Kadant: Worrying Cracks Emerging

Sep. 20, 2022 12:54 PM ETKadant Inc. (KAI)2 Comments
Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Kadant has had an enviable growth pattern over the past 10 years, but the success has come at a cost.
  • While on the surface, Kadant's financial position looks solid, I see a few trouble points that must be addressed.
  • For the time being, I will remain neutral on the holding.

De-seeding Of Cherries In Chia Pudding Factory By Workers

AleksandarGeorgiev

Bolt-on Innovation in Process Control

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is a Massachusetts-based process engineering industrial company. As Kadant innovates and acquires key components used across the handling of dozens of necessary materials, there is little risk of a complete loss of customers. However, I would not expect the same stunning growth profile of the past decade to remain the norm unless further bolt-on acquisitions drive growth. Most importantly, investors should consider the balance between maintaining profitability and driving un-leveraged growth, and that will be the basis of my neutral opinion on the company.

A summary of each revenue segment

KAI August 2022 Investor Presentation

While some issues are emerging, my article is more to bring these topics up for consideration, rather than having a bearish take. Kadant has many quality attributes that current or prospective investors can rely on moving forward. Most importantly are the diverse revenue sources that have been established over the years. If fact, as the result of KAI's fast evolution, the company has #1 global market share in multiple sectors in all three operating segments. With growing global reach, there should be some degree of organic growth as well, thanks to the wide range of services.

Also, important is the high ratio of recurring revenues, primarily in the form of parts & consumables. This allows for revenues to continue through downtrends as production remains ongoing. However, the 30% new product sales may be at risk if demand falls due to interest rates, supply chain issues, the subsequent oversupply of inventory, or whatever economic state evolves over the coming years. All we can suppose is that the easy money of the prior decade is not to continue.

A summary of revenues by type and geography.

KAI August 2022 Investor Presentation

A summary of revenue sources by segment over the years

KAI August 2022 Investor Presentation

Historical data is not the kindest to Kadant. At the company's early stage after formation in the 90s, growth was non-existent. When revenue growth did appear by the years leading up to 2008, the Great Financial Crisis ("GFC") caused all of that maturation to disappear. It then took until 2014-16 for revenues to meet the pre-GFC highs. If economic weakness is in store ahead, the historical data suggests that KAI may face difficulties. The only way to negate cyclicality will be through acquisition.

A summary of KAI revenues and growth

Koyfin

Beyond revenue growth issues, we can see that there has been an issue with earnings growth. While compounding at a higher rate than revenues, always a good sign, we can see that EPS and Net Income growth are not matching EBITDA growth. In the second chart, we can see that the issue is that EBITDA margins are steadily increasing while net income has remained flat. Whether this is to invest in growth, maintain a competitive position, or another issue, I would hope this pattern does not continue. Thankfully, KAI is hovering around a solid 7-9% net income margin, and this is quite high for industrial companies.

A summary of KAI CAGR data

Seeking Alpha

A sumamry of KAI ebitda and net income, with margins

Koyfin

Another worrying pattern is the fact that debt is being issued to fund acquisitions more often. KAI management likely feels that maintaining a rapid pace of acquisitions will pan out in the long term, but perhaps it would be more efficient to wait for cash to stockpile instead. However, investors fret not as leverage remains low (total debt to EBITDA) due to the limited quantities of debt. The last major issue is that share buybacks have ceased since the early 2010s, and instead stock-based compensation is slowly increasing the number of shares outstanding. This is another reason why EPS growth remains slower than EBITDA growth.

A summary of KAI's balance sheet data

Koyfin

Due to the issues that I have addressed, I believe that Kadant's current valuation does not allow enough of a margin of safety for an initial position, except for those continuing to invest on a recurring basis. One key indicator of overvaluation is the P/S that is far above historical levels. If revenue growth slows and margins are hurt, the P/S will be quick to fall, leading to significant drops in the share price. As profitability is at a high point over the trailing twelve months, the EV/EBITDA and P/E data are artificially enticing.

Investors should wait for growth and profit issues to emerge, as the valuations will rise if share price remains flat. Whether overvalued then or even cheaper, the poorest performance is a sign of a bottom. Current investors can look to the strong revenue mix to feel confident that any downturns or drops may be short-lived and limited. In particular, look for recurring revenues, inorganic growth, and geographic expansion to drive momentum.

KAI's valuation

Koyfin

Conclusion

Kadant is in a unique situation, but weakness may not be the best to invest into. The bolt-on acquisition business plan seems to be crumbling as bottom-line profits fail to keep up with EBITDA growth. Also, watch for leverage to be maintained at the current conservative level. Some more focus on high-quality, low-cost acquisitions may be beneficial in the near term, along with organization optimization. However, I do not expect these issues to be lasting, and the next industrial bull cycle will allow Kadant to return to their usually strong form.

While I do not know when the worst will come, I am sure it will be within the next few years. As such, I will remain neutral for the time being instead of recurring on a regular basis. Until risk seems to skew to the upside, I will not begin to do so. Again, current investors have already seen a 30% or so drop from all-time highs, so perhaps it is best to hold from here. If you are in for the long-term, then I am sure Kadant will be fine within 3-5 years' time. Best to maintain reasonable expectations for the short-term.

Thanks for reading. Feel free to share your thoughts below.

This article was written by

Another Mountain's Rock Investing profile picture
Another Mountain's Rock Investing
1.84K Followers
Hello, I am an individual investor with an interest in bringing diversification of viewpoints to stock analysis and investing. This brings to point the Japanese proverb 他山之石 -ta-zan-no-ishi- which translates to "another-mountain's-rock" and denotes the importance of diversifying the sources of your knowledge in order to gain the advantage of multiple perspectives. Further, a rock represents the foundational aspects of the world a mountain supports, signifying the importance of understanding the simple fundamentals in order to succeed. As such, I cover a wide range of assets in order to find the best of every type of investing. Please consider following so we can continue down this path of knowledge together, and hopefully, I am able to provide some novel insights for you with every article. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.