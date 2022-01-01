da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to industrial supply companies, one firm that is definitely worth looking into is The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Recently, fundamental performance achieved by the company has been positive and shares have risen nicely in response. The stock still works cheap despite this rise and management continues to get involved in interesting projects that should create value for investors in the long run. For all of these reasons, I've decided to retain my ‘buy’ rating on the company, viewing it now as being even more attractive than when I last wrote about it in June.

Great results so far

Back in June of this year, I wrote a bullish article about Timken. Even though the company had experienced some pain in the preceding months, I urged investors and market watchers to focus on the long haul. Current economic conditions will not last forever and, when uncertainty starts to move off the table, shares are likely to appreciate nicely. This is because of how cheap the stock is and because of how well the company is holding up even in the current constrained environment. At the end of the day, my findings led me to rate the business a ‘buy’, indicating that I believed it would likely outperform the broader market for the foreseeable future. So far, that call has been working out nicely since my last article was published. While the S&P 500 is up by 6.8%, shares of Timken have generated a return for investors of 15.7%.

Operationally speaking, Timken is an interesting company because of where it generates its revenue from. A majority of its sales come from providing engineered bearings, with the rest attributable to power transmission products like lubrication systems, drives and gears, belts and chains, and other related offerings. The company's products are really broken down into two separate segments. The first of these is referred to as Mobile Industries. It serves original equipment manufacturers that manufacture off-highway equipment for various industries. It also offers services related to the goods it produces. The other segment is referred to as Process Industries and it focuses on providing customers with industrial bearings and assemblies, power transmission components like gears and gearboxes, and more. You would think that, in the current environment, supply chain issues would prove problematic and margins might decline. But so far, management has done quite well. To see what I mean, we need only to look at recent financial performance.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When I last wrote about Timken, we had data covering through the first quarter of the company's 2022 fiscal year. Fast forward to today, and we now have data covering through the second quarter. According to management, sales in the second quarter came in at $1.15 billion. That represents an increase of 8.6% over the $1.06 billion generated just one year earlier. Not surprisingly, given the inflationary situation, the company did say that this revenue increase was driven by strong organic growth, inclusive of increased pricing. Growth associated with the Mobile Industries segment came out to roughly 10%, but would have been 13.2% had it not been for foreign currency fluctuations. Meanwhile, growth associated with the Process Industries segment was a more modest 7.3%. But without foreign currency translation effects, it would have risen by 9.9%. Naturally, this increase in sales helped to further along the company's performance for the first half of the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, with revenue of $2.28 billion beating out the $2.09 billion reported the same time last year.

On the bottom line, things have been slightly more mixed but generally positive. Net income in the latest quarter totaled $105 million. That's barely higher than the $104.8 million reported one year earlier. Operating cash flow actually fell, declining from $147.1 million to $78.3 million. But if we adjust for changes in working capital, it would have risen from $145.5 million to $170.9 million. And over that same window of time, we also saw an increase when it came to EBITDA. That metric ultimately inched up from $193.4 million to $207.6 million. And as was the case with revenue, this rise in profitability, broadly speaking, for the second quarter of the year helped to push overall performance up, across most categories, for the first half of the 2022 fiscal year as a whole.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In order to continue growing, the management team at Timken is continuing to be involved in interesting things. In July of this year, for instance, the company announced that it had been selected as the exclusive provider of advanced precision drives for the Redstone Solar Thermal Power project in South Africa. Upon completion, that facility will be able to deliver electricity to up to 200,000 homes during times of peak demand. Though already news when I last wrote about the company, the firm also announced, on June 6th, that it was providing bearings for the Haliade-X offshore wind turbine produced by General Electric (GE).

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management currently anticipates revenue to come in about 7% above what it was last year. If this comes to fruition, it would translate to sales of $4.42 billion. Earnings per share, meanwhile, should come in at between $5.15 and $5.45. But if we use the adjusted figures because of some one-time costs the company is incurring, then the range moves up to between $5.50 and $5.80. At the midpoint, that would translate to net income of $419.1 million. No guidance was given when it came to other profitability metrics. But if we assume that they are to increase at the same rate that net income should, then we should anticipate adjusted operating cash flow of $611.3 million and EBITDA of $795.8 million.

Author

Using these figures, we can see that the company is trading at a forward price-to-earnings multiple of 10.9. This compares favorably to the 12.4 reading we get using results from 2021. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should drop from 8.5 to 7.5, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should drop from 8.8 to 7.8. As you can see in the chart above, the pricing now is cheaper than when I last wrote about the company despite the fact that shares have risen nicely. As part of my analysis, I also compared the company to five similar firms. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 5.4 to a high of 20.1. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 7 to 24. And when it came to the EV to EBITDA approach, the range was from 3.9 to 12.7. In all three cases, only one of the companies was cheaper than Timken.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA The Timken Company 10.9 7.5 7.8 Parker-Hannifin (PH) 15.8 12.6 12.4 Dover Corporation (DOV) 17.1 14.0 11.6 Standex International (SXI) 13.0 13.4 8.4 Mueller Industries (MLI) 5.4 7.0 3.9 Watts Water Technologies (WTS) 20.1 24.0 12.7 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, it seems to me as though Timken remains a high-quality operator that is trading on the cheap. Although some results have been slightly mixed, the overall picture is positive and the long-term outlook for the company is probably favorable as well. Despite the fact that shares have risen nicely, especially relative to the broader market, I could see them climbing further. That, combined with all of these other factors, has led me to keep my ‘buy’ rating on the stock for now.