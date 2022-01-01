Ninoon

Thesis

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock's gains from its June lows have dissipated as the market parsed the lack of disclosure for its most prominent tenant, Steward, from management after its Q2 earnings in early August.

Therefore, the battering continues for MPW, even though we believe the Omicron wave that has hampered its tenants should be stabilizing. Also, we gleaned that the recent steep sell-off post Q2 earnings appear to be a move to force a final capitulation as MPW closes in on its June bottom.

Notwithstanding, the current macroeconomic headwinds and the rate hikes have dampened the opportunity for Medical Properties in its acquisitions growth cadence. Therefore, it's also expected to impact its near-term AFFO per share growth as it laps FY21's comps.

Still, we believe that MPW's well-battered valuation and constructive price action indicate a long-term bottom in June, despite the potential for further near-term downside volatility. Moreover, given the sharp pullback from its August highs, we see the opportunity for investors to add exposure as attractive.

We rate MPW as a Buy.

Medical Properties - Expect Easier Comps Moving Forward

Medical Properties general acute care hospitals gross assets share % (Company filings)

Given the significant exposure of Medical Properties Trust's gross assets to general acute care hospitals, the Omicron wave has continued to impact the financial conditions of its key tenants. However, we are confident that the results should improve moving forward as the COVID wave has stabilized.

Daily new COVID cases in the US per million people (OWID)

As seen above, the surge in daily new COVID cases has continued to come down from the peak in early 2022. Also, the trend has stabilized and appears to be declining. As a result, we believe investors need to look past the near-term headwinds from Omicron and expect the financial profile for MPW's tenant mix to improve moving ahead.

Medical Properties rent billed change % (Company filings)

However, Medical Properties Trust's rent billed metrics have continued to underperform, as it posted another quarter of underwhelming growth. As seen above, MPW posted an increase of 11.2% YoY in Q2, down markedly from Q1's 23.5%. Coupled with the low-end guidance in accretive near-term acquisitions, the current macro environment has tremendously impacted Medical Properties Trust's growth cadence. Management articulated:

We previously predicted that our 2022 acquisitions volume [would] be in the $1 billion to $3 billion range. And given the rapid and dramatic development in the capital markets and the global economic environment, even since our last earnings call, acquisitions will very likely be on the low end of that range. So the [acquisition] pipeline is still there. It didn't go anywhere. But, we certainly don't have any interest in doing any deals right now with the market as confused as it is. So I'm not sure I can give an exact answer for when we get back to the regular normalized-type acquisition levels. It's not that the opportunities aren't there, it's that the world is in such a flux right now, we aren't actively trying to pursue the levels that we have been historically. (Medical Properties Trust FQ2'22 earnings call)

Therefore, we believe that MPW's operating results should continue to come under further pressure over the next few quarters as it laps FY21's comps. However, we don't believe it's structural, as the elevated rate hike environment should abate moving forward, as the Fed's hawkish stance on inflation should prove effective.

5Y breakeven inflation rate (koyfin)

As seen above, the 5Y breakeven inflation has continued to fall from its highs of 3.41% in March, down to 2.58% in July, as the CPI numbers came in cooler than expected. While still elevated, investors should expect the heightened environment to normalize over time, which should be constructive to Medical Properties Trust's acquisition cadence.

Medical Properties Trust AFFO per share change % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

The consensus estimates (bullish) indicate that MPW's AFFO per share growth should reach a nadir in FQ4 before bottoming. Therefore, investors should expect Medical Properties Trust to lap less challenging comps from FY23, even though the company remains tentative on its acquisitions momentum. Consequently, we believe MPW could be in store for a re-rating with positive commentary by management moving ahead.

Is MPW Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

MPW price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

MPW last traded at an NTM AFFO per share multiple of 9.96x, well below its 5Y mean of 13.94x. Moreover, its NTM dividend yield of 8.24% is also well above its 5Y mean of 6.07%. Therefore, we surmise that its well-battered valuations have reflected its headwinds adequately, de-risking its entry levels significantly.

Also, we gleaned that MPW's sharp pullback from its August highs is emblematic of a rapid move to force capitulation as it nears its June lows. More conservative investors can first wait for a re-test of its June bottom before adding exposure.

Otherwise, we are confident that further downside volatility should be limited over the medium-term despite near-term weakness.

As such, we rate MPW as a Buy.