Off High ARE 133.4 130 223.67 39.54 3% Off Low 40% Off High TOWN 28.13 27.01 34.56 12.85 4% Off Low 19% Off High AQN 13.29 12.88 16.01 19.22 3% Off Low 17% Off High ISTR 21.75 16.92 23.23 14.08 29% Off Low 6% Off High CVBF 24.75 18.26 25.22 16.18 36% Off Low 2% Off High O 66.38 62.29 75.14 50.39 7% Off Low 12% Off High CAH 52.61 45.03 64.53 16.75 17% Off Low 18% Off High ACU 30.11 29.7 45.51 16.25 1% Off Low 34% Off High BNS 60.25 57.08 74.02 13.02 6% Off Low 19% Off High

Tickers By Yield And Growth Rates

Some investors are more interested in the current yield, so I sorted this table descending by yield. The table also includes some historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included, the current yield + five-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule BNS 6.84 3.5 13.5 0.6 1 7.4 AQN 5.42 10 10 10 15.6 WPC 4.96 0.8 1.1 1.6 7.3 6.7 O 4.47 2 2.8 3.8 5 8.4 CAH 3.76 1 1.5 3.9 9.3 7.8 ARE 3.54 5.8 6.7 6.8 9.9 10.4 NHC 3.29 0 2.4 4.8 6.2 8.2 TOWN 3.27 2.8 8.5 8.6 9.1 12 CVBF 3.07 25 17.1 13.4 10.2 16.6 NFG 2.76 2.3 2.4 2.4 2.6 5.2 LII 2.25 4.9 14.2 16.4 17.2 18.7 ACU 1.86 4.2 -3.1 5.1 7.6 6.9 ISTR 1.66 44.6 52.2 56.9 58.6

Here are some notes about this week's list:

NFG, which became a dividend king last year, extends its streak with a 4.4% increase.

Popular real-estate companies WPC and O both have quarterly increases.

BNS issued a 3% increase in Canadian dollars; the above rate denotes that.

Many companies are well off their 52-week highs from the general market turmoil.

Please do your due diligence before investing, and thanks for reading.