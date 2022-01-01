gorodenkoff

The Chart of the Day belongs to the biotechnology company Geron (GERN). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the closest percentage to its 52-week high, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 6/29, the stock gained 91.45%.

GERN vs. Daily Moving Averages

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

119.73+ Weighted Alpha

109.35% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20-, 50- and 100-day moving averages

7 new highs and up 23.83% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 68.85%

Technical support level at 2.67

Recently traded at $2.94 with 50-day moving average of $2.18

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $1.05 billion

Revenue predicted to increase by 490.20% next year

Earnings estimated to compound by 5.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts gave 3 strong buy and 2 buy recommendation on the stock

Analysts' price targets from 3.00 to 7.00 with an average of 4.20

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 623 to 60 for the stock to beat the market with the most experienced investors voting 69 to 11 for the same result

31,350 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Biotechnology

Ranked Overall

225 out of 4672

Ranked in Sector

33 out of 1174

Ranked in Industry

19 out of 571

