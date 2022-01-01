DNY59

Intro

We wrote about FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) (Medical Device Player) in October of last year when we stated that the company was closing in on a multi-year bottom. We have been following Fonar for quite some time now as its valuation, profitability, and balance sheet have the types of trends we like to see in our setups. Since we penned that piece close to 11 months ago, shares are down close to 12% so obviously we were wrong in our timing. Suffice it to say, if we had gone long at that juncture, this simply would not be good enough especially when one takes into account that the S&P did not fall to this magnitude over the stated timeframe. (Opportunity Cost)

Not waiting for a convincing bottom is probably the biggest mistake value investors make when initiating long positions in out-of-favor stocks. This mistake tends to happen a lot because many fundamental derived investors normally investigate the cause of market movement instead of studying the resulting effect. Suffice it to say, we have come to believe that share price action on the technical chart actually leads the known fundamentals, period. This means, that if share-price action is bearish (Sustained pattern of lower lows have been the norm in FONR for quite some time now), then the fundamentals are indeed bearish irrespective of how compelling the stock may look as an investment at this point in time.

Fonar Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

This in itself is not a problem because we can play the waiting game. What is of more importance is how the company's financials for example have been faring out during this sustained downturn. Remember, price is what one pays, and value is what one gets. Therefore, by studying some of the key trends in Fonar's balance sheet, we can see if the company is getting more attractive by the day or is finally succumbing to bearish market forces in recent times.

Cash & Equivalents

Over the past 10 quarters, cash & ST investments have risen from $29 million to $46 million in FONAR. Generally, the more cash a company has the better as this cash can be used to reinvest in the business, reward shareholders, or pay down debt. From a valuation standpoint, FONAR shares are now trading for approximately two times their liquid cash position.

Current Ratio

Fonar's current ratio came in at 8.05 at the end of its most recent reported quarter. Again, we see a favorable trend here as the company's current ratio came in at 6.26, ten quarters ago. Suffice it to say, the lack of any real level of liabilities on the balance sheet ensures the company would continue to have the wherewithal to keep paying its bills if indeed operations were to come to a halt for whatever reason.

Non-Current Assets

The main trends which we look out for in this section are property, plant & equipment, goodwill, and intangible assets. For property, plant, and equipment, for example, this line item is up around 18% but earnings as we know have not come near to matching this over the stated timeline. We like that there is limited goodwill and intangibles on FONAR's balance sheet as these line items can usually get written down swiftly in value when market conditions do not cooperate.

Shareholder Equity

Due to Fonar having no debt to speak of on its balance sheet, shareholder equity has actually kept on growing as shares have continued to lose value. Shareholder equity came in at $148 million at the end of its most recent reported quarter which means equity has risen by close to $27 million over the past 10 quarters. Obviously increasing book value is something we look for and it is also encouraging to see that the share count (6.55 million) has also remained firmly in check. We state this because these two areas (Book value & share count) are areas that are 100% under management's control. The bottom line is that Fonar's net worth continues to increase in the face of a declining market value. This divergence soon shall end.

Conclusion

Many of the stocks we cover are beaten-up value plays that are experiencing present growth problems. Fonar is no different as Covid over the past few years has caused havoc with respect to reduced patient numbers, inflation-related labor constraints as well as ongoing employee sick leaves. Fonar is still profitable, generating healthy cash flow, which means it should have the wherewithal to increase scan volume significantly over time in what has been a very tough trading environment. Fonar remains a strong hold. We look forward to continued coverage.