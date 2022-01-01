NICE's (NASDAQ:NICE) beat and raise of the last quarter is a testament to the company's strong technological foundations and the product-market fit that the company has. However, the declining cash flows due to collection issues do not inspire confidence and hence we remain in a wait-and-watch mode.
NICE was originally known as Neptune Intelligent Computer Engineering Ltd. The company's focus has been to digitize and manage large volumes of unstructured data. With the increased computing power, the ever-growing volume of data and advancement in analytics (using artificial intelligence or AI), NICE has become a leading player in the contact centre and the Financial Crime and Compliance analytics solutions markets, allowing it to get positioned as a leader in the 2022 Magic Quadrant for CCaaS (or Customer Service as a Service).
The company is headquartered in Israel and has over 7,000 employees.
Much of the company's business is subscription based, which has allowed NICE to enjoy a strong margin profile in an end-market that is dominated by service providers.
The sustained application of technology and the ability to offer scalable solutions have allowed NICE to continue its growth path with the management raising its full-year guidance in Q2 2022:
The NICE management was quite candid to admit that the same level of gross margin improvement cannot be expected going forward, considering the amount of juice that has already been extracted.
Interesting we note the management's confidence in sustaining this level of gross margin with potential improvements, despite inflation. The confidence stems from the growth in digital deals, incremental upsell within an expanding customer base and high retention rates.
While NICE acknowledges that the days of growth in contact centre agent volumes are long gone, the investment companies are making to engage agents has seen a rise. The idea is to have more effective agents, who can leverage digital to enhance the journeys their customers undertake. The stickiness in NICE's product set is an outcome of the loyalty that the ecosystem can help develop in customers. A case in point is the recent win, where NICE displaced a major CCaaS vendor due to NICE's ability to provide a comprehensive suite of offerings as opposed to spending time integrating several point solutions, which then allowed NICE to help the migrate quickly onto NICE's systems.
The momentum in cloud and digital has been able to offset the weakness in EMEA. Additionally, the stickiness and upselling into a 200 logo/quarter client base have not hurt either. The cloud ARR at the end of the quarter was $1.3 billion (NICE is expected to do a little under $2.2 billion for the full year).
NICE has been winning in the market leveraging on the trend of customers unwilling to opt for point solutions, which then the customers become responsible for integrating. While the objective of the CX solutions is to cut costs, the introduction of an integration partner hurts margins. Since NICE offers an entire ecosystem of agent engagement, NICE's systems also help alleviate labour challenges which in effect help the customer companies' cost management.
Considering the CX market has numerous point solutions and NICE has been sustainably winning by displacing these point solutions with its platform, we think the company's growth has two vectors - addition of logos through the displacement of incumbents and upselling in the existing customer base, both of which should allow for growth in the foreseeable future.
The EPS upside is also inspiring for the company expects to continue generating cash to be able to service debt, while buying back its shares.
While we think the recent partnership to make CXone available on Azure is a great step, NICE's challenge with its receivables is a bit concerning.
From around $300 million, the trade receivables have gone up by over 50% over the last few quarters.
When you look at the cash flow - on the cash side, certainly, there are timing differences that happened from quarter to quarter. In Q1, we actually recorded a record in terms of our collection activity with a significant amount of collections coming in this quarter. Some of that had pulled into last quarter, of course. And so, there's timing differences.
Source: Nice Ltd CEO Barak Eilam on Q2 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
While the management points to the collection activity remaining robust, we find the mounting receivables with a somewhat weakening total deferred revenue to be a spot of bother. More specifically, the FCF weakness appears to be majorly stemming from these two metrics.
We also acknowledge that the blip may be temporary and in view of the large seven and eight-figure deal wins that the company has seen across sectors and by displacing competitors could lead to strong revenue over the next few quarters.
However, whether the collection efficiency returns along the same trajectory remains to be seen.
We think NICE has a solid set of financials and the company's SaaS profile and low-teen revenue growth rate make it an ideal candidate to be valued on P/FCF.
While the market may be giving higher P/FCF multiples to competition, our contention is on the growth in NICE's FCF due to the collection-related issues as highlighted above.
Until the company talks about a path to where it can further strengthen cashflows, we think it is difficult to buy the stock. In the same breadth, let us also make it clear that we do not think this is stock that should be shorted, given the fundamental strength in the business.
Per our estimates, the company trades at a forward P/FCF of 26 times, which translates into an FCF yield of a little under 4%.
We think the stock is fully valued. A more bullish scenario would be where FCFs increase, with a particular focus on improved collection efficiency. From a one-year time frame, the FCF yield will then be closer to 5% and quite attractive in our opinion.
On the downside, the continued increase in working capital needs could lead to a muted FCF growth and an FCF yield closer to 3.5% - which is an unattractive valuation considering the 10 yr US bond also yields around that number.
NICE is a strong play on one of AI's early uses in conversational technology. The company has established itself as a leader and continues to grow at a steady pace. While the company deserves to trade a premium given its margin profile, we find NICE's collection issues to be a small niggle. Hence, we would be holding onto the stock until greater clarity emerges.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments