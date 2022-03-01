Elijah-Lovkoff

Recently, Canada released its official GDP numbers for the second quarter. Although the numbers missed estimates, Canada nevertheless put out positive growth: GDP was up 0.8% sequentially, and 3.3% year-over-year. In the same period when many Western countries entered technical recessions, Canada grew!

Energy looks like the likely cause of the growth. Energy makes up a high percentage of Canada's GDP, and is practically the only sector that's doing well this year. It's only natural that Canada's growth would top that of other countries. However, on close inspection, we can see that there's more than just an energy story here. In addition to oil, Canada also has a lot of fertilizer and minerals production, and those two sectors are becoming increasingly important this year.​​​ The world is in the midst of a fertilizer shortage similar to the energy shortage that has been discussed on Seeking Alpha at length. Canada is ready to gain from the fertilizer shortage as it gained from the energy shortage, with top fertilizer companies like Nutrien (NTR)(NTR:CA) leading the pack. Additionally, Canada has a large supply of rare earth metals crucial to building computers, LED displays and wind turbines. Traditionally, China has been the main supplier of these metals, but with U.S./China relations thawing, Canada could move in to fill the gap in the event of another trade dispute.

Given that Canada's current economic advantages mainly stem from natural resources, you might expect me to recommend oil, fertilizer or rare earth stocks. Certainly, any of these sectors could be good investments. However, "natural resources" don't all correlate with each other and predictably move in the same direction. In 2020, when oil prices were tanking, lumber prices were rising. The fact that current trends favour Canada's natural resources broadly, does not tell you that any specific Canadian resource sub-sector will do well.

Which is why I prefer banks like the Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)(TSX:TD:CA) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)(TSX:RY:CA) to play the Canadian natural resource boom. These banks gain from whatever economic growth Canada experiences, issuing loans to new companies, credit cards to newly employed resource-workers, and mortgages in towns that appear when new mining projects pop up. At the same time, they enjoy the benefit of broad growth in the resource sector: they do not depend on one particular sub-sector enjoying sustained success. As a result, their shares could be considered a play on the growth of Canada's resource sector, one that mitigates the concentration risk that comes with betting it all on one resource sub-sector.

How Canada's Banks are Plays on Natural Resources

Canadian banks gain exposure to Canada's resource sector in three ways:

By issuing loans directly to natural resource companies. By underwriting such companies' stock and bond offerings (TD and RY both have investment banking divisions). Indirectly by issuing loans, credit cards and mortgages to consumers who gain employment in the natural resource sector.

Any country's banks will naturally thrive if that country's main industries thrive. That's a direct corollary of the fact that banks grow when GDP grows. However, Canada's economy is unique in that it's a developed country with 2.2% of GDP coming from natural resource rents. That's a very high percentage for the OECD, which as a group averages 0.8% natural resource rents. Therefore, any bet on Canada's economy - including banks - can be considered partially a natural resources play.

Natural resources as percent of GDP (World Bank)

TD and Royal Bank - Two Different Theses

TD Bank and Royal Bank of Canada are Canada's biggest banks. TD is the biggest by total assets, RY the largest by market cap. Both banks are heavily involved in lending to Canadian businesses and consumers, and both are heavily invested in foreign markets as well.

TD's U.S. presence has been discussed at length on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. 36% of the bank's earnings come from the U.S., and it is looking to increase the percentage by buying First Horizon (FHN). If TD's First Horizon deal closes, it will become the sixth largest bank in the United States.

Royal Bank is even more globally diversified than TD Bank is. Its percentage of revenue coming from the U.S. is only 24%, but it has 16% of its revenue coming from other countries, so it's at 40% non-Canadian income. Therefore, between TD and Royal Bank, TD is the more exposed to Canada's economy (though the First Horizon deal could change that).

RY's overall revenue mix (Royal Bank of Canada)

Canadian banks offering exposure to Canada's natural resource sector is a positive, and their international diversification is a positive too. There are many countries in the world with large and growing industries: the U.S. has big tech, the Caribbean (where RY operates) has a vast tourism sector, and the list goes on.

Given their different geographic mixes, Royal Bank and TD Bank are different bets. Their Canadian operations, of course, benefit from the growth in Canada's natural resource sector. But their international operations differ.

First of all, the nature of their U.S. operations is different. TD's U.S. business consists of a retail bank and a large investment in Charles Schwab (SCHW). It's also buying out the investment bank Cowen (COWN), but that deal has yet to close. Its wholesale banking segment consists of both U.S. and Canadian investment banking, but it doesn't do a geographic breakdown for that segment. At any rate, investment banking is a small segment for TD: with $270 million in net income, it's only 7.1% of the business.

It's a different story with Royal Bank. Much of RY's U.S. exposure comes from wealth management and investment banking. Its capital markets business (investment banking and related services) actually earns more revenue in the U.S. than in Canada, it's a similar story with the Caribbean business, which is mostly wealth management. So TD Bank's foreign presence is mostly retail, while Royal Bank's is largely institutional.

RY's geographic diversification (Royal Bank of Canada)

TD and Royal Bank - How they Profit From the Natural Resource Sector

As Canadian banks, TD and Royal Bank profit by issuing loans to, and underwriting deals for, the big natural resource companies. That alone is a big boost to TD and RY's business. In its most recent investor presentation, Royal Bank mentioned that it was an adviser to Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Imperial Oil (IMO) on the $1.9 billion sale of XTO Energy Canada. TD for its part reported that oil and gas loans were 1.1% of its business in the third quarter. Taking oil, mining, forestry, and agriculture together, the primary sector made up 8.1% of TD's loans in the quarter.

RY's advisory role to XOM and IMO (Royal Bank of Canada) TD's industry breakdown (TD Bank)

Based on the data presented above, we can see that natural resources make up large percentages of TD and RY's loans and underwriting.

Earlier, I mentioned that the rents from natural resources were 2.2% of Canada's GDP-high for an OECD country. However, the sector's contribution to GDP is even higher when we consider employment and consumption. Wages aren't considered part of economic rent. The total economic contribution of natural resources, according to the government of Canada, was 16.9% in 2019. Going by this expanded definition of natural resources, which includes resource worker wages, businesses that pop up to cater to "boom towns," and so on, the sector is truly vital to Canada's economy. Therefore, it stands to reason that if Canada's natural resources sector grows, TD and RY's consumer segments will grow with it, not just corporate lending and underwriting.

TD and Royal Bank - Comparative Valuation

Having looked at TD and Royal Bank's business mix, we can now turn to their valuations. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, TD and RY trade at these multiples:

TD Bank Royal Bank P/E 10.06 10.8 Price/book 1.58 1.73 Price/sales 3.44 (calculated by author) 3.46 Price/cash from operations 3 (calculated by author) 5 (according to Seeking Alpha Quant) Click to enlarge

On the whole, Royal Bank looks pricier than TD Bank going by these multiples, however, I should mention that a low cash flow multiple isn't necessarily a good thing for a bank. The more money a bank lends, the more cash flows out of it, for this reason people sometimes exclude cash flows from bank analysis. However, the other three multiples are very relevant and they favor TD Bank. This is interesting because TD has better growth than RY does. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, TD's net income has grown at 7.8% CAGR over five years, while RY's net income has only grown at 7.26%. RY does score a little better than TD on profitability, with higher returns on equity and assets, so perhaps that explains the discrepancy.

Either way, both of these stocks have modest growth and cheap valuations, and if Canada's natural resources sector continues booming, they could profit off the economic growth Canada will experience as a result.

Risks and Challenges

As we've seen, TD and Royal Bank are both great stocks that could gain from Canada's strong economic growth. Either one would merit a place in a diversified portfolio of financials. However, there are risks and challenges to both of them, including:

TD's M&A risk. TD is currently working on two U.S. deals: buying First Horizon for $13.4 billion and buying Cowen for $1.3 billion. Neither has closed yet. If the First Horizon deal doesn't close then TD will have to pay an extra $0.65 per share on an annualized basis. TD says that it will achieve $610 million in synergies with First Horizon as a result of this deal. If these cost synergies are achieved, then TD is only valuing FHN at 9.8 times earnings. If, however, the synergies are not achieved, then the deal P/E is 15, which is extraordinarily high for a bank.

RY's lower capital ratios. Both TD and Royal Bank have high CET1 ratios. That is to say, they have high ratios of quality assets to total capital, well ahead of what regulators require. It's good that TD and RY both have high ratios, but RY's 13.1% ratio is much lower than TD's 15.2. So RY's operations appear somewhat riskier than TD's (they are not riskier than the average bank).

Future weakness in the oil and gas sector. The solvency of the Canadian oil patch was a big concern back in 2020. When oil futures dipped below $0, there were serious concerns that Canada's oil companies would default on their loans. The issue was serious enough that Justin Trudeau's government gave the oil companies $1.25 billion in low interest loans to cope with the problem. As I've written throughout this article, Canada's natural resource sector is a potential source of growth for Canada's banks, but it's a risk, too. EV companies and Uranium miners are always working to transition the world away from fossil fuels and toward low-carbon energy sources. Should their efforts pay off, there could be trouble ahead for Canada's oil companies, and by extension, Canada's banks.

The risks above are worth keeping in mind. TD's FHN deal in particular looks vulnerable, as it's already considered pricey, and it could get more expensive if it's delayed. On the whole, though, Canadian banks like TD and RY appear perfectly poised to share in the growth of Canada's economy. Natural resources are in demand, and Canada has them in spades.